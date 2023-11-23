The Christmas 2023 beauty gift guide for different types of S’porean females

Christmas is the season of light, love and giving.

And what better way to embody this festive spirit than by gifting presents to friends and family?

Just this week, I was tasked to come up with a list of beauty and skincare products from NOVELA that would make great Christmas gifts for Singaporean women.

All of these items can be purchased during NOVELA’s annual Black Friday extravaganza from Nov. 23 to 26, where there will be freebies and discounts of up to 70 per cent off on thousands of luxury beauty products.

Here’s what you can buy for the Singaporean females in your life:

1) The Sports & Fitness Guru

Fine, fresh, fierce.

Besides being lyrics to a famous Katy Perry song, these are three words that can be used to describe that sports and fitness guru in your friend or family circle.

While she may not typically wear make-up to a spin or yoga class, you’ll definitely see her sporting some form of sunscreen or sunblock before hitting the outdoors.

For a practical Christmas gift, get her the Lancome UV Expert Youth Shield Aqua Gel, a product which combines protective qualities with skincare benefits.

With SPF 50, this innovative formula effectively guards against UV rays, pollution, and oxidative stress so your friend can work out and play hard without worrying about the harmful effects of environmental stressors.

It also suits all skin types, including sensitive skin, with a non-comedogenic and dermatologist-tested formula.

Usual Price: S$84

S$84 Sale Price: S$54.60

2) The Corporate Girlie

Most Singaporeans have come across a self-professed “corporate girlie” - no thanks to her 9-5 job.

These corporate girlies are commonly known for their lunch time diet of salads, love for local label ‘The Paper Bunny’, and can often be seen traipsing around the office with their Stanley tumbler.

Get that corporate girlie acquaintance of yours a Shu Uemura Unlimited Makeup Mist (100ml) so that she can doll up for work without worrying about her makeup melting or creasing later in the day.

Apart from ensuring makeup longevity without the discomfort of a heavy or sticky feel, this makeup setting spray also combats dryness and maintains skin moisture, perfect for air-conditioned offices.

Usual Price: S$52

S$52 Sale Price: S$36.40

3) The K-wave Fanatic

From K-pop and K-dramas to K-fashion and K-food, the Korean wave has well and truly taken over Singapore.

If you know of a K-wave fanatic, she is likely to be into Korean beauty and skincare as well.

Enhance her skincare routine by getting her the Sulwhasoo First Care Activating Essential Ritul Set.

Sulwhasoo is a luxury brand of skincare products from Korea that incorporates traditional Korean herbs (such as ginseng) and formulates them with oriental medicine technology such as their Bioconversion Technology and Ginsenisphere.

Usual Price: S$179

S$179 Sale Price: S$116.35

4) The Tired Mum

Whether one is a stay-at-home mum or working mum, parenting is a lifelong calling that is undoubtedly tiring.

To pamper the tired mother(s) in your life, consider gifting her La Mer’s Treatment Lotion (150ml).

This super hydrator acts like "liquid energy," quickly absorbing to provide an immediate surge of hydration, visibly softening, nourishing, and enhancing skin texture.

Usual Price: S$285

S$285 Sale Price: S$ 149.90

5) The Shopaholic

Know someone who enjoys the finer things in life?

Yes, I’m talking about that one friend or relative who goes on weekly shopping sprees and is willing to drop thousands on a luxury handbag.

This Black Friday, get her the Rose No Mans Land Eau De Perfume (50ml) from BYREDO so that she can live out her best ~mAteRiAL~ life while smelling oh-so-luxe.

Usual Price: S$297

S$297 Sale Price: S$222.75

NOVELA Black Friday 2023

Besides the items mentioned in this gift guide, expect discounts of up to 70 per cent off on thousands of other luxury beauty products during NOVELA’s Black Friday sale this year.

These luxury brands include SK-II, Estee Lauder, Kiehl’s, Jo Malone, Giorgio Armani and many more.

There will also be exciting gifts and cash vouchers to be redeemed on a first-come-first-serve basis, while stocks last.

Gifts

Receive a free Neck Beauty Device with a minimum spend of S$300 online or at any NOVELA store

Receive a free Burberry Weekend EDP 30ml (worth up to S$76) with a minimum spend of S$650

Cash Vouchers

Receive a S$25 cash voucher with a minimum spend of S$500 in a single receipt

Receive a S$60 cash voucher with a minimum spend of S$1,000 in a single receipt

Do note that cash vouchers can only be used from Sep. 27, 2024 onwards, with no minimum spending required.

To enjoy all these benefits, download NOVELA’s app from the app store/ play store and create an account for free.

For more exciting giveaways, you can also follow NOVELA on Instagram.

Store Locations

SingPost Centre: 10 Eunos Rd 8, #02-101/102, Singapore 408600 IMM: 2 Jurong East Street 21, #02-41, Singapore 609601 Chinatown: Yue Hwa Building, 70 Eu Tong Sen Street, Singapore 059805 Velocity @ Novena Square: 238 Thomson Road, #01-36/37, Singapore 307683 Waterway Point: 83 Punggol Central, #01-50, Singapore 828761 Bugis Plus: 201 Victoria Street #02-62/63, Singapore 188067

This sponsored article by NOVELA allowed this writer to ruminate over the different types of Singaporean females she has come across.

Top images via Canva and NOVELA