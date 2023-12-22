5 places to visit in Okinawa for a not-so-typical getaway in Japan

This article is part of our What's Good In The Hood series, which sees us bringing our audience to unfamiliar destinations.

It’s the year-end period and you know what that means? Travelling.

If you’re thinking of travelling to Japan, a few things might have crossed your mind: Shibuya Crossing, Mount Fuji, or vast, white snowscapes, to name a few.

Let’s be honest, Okinawa may not be the first place that pops up in your mind when thinking about a trip to Japan.

But after visiting Okinawa for three days, I think it deserves more credit for what it has to offer.

Here are five places that I’d recommend for anyone who’s visiting Okinawa for the first time.

1. Michi-No-Eki Itoman

Located in the southern part of the main island, Michi-No-Eki Itoman is famous for its farmers’ market, Umanchu Ichiba.

Known to be the largest in Okinawa, you can find fresh produce that comes directly from the farms of over 1,000 local farmers.

That’s not all. There’s also a fish market, Itoman Fisheries Cooperative Association’s Fish Center, where you can indulge in a variety of seafood and dine in an al-fresco setting right outside the market.

There’s even a cosy Japanese restaurant, located at the Itoman City Market, where you can enjoy a hearty set meal.

If you’re lucky, you can even witness a live tuna-cutting presentation by the chef.

2. Ogimi Village

Visiting Ogimi Village, now widely known as the “village of longevity”, was another highlight of my trip.

On our way to the village, our tour guide shared that among the many secrets to longevity, one that the Okinawan people believed in, was having healthy diet habits.

We had lunch at the famed Emi no Mise, which translates to Emi’s restaurant.

The restaurant owner, Emiko Kinjo, came out to explain each dish in such meticulous detail that you could see the pride she had in her culinary efforts.

In fact, she shared that most of the ingredients used in her dishes were from the gardens located opposite her shop, where she grows them herself.

Known for their Longevity Meal, the meal blew up in popularity after the Netflix documentary series, “Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zone” was released.

I had the Chojuzen set, which costs ¥3,200 (~S$30). With its vivid colours and fresh ingredients, this was truly a feast for both the eyes and stomach.

The restaurant now operates on a reservation-basis so remember to make one before heading down.

Emi no Mise

Address: 61 Oganeku, Ōgimi, Kunigami District, Okinawa 905-1305, Japan

61 Oganeku, Ōgimi, Kunigami District, Okinawa 905-1305, Japan Website: https://eminomise.com/en/

After a hearty lunch, we met with 86-year-old Kansei Arashiro who tends his garden with utmost care on a daily basis.

Think of it as his “9 to 5”, with plenty of joy and devotion in the mix.

He even whipped out a photo album in classic show-and-tell style and shared about the art pieces that he creates using his crops.

One of Arashiro’s creations that caught my attention was the one whose inspiration stemmed from a mythical being of the island.

Arashiro sent us off, but not without including a unique farewell greeting, – “bye-onara”, a witty combination of “bye bye” and “sayonara” that I now intend to use in my daily life.

As we continued to walk around the village, we were met with other elderly people who greeted us with bright and cheery smiles.

We then proceeded to play a game of Gateball with some of them in the village.

Just in case you were wondering about their skills, any form of doubt is unfounded.

Ogimi Village

Address: Kunigami District, Okinawa Prefecture, Japan

3. Senagajima Umikaiji Terrace

If there’s one thing Singaporeans enjoy, it’s sitting in a nice cafe with good food and good company.

In Okinawa, they make this experience even better by adding good views into the equation.

Whether you’re looking for a unique dining concept (think: eating in a hammock) or just yummy fluffy pancakes for desserts, here you have the luxury of sitting in any cafe and enjoying a horizon that goes on for days.

If you enjoy peace and serenity, there’s even a quaint “observatory deck” where you can simply sit and enjoy the cool sea breeze.

Senagajima Umikaiji Terrace

Address: 〒901-0233, Okinawa Tomigusuku City, Senaga 174-6

〒901-0233, Okinawa Tomigusuku City, Senaga 174-6 Website: https://www.umikajiterrace.com/

4. Cape Manzamo

Speaking of views for days, to be in Okinawa is to be surrounded by long stretches of waters.

If you enjoy basking in scenic views overseas, then you shouldn’t miss this spot – Cape Manzamo.

There’s just something about watching waves crashing into rocks that is strangely therapeutic.

There’s even a snack shop for you to fill your tummy with onigiris, desserts and brown sugar coffee.

Cape Manzamo

Address: Onna, Onna-son, Kunigami-gun 904-0411 Okinawa Prefecture

Onna, Onna-son, Kunigami-gun 904-0411 Okinawa Prefecture Website: https://www.manzamo.jp/

5. Kazusan Tei Izakaya

With all my travels, there’s one thing that I hope to achieve, and that is to live and eat like locals do.

Which is why I’m not gate-keeping this place.

Before entering, you will be able to hear the bustling sound of locals having a dinner party inside the restaurant.

After stepping into the restaurant, you will feel like you are being transported elsewhere.

We were served a local Okinawan spread that felt like it was whipped up by an okasan (Japanese mother).

Its presentation gave off major tze-char vibes.

Kazusan Tei Izakaya

Address: 2 Chome-5-8 Matsugawa, Naha, Okinawa 902-0062 Japan

2 Chome-5-8 Matsugawa, Naha, Okinawa 902-0062 Japan Website: http://www.kazusan-tei.com/

Plenty to explore

I was lucky enough to be able to visit many other places while I was in Okinawa - Zuisen Awamori Distillery, Shurijo Castle, Busena Marine Park, Ryukyu Glass Village - just to name a few.

Seeing my Instagram stories of these places prompted many friends and relatives to ask me more about my trip, which I very readily gave my stamp of approval:

If this article has made you consider visiting Okinawa, you’ll be pleased to know that you can now hop onto a direct flight to Okinawa from Singapore on Jetstar.

With an average flight time of five hours, Jetstar is the only airline offering direct services between Singapore and the Japanese island.

