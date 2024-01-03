S'poreans can use their S$250 CDC vouchers at Giant & Cold Storage from Jan. 3, 2024

On Jan. 3, 2024, all Singaporean households will receive S$250 worth of grocery vouchers.

These CDC vouchers are given to locals to offset the cost of essential items.

Giant and Cold Storage to accept CDC vouchers

To help Singaporeans stretch the value of their vouchers, Giant and Cold Storage (including CS Fresh and Jason's Deli) will be accepting these vouchers at all stores islandwide.

Giant is giving away free 2.5kg bags of rice to customers who spend S$100 worth of CDC vouchers, limited to the first 50 customers per day per store.

Meanwhile, Cold Storage is giving away a S$5 cash voucher with no minimum spend to customers who spend S$100 worth of CDC vouchers, limited to the first 50 customers per day per store.

This will happen for five days only from Jan. 3 to 7, 2024.

Click here for a full list of Giant stores and here for a full list of Cold Storage stores.

