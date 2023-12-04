Up to 80% off at Tefal’s largest warehouse sale in 2023 from Dec. 8 - 10 at S’pore Expo

These days, when I talk to my parents about some of my plans for the next year (like maybe getting LASIK), my parents will urge me to get to it before the year ends.

Why?

The GST is going up by one per cent once the clock strikes 12 and the new year is rung in, they would say.

They have led by example on this front.

For example, they’ve recently replaced the kitchen stove and washing machine at home.

If you’re in the same headspace and are also looking to replace appliances at home, don’t miss out on Tefal’s sales at the upcoming Home Essential Fair at Singapore Expo.

Here’s what you can find there.

Urban Rose IH Frypan 22cm

Usual price: S$59.90

Sale price: S$15 (save 75 per cent)

When I think of Tefal, I think of creamy and silky smooth scrambled eggs.

To make those, you’ll need a solid non-stick pan, and that’s what Tefal offers.

If you’re looking to make the perfect scrambled eggs at home, pick up Tefal’s 22cm Urban Rose Induction/IH Frypan.

Not only does it have a titanium non-stick coating, it also comes with an induction grid base for even heating.

It is also equipped with a heat indicator that will help you find the right temperature to cook your perfect meal.

Easy Fry Essential Compact Airfryer (3.5L)

Usual price: S$199.00

Sale price: S$65 (save 67 per cent)

Air fryers are mind-blowingly convenient for lazy people like me who sometimes just want a quick, fuss-free meal.

If you are looking to get one for your home, or replace the one you already have, check out Tefal’s Easy Fry Essential Compact Airfryer.

The compact design means the air fryer will fit onto your countertop without taking up too much space.

Tefal’s air frying technology also promises to deliver food that is crispy on the outside and tender on the inside while using 49 per cent less energy than conventional ovens.

Daily Rice Cooker Fuzzy Logic 1.5L

Usual price: S$169.00

Sale price: S$80 (save 52 per cent)

Tefal’s Daily Rice Cooker offers the usual rice cooking functions, and then some.

Its Fuzzy Logic feature uses artificial intelligence technology to ensure optimal cooking results.

It also comes with nine cooking programmes, allowing you to cook a range of other recipes, from soup and congee to porridge and desserts.

Its spherical pot technology also allows optimal heat circulation for even cooking.

X-Nano Handstick Vacuum

Usual price: S$299

Sale price: S$130 (save 56 per cent)

To get rid of dust and dirt stuck in the nooks and crannies of your home, pick up an X-Nano Handstick Vacuum.

The ultra-slim and compact design, coupled with an extra flat motorised brush, allows you to get into the tightest of spaces in your home.

For the really stubborn debris on the floor, switch on the boost mode to get a deep cleaning.

The vacuum also comes with a module that is only 1kg and can be used in handheld mode.

With the X-Nano vacuum, a 3-hour fast charge will get you 40 minutes of use time.

Safe’Tea Kettle (1L)

Usual price: S$69.90

Sale price: S$35 (50 per cent off)

Tefal’s Safe’Tea Kettle has all you need to prepare a hot beverage for yourself.

Its features include:

Assisted opening lid

Concealed heating element

Cord storage

On/Off switch with indicator light

Double layer construction

Premium stainless steel

And much more

There’s more than just these items that will be on sale at the Tefal Warehouse Sale.

To pick an appliance best suited for your needs, head down to the Home Essentials Fair and browse the Tefal catalog yourself.

Besides the big discounts, Tefal will also have a purchase-with-purchase promotion with items like cooking pans and vacuums going for S$5 to S$30.

So, head down to the Singapore Expo between Dec. 8 to 10 and get in on the savings.

Home Essentials Fair

Address: Singapore Expo Hall 4B S(486150)

Dates: Dec. 8 - 10

Time: 10am - 8pm

All images via Tefal

This sponsored article made the writer realise he did not know how to make rice using a rice cooker.