7 F&B tenants at Bukit Panjang Plaza & Lot One that prove the north-west of S’pore is underrated

As a lifelong resident of north-west Singapore, I can confidently say that this part of the country is often overlooked or thought of as “boring”.

After all, we don’t have the rabak reputation of the North (ahem, Yishun), the same prestige as Town, or the rustic charm of the East.

On several occasions, I’ve even found myself asking friends who stay at Bukit Panjang and Choa Chu Kang what there is to do there.

The honest truth? Quite a fair bit, actually.

For starters, Bukit Panjang and Choa Chu Kang are home to two heartland malls - Bukit Panjang Plaza and Lot One Shoppers’ Mall - that are well-loved by North-westies.

Bukit Panjang Plaza is located just minutes away from Bukit Panjang LRT station and Bukit Panjang Downtown Line while Lot One is located right next to the Choa Chu Kang MRT/LRT stations and bus interchange.

In recent years, both malls have welcomed a unique share of F&B tenants that will give other malls around the country a run for their money.

Here are seven of them that prove why the north-west of Singapore is underrated:

Bukit Panjang Plaza

1) rrooll (#01-39)

rrooll is the first Halal-certified bakery* in Singapore to offer a swirl of sweet and savoury flavours rolled in soft and fluffy dough.

Their rolls are free of preservatives and artificial flavours, and are paired with precise techniques to bring out the best combination of flavours, textures and aromas.

Combining grade A cinnamon powder topped with their signature cream cheese frosting, rrooll’s classic cinnamon roll will leave you craving for more.

Other equally tasty flavours to try include the Biscoff Coffee, Hazelnut Rocher and Cocoa Orange.

*Note: rrooll’s outlet in Bukit Panjang Plaza is currently pending Halal-certification, but all ingredients are the same as its other outlets.

2) Arabisk (#01-55)

Arabisk is on a mission to bring the authentic flavours of the Mediterranean to Singapore.

Their menu is inspired by the rich and vibrant flavours of the Middle East and North Africa, with a focus on wholesome dishes that are made using fresh, natural and locally sourced ingredients.

Whether you’re looking for a light lunch, an indulgent dinner or a tasty snack, come by and experience the unique flavours of Arabisk.

3) Xi Men Jie 西门街 (#01-60/61)

Founded in 2005, Xi Men Jie’s passion for culinary arts brings Taiwan's essence to the Singaporean palate.

Here, customers can savour authentic Taiwanese cuisine with traditional seasonings that ensure an unforgettable taste.

Dishes to check out include their mee sua, braised pork rice and chicken cutlet, which deliver nostalgic flavours.

4) Beyond Fruit (#02-22)

Beyond Fruit is the first in Singapore to sell natural collagen frozen yogurt.

They offer a unique combination of fresh fruits and natural collagen frozen yogurt, packed with probiotics that promote gut health and digestion.

If you’re looking for a guilt-free, nutritious snack to indulge in on-the-go, Beyond Fruit is for you.

Lot One Shoppers’ Mall

5) Wunderfolks (#B1-K18)

Wunderfolks, Singapore’s homegrown and Instagram-famous patisserie, has opened in the basement of Lot One.

From assorted viennoiseries such as croissants and alcohol-free tiramisu to handmade tarts and cookies, they offer an extensive menu of sweet and savoury delights that cater to diverse palates.

Recently, Wunderfolks unveiled a new, entrancing flavour to their tiramisu family - ‘Royal Tea’, that will enchant tiramisu lovers.

Crafted with passion and precision, this masterpiece is a harmonious blend of milk and tea flavours that will leave you craving for more.

6) Tori Story by I Love Taimei (#B1-K2) - Opening Soon

More than just a food kiosk, Tori Story is a quick escape to the flavours of Japan.

Inspired by the bustling streets of Tokyo, Tori Story’s founders aspired to bring authentic Japanese tastes to the heart of Singapore.

Free from pork and lard, Tori Story is known for their unique barbecue sauce recipe and Japanese Yakitori that is freshly grilled upon order.

Some skewers to try include their chicken midwings, tamagoyaki and chicken with peppers.

Alternatively, their kaki fry (breaded oysters) and sparkling ume plum drinks are a hit with many too.

7) Miss Tea (#02-K1/K2)

Miss Tea is an Oriental-themed tea shop that aims to bring a new and improved tea experience to shoppers at Lot One.

To ensure the exceptional taste of each cup of tea, every ingredient, from tea leaves to whipping cream, is carefully selected and handcrafted.

You won’t want to miss out on their beautifully designed cups as well, which can be washed and collected after drinking.

This sponsored article by Bukit Panjang Plaza and Lot One Shoppers’ Mall made this writer want to visit all these F&B tenants.

Top images via Bukit Panjang Plaza and Lot One Shoppers’ Mall