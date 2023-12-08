McDonald's S'pore launches mini versions of food & tools so you can make your own Happy Meal

McDonald’s Singapore’s popular "Let’s Play McDonald's" toys are making a comeback.

The series of Happy Meal toys will be available from now to Dec. 27, 2023, while stocks last.

During that time, customers can look forward to the two new toys that will be released each Thursday.

The toys include a miniature sauce dispenser burger set, patty girl machine, drinks machine, corn set and Cheeseburger Happy Meal.

To make the miniature McDonald’s store experience more authentic, the toys also come with a fun-sized version of McDonald’s swag and equipment.

This includes a cash register, Drive Thru order microphone, and a crew cap and badge set.

Here’s a sneak preview of what you can expect.

Nov. 30 to Dec. 6: Cash register, sauce dispenser burger set

The first toys to be released will be the cash register and the sauce dispenser burger set from Nov. 30 to Dec. 6.

Dec. 7 to Dec. 13: Patty grill machine, drinks machine

Next, the patty grill machine and drinks machine will be released from Dec. 7 to 13.

Dec. 14 to Dec. 20: Drive Thru order microphone, crew cap and badge set

The Drive Thru order microphone and crew cap and badge set, which are not to be missed, will be released from Dec. 14 to 20.

Dec. 21 to Dec. 27: Prepare corn, Cheeseburger Happy Meal

The last set of toys to be released in the final week are the prepare corn and Cheeseburger Happy Meal.

They will be available from Dec. 21 to 27.

To recap, here’s the full schedule of when to expect what.

