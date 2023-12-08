Back

McDonald's S'pore launches mini versions of food & tools so you can make your own Happy Meal

The child in me is pleased.

| Fiona Tan | Sponsored | December 08, 2023, 02:59 PM

McDonald’s Singapore’s popular "Let’s Play McDonald's" toys are making a comeback.

The series of Happy Meal toys will be available from now to Dec. 27, 2023, while stocks last.

Image by Fiona Tan.

During that time, customers can look forward to the two new toys that will be released each Thursday.

The toys include a miniature sauce dispenser burger set, patty girl machine, drinks machine, corn set and Cheeseburger Happy Meal.

To make the miniature McDonald’s store experience more authentic, the toys also come with a fun-sized version of McDonald’s swag and equipment.

This includes a cash register, Drive Thru order microphone, and a crew cap and badge set.

Here’s a sneak preview of what you can expect.

Image by Priscilla Charlotte and Syafarina.

Nov. 30 to Dec. 6: Cash register, sauce dispenser burger set

The first toys to be released will be the cash register and the sauce dispenser burger set from Nov. 30 to Dec. 6.

Video by Fiona Tan.

Video by Priscilla Charlotte and Syafarina.

Dec. 7 to Dec. 13: Patty grill machine, drinks machine

Next, the patty grill machine and drinks machine will be released from Dec. 7 to 13.

Video by Fiona Tan.

Video by Fiona Tan.

Dec. 14 to Dec. 20: Drive Thru order microphone, crew cap and badge set

The Drive Thru order microphone and crew cap and badge set, which are not to be missed, will be released from Dec. 14 to 20.

Video by Fiona Tan.

Dec. 21 to Dec. 27: Prepare corn, Cheeseburger Happy Meal

The last set of toys to be released in the final week are the prepare corn and Cheeseburger Happy Meal.

They will be available from Dec. 21 to 27.

Video by Priscilla Charlotte and Syafarina.

To recap, here’s the full schedule of when to expect what.

Ba da ba ba bah, I'm lovin' it!

Image courtesy of McDonald’s.

This sponsored article by McDonald’s allowed the author to live out her diner dash dreams.

Top image by Fiona Tan, Priscilla Charlotte and Syafarina

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.