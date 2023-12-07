Win business-class flights to Poland, Vancouver, Cape Town & more when you save your flight on Changi App

Have you caught the travel bug yet?

If you are planning to fly out of Singapore from now until October 2024, don’t miss your chance to win business flight tickets with Changi Airport Group’s year-long lucky draw.

All you need to do is get on Changi App and save your departure flight.

In case you didn't know, the app has an entire range of features that covers everything you possibly need when you visit Changi Airport or Jewel.

Here are some of the key features of the newly-revamped app that you might find useful:

Find food and make reservations

Can’t figure out what (and where) to eat at Changi Airport?

Between the four terminals and Jewel, diners in Changi Airport are spoilt for choice.

Via the Changi App, you can easily browse all of the airport's food offerings on the “Dine & Shop” tab, be it a food court, a cafe, or a specific cuisine that you’re looking for.

The handy app allows users to filter dining options by terminal or Jewel, public or transit areas.

Not only can you find dining promos, you can also conveniently identify 24-hour eateries and halal restaurants with one tap.

Want to fully maximise your time at Changi Airport or Jewel? Why not make a reservation instead of waiting in line?

On the app, diners can select from a list of restaurants to make a reservation easily. This way, you can have more time to roam around after your hearty meal.

Pre-book facilities and activities

If you have some time to spare, why not explore one of the world’s best airports?

With the Changi App, visitors can browse facilities and experiences at one glance, and pre-book them to skip the queues.

Check out one of Jewel’s most popular attractions – Canopy Park.

It provides the highest vantage point in Jewel, and you can get an especially good view jumping around at Bouncing Nets. If you look down between your feet, you might even see all the way down to the basement floors.

Alternatively, head over to Hub & Spoke, where you can purchase a shower pass to freshen up before your flight. Afterwards, scope out at the Garden Lounge, a little-known space where you can dine alfresco.

Track baggage and travel with ease

With the Changi Baggage Tracker, get real-time updates on your bag’s journey on participating airlines when you depart, transfer or arrive at Changi Airport.

To get that peace of mind, simply scan your bag tag via the Changi Baggage Tracker after check-in.

For departure flights, you’ll know when your bag has been checked in.

After you land at Changi Airport, the app will also update you when it is on the baggage belt – so you have more time to do some duty-free shopping while waiting.

Travellers can also easily access key information about your flight, whether you are travelling from/to Singapore or waiting to receive someone at Changi Airport.

By saving your flight on Changi App, you can receive real-time flight alerts, so you’ll be first to know if there are any changes to the gate or if the flight is delayed, cancelled or postponed.

Pay like a local with Changi Pay

Forget the hassle of bringing large amounts of cash with you by paying with the Changi App through Changi Pay when you visit China.

All you have to do is set up your Changi Pay account and top up your Liquid account via PayNow QR/VPA‎ to start transacting and pay like a local in China.

Changi Pay is also available in over 10 countries, including Malaysia, Japan, South Korea, Australia, United States and more.

Just look out for Alipay+ logo at tens of millions participating merchant stores and pay for your meals, shopping and more with Changi Pay.

Find out more about Changi Pay here.

Fly to Poland on business class

Here’s another reason for you to download the Changi App – each month, one winner will be walking away with four business class flight tickets.

If you have plans to jet off from Singapore from now until Oct. 31, 2024, why not try your luck at The Great Changi Appscapade monthly draw?

The Great Changi Appscapade will feature a new destination every month.

This December, the prize is four business class air tickets to Poland via Turkish Airlines.

How to enter the Great Changi Appscapade’s Monthly Draw

Here is how you can enter the draw:

1. Search and save your departure flight on the Changi App at least 24 hours in advance.

2. On the day of your departure, validate your participation by scanning your boarding pass on the Changi App.

Pro tip: You can save your departure flight up to 1 year from the current date.

Each flight saved on the Changi App is a chance to win.

For every eligible flight saved, users can also stand to win an instant prize by playing a game on the Changi App.

Save your flight now and find out more about The Great Changi Appscapade here.

This is a sponsored article by Changi Airport Group.

Top images by Changi Airport and Unsplash.