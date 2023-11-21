POP MART’s Disney figurines have made this Disney lover the happiest person on earth

I’m a huge fan of Disney.

In fact, Disney has become so synonymous with my identity that if you ask people what is the one thing they remember me for, it is my love for all things Disney.

90s Disney Kid

Despite my penchant for nostalgia, it’s hard to pinpoint the exact moment when my love for Disney started.

As a 90s kid, I grew up with a healthy dose of “Mulan”, “Aladdin”, “Beauty and the Beast” and “The Lion King” on TV.

When I hit my teen years, however, I hid any liking for “Disney” because it wasn’t exactly the coolest thing back then.

Disney stayed in the shadows for a while as I tried to figure out who I was.

It was only when I rewatched the animated movie “Beauty and the Beast” again at 18 that I came to terms with my love.

I related to Belle as I was that weird girl who hid a book under her table during lessons to read, and craved adventures somewhere outside this “small, provincial town” that was Singapore.

When I went to university, that was when I fully embraced my love for Disney and grew to become a ‘Disney Adult’.

I was finally free to be brave, strong and kind, just like Belle.

Feeding my love through merchandise

As a Disney fan, a great way to express myself was through buying Disney merchandise.

When I was at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Los Angeles in 2019, I picked up my very first Spirit Jersey.

Since then, I have amassed six different Disney Spirit Jerseys:

If I had to name one thing that genuinely fueled my Disney obsession though, it would be POP MART.

POP MART has a wide variety of different Disney figurines with its own unique twist.

While they have the standard Disney Princess figurines in POP MART’s signature style, POP MART has also branched off to include numerous other Disney characters like Mickey and Friends and those from Pixar movies.

In a short span of one year, I had already collected 20 Disney figurines from about 11 different series and counting.

My personal favourites are from the Disney Princess Han Chinese Costume Series and Disney 100th Anniversary Pixar Series.

I mean just look at Beast, looking ever so adorable in traditional Hanfu outfit:

Best part: Unboxing

One of the biggest thrills of buying POP MART merchandise has always been the unboxing.

Blind boxes add an element of mystery and fun when collecting, as the item you get is always a surprise.

Upon finding out that there was a new Disney 100th Anniversary Mickey Ever-Curious Series and that the Disney Classic Fairy Tales Series was back in stock, I immediately grabbed a couple.

There were just so many different designs that I wanted to get from these two collections.

The suspense one gets as you slowly tear open the box and rip the packaging before the unveiling of what you’ve gotten is incomparable.

For the Disney 100th Anniversary Mickey Ever-Curious Series , I really wanted the ghost or snowman version.

When I opened the blind box, it had a little candy cane and gingerbread man, so I knew it would be a good one. And I was right.

The Candy Mickey had the cutest sprinkles on its ears, and its feet covered in chocolate sauce—my favourite from my whole haul.

With that, I added these two new additions to my already extensive collection:

POP MART Holiday Extravaganza at CapitaLand Malls featuring Disney themed toys

If you would like to get your own Mickey Mouse figurines, head down to Asia’s largest POP MART holiday extravaganza featuring Disney-themed toys at 16 CapitaLand malls island wide.

Three enthralling series of POP MART blind boxes inspired by beloved Disney characters will come to life with photo-worthy installations to ring in the year-end festive cheer:

Disney Classic Fairy Tales Series Disney 100th Anniversary Mickey Ever-Curious Adventure Series Disney Princess Fairy Tale Friendship Series

Given my love for Disney, POP MART and Christmas, this promises to be the perfect day treat for myself at CapitaLand malls after a really long year.

It’s Disney overload for me, and I love it.

While you’re at it, you can win S$50 eCapitaVoucher by simply taking a photo with the POP MART Disney-themed toys at any CapitaLand malls and sharing it on Instagram and tag @capitalandmallssg.

Find out more here.

All Aboard the Enchanted Express

These POP MART Disney-themed characters will be featured in CapitaLand’s festive train installation, the Enchanted Express, a 360-degree multisensory experience at Raffles City (Nov. 15 to 26) and Plaza Singapura (Dec. 1 to 17) during this festive season.

Be the first 10,000 to board and secure the Golden Ticket to open doors to exclusive perks and stand a chance to win 1 Million STAR$.

Embark on an Enchanted Journey with CapitaStar

To celebrate the season of giving, embark on an enchanted journey with CapitaStar.

Customers who download the CapitaStar app are required to complete tasks around CapitaLand malls and collect POP MART Disney-themed Toy Stamps to unlock eCapitaVoucher rewards.

Collect all five Toy Stamps and complete the playboard to stand a chance at winning the grand prize of 1 million STAR$ (S$1,000 worth of eCapitaVoucher).

The Unboxing Magic Never Stops

Fellow POP MART fans can also look forward to being part of a record-breaking Biggest CapitaLand x POP MART unboxing bash.

Receive a complimentary POP MART blind box and meet fellow POP MART lovers to celebrate the festive season at Funan on Dec. 2, 2pm.

Click here to find out more.

That’s not all.

CapitaLand is also offering more rewards as you spend this festive season:

Spend a minimum of S$60 at Aperia and Sengkang Grand Mall to receive S$5 eCapitaVoucher

Spend a minimum of S$120 at Bugis+, Bukit Panjang Plaza, CQ @ Clarke Quay and SingPost Centre to receive S$12 eCapitaVoucher

Spend a minimum of S$180 at the following malls to receive S$18 eCapitaVoucher Bedok Mall Bugis Junction Funan IMM Junction 8 Lot One Plaza Singapura & The Atrium@Orchard Tampines Mall Westgate



T&Cs apply. Click here for more information.

This article by CapitaLand Malls in partnership with POP MART has made the writer realise she is just as sane as everyone else.

Top photos via Hannah Martens