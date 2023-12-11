What’s the difference between a cold, flu & allergy? TCM doctor explains this & what you shouldn’t do when sick

Singaporeans are fortunate enough to enjoy tropical weather all year round.

But this also means that unlike those who live in more temperate climates, there is no “peak flu season”, which would typically be in winter.

Instead, the flu season hits us twice — between December and February (during the northern hemisphere winter), and another time from May to July (during the southern hemisphere winter).

This was explained to us by Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) physician Eric Tan, who added helpfully: “But with the global increase in travel, it is also no surprise that this flu can occur throughout the year.”

Tan is a TCM expert at Eu Yan Sang Singapore, and graduated from Beijing University of Chinese Medicine with a Degree in Medicine (Chinese Medicine).

He also holds a Degree in Biomedical Sciences and Traditional Chinese Medicine from Nanyang Technological University.

Common cold, flu, or allergy?

A cold by any other name is just as… annoying?

As I was writing this article, I experienced early symptoms of a runny nose and sore throat.

But how does the average person know exactly what it is that their body is reacting to?

And how can one differentiate between a milder common cold, an infection from the flu virus, or allergies?

With the traditional winter flu season upon us, I asked Tan a few questions about the causes of flu-like symptoms, the differences, and how they can be alleviated, according to TCM.

Tan shared that not all patients who present respiratory conditions are treated for flu.

While the flu (influenza) is typically caused by a virus, the symptoms (such as a fever and sore throat) can be similar to that caused by a bacterial infection.

“In TCM, flu symptoms related to virus and bacterial infections are normally associated with heat and toxin. These patients usually suffer from symptoms such as fever, sore throat, or other heat related inflammatory conditions and in the case of bacterial infection, the phlegm may appear yellowish or green,” said Tan.

“However, for respiratory conditions related to haze or allergen (pollen during flowering season (spring), the symptoms experienced are usually associated with dryness, itch, and persistent cough, and nasal symptoms are more prominent.”

No flu is the same

According to TCM, there are different classifications for the flu.

“Flu and the common cold due to external pathogens are generally considered a form of 外感感冒 (‘external colds’). It is then further classified into different types based on the different symptoms and nature of the flu. This includes 风寒感冒 (chilly flu) due to colds and winds, 风热感冒 (heaty flu) due to heat and winds, 暑湿感冒 due to humidity (typically stomach flu). Some TCM scholars may also consider flu due to viral and bacterial infections as a form of 温病or 伤寒 (febrile disease),” Tan shared.

And that pesky cough that typically accompanies the flu?

These are different depending on the root causes of the illness as well.

Here’s how to identify them.

Coughs associated with flu (infection) are often accompanied with throat discomfort, pains and symptoms of heat or fever.

The phlegm presented are green or yellowish in colour and thick in nature with an unpleasant ‘taste’ or odour.

In contrast, coughs associated with allergies are often related to sensitive noses or changes in the season, or exposure to irritants or allergens in the air.

Such cases often involve a runny nose and prolonged sneezing.

The back flow of watery mucus from the nose often results in thin watery phlegm experienced by these patients.

The allergens may also irritate the respiratory tracts and cause itchiness leading to cough, Tan explained.

“In TCM, we refer to this as 风 (feng) or wind, leading to the cough.”

Whatever you do, don’t do this

But Tan tells us that there are some things patients should never do, especially if they are running a fever brought on by the flu.

One being drinking ice cold water in a bid to bring down their body’s temperature while having fever. Another being trying to “sweat the fever out” through vigorous exercise.

Tan cautioned against these forms of “self-treatment” and highlighted that these are not recommended as iced water can potentially constrict the airway and worsen a cough, while vigorous exercise may leave the patient dehydrated and worn out.

Instead, an overall assessment done by a TCM physician is recommended to identify symptoms and the nature of the flu, before he or she prescribes the appropriate course of treatment.

Misconceptions

Another potentially dangerous misconception about the flu?

“Some people think, ‘Oh it is just a bad cold, it will go away by itself,” said Tan, who advises people not to take flu symptoms lightly, especially if it involves a fever or if one encounters green or bloody phlegm.

These symptoms are often signs of a possible infection or other severe illnesses.

As such symptoms can have dangerous consequences, it is best to seek professional opinion instead of attempting such unorthodox treatment methods.

Moreover, Tan tells us that a serious flu if left untreated may result in the infection of the lower respiratory system such as the lungs.

This could lead to pneumonia, a deadly infection causing a build-up of liquid or pus in lungs.

Tan emphasised: “Get it treated to prevent other potential complications. Also, as flu may be contagious, it is important to rest up and recover well to prevent spreading the virus to others.”

Interestingly, however, Tan highlighted that there may be some truth to the ‘old wives’ tale’ of not sleeping while one’s hair is still wet, and how it can lead to greater susceptibility of catching the flu.

He explains the belief in TCM that “wind” can enter through various points in our skin, including the scalp, which forms part of the skin.

“As we shower or sweat, in simple terms, the pores on our scalp open. Cold, wind and “dampness” from the moisture can then easily enter the body,” said Tan.

This can lead to an increased risk of 风湿 (arthritic) aches and pains locally around the head or throughout the body.

It can worsen when we are sleeping and our body’s warmth is at its lowest point, Tan added, as it reduces the body’s natural ability to “expel such harmful wind, cold, and dampness elements”.

According to Tan, the lung is connected to and expressed in the skin and pores of our body in TCM, which would also explain why the entry of wind and cold from the head via the scalp may subject the lungs to an increased risk of catching flu and related respiratory symptoms and conditions.

Get an immunity boost

When asked what the most recommended methods to treat nagging symptoms of flu are, Tan shared simply: “Prevention is better than cure.”

He added that treatment methods will vary according to the individual’s body type, as well as their living environment and conditions.

“It is often best to build a strong immunity and reduce exposure to allergens or anything we know that may harm our body,” said Tan.

In the case of haze for example, it is only commonsensical to stay indoors and reduce or avoid outdoor activities if the haze condition worsens.

At the same time, one may consider consuming lung-moisturising and hydrating foods such as bird’s nest, snow fungus, lily bulb, to reduce dry irritation caused by the haze, while staying hydrated and drinking an adequate amount of water, said Tan.

He also recommends those with weaker immunity to consider respiratory care and herb supplements that help to fortify immune health, such as the Eu Yan Sang Pure Cordyceps and Eu Yan Sang Pure Lingzhi Cracked Spores.

Tan advised that the body’s natural immunity can be improved by leading a healthy and active lifestyle and consuming a balanced diet.

On top of a healthy lifestyle, Tan also recommends supplementing it with TCM natural herb supplements like Eu Yan Sang’s Pure Cordyceps and Lingzhi Cracked Spores series that helps to further strengthen one’s body’s immune fortress.

If you’re wondering about the benefits, here’s a quick low-down.

Pure cordyceps benefit lungs and respiratory health, while cordyceps aim to provide an added boost of vitality and energy.

Lingzhi is beneficial in fortifying our overall immunity and helps to calm the mind to promote restful sleep.

“And as Covid has shown, it pays to don a mask when you are unwell to avoid spreading the bug to those around you. Lastly, be attentive to public health advisories issued by local health authorities.”

This is a sponsored article by Eu Yan Sang.

Top images via Canva and Eu Yan Sang.