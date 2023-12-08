Here's how you can explore Holland Village's latest mall while unlocking great deals

The perennial Singaporean pastime of visiting the shopping mall has received a shot in the arm this year-end, with the opening of the snazzy One Holland Village.

Just a two-minute walk from Holland Village MRT, the open-air concept mall features alfresco dining and play areas for the humans as well as pet-friendly amenities such as leash hooks, pet drinking fountains, and a dedicated lift for pets.

One Holland Village’s directory boasts a range of restaurants and cafes that will make multiple trips worthwhile.

You’ll find tried and tested familiar names like Ippudo, Din Tai Fung, and Paris Baguette alongside more exotic eateries like Fireplace by Bedrock, Ginkyo by Kinki, Tsujiri Premium, and Surrey Hills Grocer.

With tenants like Sphere — a wellness and recovery gym — and new-to-market pet-focused amenities like Fur A Vetreska Pet Store and Plain Meredith, One Holland Village also shapes up as a premier lifestyle location.

Of course, expect to find essential amenities like CS Fresh, Watsons, and Breadtalk while you’re at it.

If you’re getting ready to sniff out One Holland Village, the mall will be rewarding shoppers who pay a visit this December as well as holding a series of special events.

Getting the best deals

To start off, maximising your opening weekend deals will mean downloading the shopFarEast app and signing up as a member.

New members will instantly get a S$10 One Holland Village e-voucher when they register with the promo code MSOHV.

The voucher can be used at participating stores in One Holland Village. Pretty handy.

If you’re going to splurge in December, the weekend of Dec. 8 to 10 is the time to do it. Spend a minimum of S$120 and earn 10x shopFarEast points which you can later convert into more shopping e-vouchers, staycations and exclusive deals.

Once you’re done shopping and eating, pick up a gift with purchase — a bucket hat or a tote bag.

In addition, on Dec. 8, One Holland Village is celebrating its opening with a slate of activities including live performances by Haven and Myrne, a bubble show, LED roving dancers and drummers, and an appearance by Annette Lee.

The weekend after — Dec. 15 to 17 — will be all about pet lovers and “pawrents”.

Spending S$120 at One Holland Village this particular weekend will allow you to redeem a free pet bowl, while a bevy of pet-related activities, like pet portraits and art jamming.

On Dec. 17 look forward to screenings of “The Secret Life of Pets 1 & 2” and a competition for best dressed and talented pets.

And finally, over the Christmas weekend (Dec. 23 to 25), spending S$120 at the newly minted shopping center will allow you a redemption of either a tote bag, a bucket hat, or a pet bowl (granted there are stocks remaining from the previous weeks) — adding more bang for your holiday shopping buck.

Look forward to Christmas-themed workshops and performances throughout the weekend as well, for a nice break from festive shopping and to really get you in the yuletide mood.

All throughout the three aforementioned weekends, spending S$120 at One Holland Village will also get you free Christmas wrappers and one shot at a “spin and win” game within the shopFarEast app that could win you up to S$50 Far East Mall e-Vouchers or SFE$ (points).

On the way out, enjoy free parking (up to S$6) via gantry throughout the month of December.

Follow One Holland Village’s Instagram for weekly updates on the full line-up of retailers and weekend activities in the festive market booths.

This One Holland Village-sponsored article makes the writer want to indulge in some retail therapy.

Top image by Andrew Koay