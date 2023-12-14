Make a difference with your ‘gifts’ this festive season by volunteering with or donating to these 9 S’pore organisations

There are many theories when it comes to why December is celebrated as a season of gift-giving.

While gift-giving during Christmas might have evolved into the highly-marketed and some might say, consumerist, industry it is today, you can’t deny the joy of being able to express your love and appreciation for a family member or friend through a unique item you’ve selected for them yourself.

Seeing their reaction, whether it be surprise or joy, is another enjoyable part of the gift-giving process.

There are many reasons to give presents, but have you considered “giving” in the more unconventional sense?

Giving isn’t just about physical gifts — you can also give your time, talent, treasure and voice to these organisations that are doing good for others. This also provides a great opportunity for you to invite your loved ones to join you in doing good together.

To kickstart the giving season, SG Cares Giving Week takes place annually from Dec. 1.

This annual initiative aims to inspire individuals, businesses, non-profits and the community to give their best for others by sharing their “Time, Talent, Treasure and Voice” together with their family and friends.

If you’re looking for ways to share your “time”, “talent” and “treasure”, here’s a list of partners participating in SG Cares Giving Week who are looking for volunteers or donors.

Asian Women’s Welfare Association (AWWA)

If you’re keen to volunteer for a wide range of activities such as facilitating art and craft, food distribution for children and youths, individuals with disabilities, families and seniors, head on to AWWA’s website here to learn how you can share your “time” and “talent” with the many beneficiaries.

With AWWA being one of Singapore’s largest multi-service social service agencies, their work aids children with developmental needs, low income families, seniors in need of support, individuals with disabilities, and families with complex social issues.

You may also consider donating your “treasure” here.

Be Kind SG

Here’s a volunteering opportunity for you if you’re craftsy.

Be Kind SG organises ad-hoc crafting sessions, called #CraftforGood, to craft festive cards, decorative items and draw colouring sheets for their beneficiaries from their befriending and Play.Able programmes.

Started in 2017, Be Kind SG aims to create and inspire a kind and inclusive society for persons with disabilities, such as intellectual disabilities and autism.

In 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, Be Kind SG volunteers packed over 10,000 care and activity packs for over 15 different non-profit organisations and community groups.

You can join as a volunteer here.

Presbyterian Community Services (PCS)

For those with a heart for connecting with seniors, PCS’s Martha Active Ageing Centre in Upper Serangoon and Evergreen Circle Active Ageing Centre in Tampines is looking for volunteers to befriend isolated seniors in the neighbourhood, and invite them to join activities and programmes at the centres so they can age healthily, interdependently, and purposefully.

Each outreach session takes about two hours, and flexible timeslots are available from Mondays to Fridays.

Date and time: Dec. 1 to 31, monthly

Location:

Martha Active Ageing Centre, Blk 364 Upper Serangoon Rd, #01-01, Singapore 530364

Evergreen Circle Active Ageing Centre, Blk 827A Tampines St 81, #02-350 Singapore 521827

Check out their volunteering opportunities here.

As a social service agency that provides a wide range of services for elderly, people with disabilities or special needs, and at-risk youths, donations to PCS will go a long way to serve beneficiaries of all needs and ages.

You may donate here.

SAFRA

Still looking for ways to “gift”?

You can now “gift” and make a difference to the lives of 6,000 lower income beneficiaries by making an online donation from now till Dec. 16. Donations will be used to purchase essential items such as pillows, fans or radios for the beneficiaries.

SAFRA’s annual Corporate Social Responsibility endeavour, Let’s Gift For A Reason, started in 2016 and aims to provide support to the underprivileged during the festive season.

Yong-en Care Centre

What better way to remind yourself to do good regularly than to see a calendar that you received as an appreciation of your charitable support? A meaningful daily reminder, and a beautiful one.

As part of their annual year-end campaign, “With Love, Chinatown”, Yong-en Care Centre invited 10 talented illustrators to create a one-of-a-kind 2024 desk calendar capturing Chinatown’s vibrancy.

The illustrators, which include Jayne Ong, Kelvin Lee, and Shanlyn Chew, spent time learning about Yong-en’s programmes and services that support the needs of the elderly, disadvantaged children, youth, and under-resourced families in Chinatown and beyond, before weaving them into their artworks.

In appreciation of donations over S$200, Yong-en will be gifting this exclusive calendar together with other merchandise.

You can also support them by ordering the calendars for S$30 via this form.

Eagles Mediation & Counselling Centre (EMCC)

Increasingly, people are becoming more aware of the importance of mental health, and more are starting to seek out professional help.

EMCC’s year-end campaign, Tapestry of Hope, hopes to “encourage and empower individuals to come together and support each other on their journey towards hope and recovery”.

The organisation provides counselling for families, couples, children and adult individuals, as well as mediation services where needed.

Donations to the Tapestry of Hope will go to subsidising mental health support for individuals and families from lower-income households.

Even better, the government will match dollar for dollar for every donation that is made.

Find more information or donate here.

Epworth

If you are looking to help at-risk children, youths and their families from needy or disadvantaged backgrounds, why not consider supporting Epworth?

With various programmes and activities, you can choose to volunteer on an ad-hoc, short-term or long-term basis. Or if there’s a particular programme that you find yourself particularly passionate about, you can find out more here.

Donations always help, and Epworth’s targeted fundraising amount of S$50,000 will go towards ensuring that Epworth has a constant flow of resources to continue their services.

Focus on the Family Singapore

Focus on the Family Singapore is an organisation dedicated to helping families thrive in parent-child and marital relationships by providing digital resources appropriate for different life stages as well as experiential programmes and events.

In the upcoming year, they are expanding their marriage initiatives so that more couples can be encouraged and equipped to cultivate intimacy in their marriage.

Meanwhile, Focus on the Family Singapore will continue to reach out to parents and youths through community and school partners with the aim of building relational health and resilient parent-child relationships

If you feel strongly towards this cause, consider donating to Focus on the Family Singapore here.

Bone Marrow Donor Programme (BMDP)

Leukaemia, the uncontrolled production of abnormal white blood cells, is one of the most common cancers for both children and adults in Singapore.

A bone marrow transplant is one of the methods of treatment for those with leukaemia or other blood-related diseases like Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

BMDP thus aims to build and manage Singapore’s only register of volunteer bone marrow donors here, with the aspiration of providing “a donor for every patient”.

However, bone marrow transplants are a costly affair, and can cost up to S$80,000.

If you’re up for helping to save a life, consider donating to BMDP. With every dollar donated, the government and Tote Board will match it.

The money also goes to BMDP’s patient subsidy scheme, which provides financial support to those seeking treatment here.

Be a volunteer fundraiser with BMDP here, or give a patient a second chance at life by donating here.

Every act counts

From extending a helping hand to contributing to meaningful causes, these little acts, when multiplied, make a world of difference. For those who are new to volunteerism, these causes can be a great way for you to start your volunteering journey.

Hopefully this list of organisations gives you an idea of where you can channel your “Time, Talent, Treasure and Voice” to.

If you are considering doing even more, explore supporting the National Gallery Singapore, New Hope Community Services, SG Cares Volunteer Centre (VC) @ Geylang operated by Care Community Services Society and SG Cares VC @ Queenstown operated by FaithActs here.

Other partners who have also participated in SG Cares Giving Week include Fullerton Healthcare Group Pte Ltd, UBS, Changi Airport Group, Elite Partners Capital, Ocean Network Express, and Shell Companies in Singapore.

Check out more giving opportunities and activities here. Who knows, you might find one that resonates with you.

