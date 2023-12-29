O & A-Level students invited to attend James Cook University's virtual ‘open house’ from Jan. 8-14

Most students would find themselves at a crossroads after receiving their results – after all, how do you decide which path to take in your education?

Often, the answer lies in making an educated choice, and that includes knowing what choices are available. While there are well-known tertiary education institutions, the conventional route might not be for everyone.

For those who are considering something different, but are unable to head overseas, there’s another option that you may not know about – the Singapore campus of James Cook University (JCU).

The Australian university has a campus in Singapore, which will give graduates the same degree as they would receive if they were enrolled in the campuses in Australia.

To better understand what JCU has to offer, potential students can attend the virtual “open house” they’re having from Jan. 8 to 14, 2024.

University Pathways Discovery Week

The University Pathways Discovery Week will feature informative sessions by the academics and students from the university.

Among the sessions available include introductions to:

JCU’s pre-university foundation programme

For those who don’t quite meet the entry requirements for a bachelor’s degree, the foundation programme might be the answer.

Both the programme head and students will speak about their respective experiences, and there will be a live question and answer session.

The range of degrees available

Among the disciplines that will be discussed in the virtual sessions include psychology, business, environmental science, and technology. Prospective students can hear directly from the academics about the programme structure and career prospects.

Additionally, students from each discipline will share their experiences studying at JCU.

The university also has postgraduate programmes in disciplines such as psychology, business, along with guidance and counselling.

On Jan. 13, prospective students can also learn more about JCU’s campus life, academic support, career services, learning resources, and other aspects of the JCU experience.

To round up the week, the JCU will also host an Admissions Day on Jan. 14, where prospective students can go on a campus tour, or speak to the recruitment team about admissions and scholarship eligibility.

Sign up here to be part of JCU’s University Pathways Discovery Week.

This sponsored article by James Cook University, Singapore made the writer wish virtual open houses were a thing when she was in school.

Top photos from James Cook University, Singapore