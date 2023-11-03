Jewel in the west: Why S’poreans should consider staying in this new condominium in Jurong East

Owning a condominium in land-scarce Singapore is often touted as a dream for many.

After all, 80 per cent of our resident population live in public housing, while the other 20 per cent who live in private properties often have to fork out millions for their homes.

While I personally fancy the idea of living in a condominium, my bank account says otherwise.

If you’re one of the lucky Singaporeans who can afford a condominium to live or invest in, you’ve come to the right article.

Here’s why you should consider J’den, an up and coming condominium development in Jurong East.

1) It is highly accessible and near many amenities

J’den is the tallest and first mixed-use residential development nestled in the heart of Jurong Lake District.

Standing tall and proud, the development consists of a landmark 38-storey residential tower atop a 2-storey commercial podium.

It is seamlessly connected to the following places via a covered and elevated sheltered pedestrian walkway (J-Walk):

Jurong East MRT interchange

Westgate

IMM

Jem

Devan Nair Institution

Ng Teng Fong Hospital

… Which means easy access to the MRT station, malls and healthcare alike.

Besides being extremely accessible to all these amenities, J’den’s commercial podium provides residents the convenience of retail, food and beverage outlets and vibrant public spaces under one roof.

There are also provisions made to connect J’den to future developments (such as the Jurong East Integrated Transport Hub) under URA’s MasterPlan 2019 for Jurong Lake District.

Under the Master Plan, these major infrastructure will be put in place to support the District:

Jurong East Integrated Transport Hub (completed by 2027)

Jurong Region Line (3rd line at Jurong East MRT Interchange) which will be completed by 2028

By 2032, with Phase 2, the District will be served by four MRT lines with the addition of the Cross Island Line.

Talk about being well-connected.

2) The design and facilities are impressive

If you love nature and the outdoors, you’ll definitely love the architecture and design of J’den.

The design of J’den takes inspiration from the nearby Jurong Lake Garden and elements of nature.

Drawing ideas from water edges and the colours of wood and stones, the podium facade is designed with curvilinear lines in shades of brown and grey.

Pathways meander through the residents’ E-deck on Level 3 and the earthy tones continue up the residential tower façade.

An elegant expression of a ‘vertical gallery,’ the residential tower overlooks Jurong Lake with a Sky Terrace at Level 24, offering a spectacular 360-degree view.

All units are north-south facing, which means residents can enjoy either a vibrant pool/city view or exclusive views of Jurong Lake.

North-south facing also means that the units are spared from harsh, direct sunlight during the day - a great way to escape Singapore’s hot and sunny weather.

For added exclusivity, the premium three-bedroom and four-bedroom units are served by private lifts so you can feel like a king or queen.

Besides this, residents can also look forward to a myriad of recreational facilities in the condominium.

For example, the E-deck on Level 3 provides a full suite of exciting water facilities including but not exclusive to a 50m lap pool, water hammocks, water slide and a 100m long lazy river.

The 100m long, lazy river, in particular, caught my eye because lazing and floating along a stream just sounds so appealing.

Other facilities include a gym, function rooms, cardio corner, BBQ pavilion, chill-out/ yoga decks and an outdoor playground.

That’s quite the variety, if you ask me.

To accommodate various lifestyle needs, the Sky Terrace on Level 24 houses alternative work-from-anywhere pods, allotment gardens to hone your green fingers, as well as an alfresco corner overlooking the sunset for hosting friends in the evenings.

To promote active mobility, bicycle parking lots are also located on Level 1 for residents’ convenience.

3) Residents can look forward to bespoke provisions in their units

J’den even allows homeowners to customise their homes, bringing greater flexibility for space planning.

This means that you can combine two bedrooms into a larger room for an extended play area for children, or a luxurious master suite with additional walk-in wardrobe or a studio.

J’den’s 1 and 2-bedroom units are equipped with a concealed induction hob that frees up the kitchen countertop for flexible usage.

For the uninformed, J’den is the first private residential development in Singapore to introduce apartments equipped with concealed induction hob technology.

On the other hand, their 3 and 4-bedroom units are equipped with a kitchen tap that delivers both mixer and filter functions for pure drinking water.

A smart toilet bidet complete with a remote and app for ultimate customisation is also provided in the master bathrooms of 3 and 4-bedroom units for the ultimate bathroom experience.

Finally, J’den’s 4-bedroom units boast a spacious kitchen with a distinctive kitchen island so culinary creativity can thrive and celebrations with loved ones can come to life.

Find out more

J’den is poised to be the most anticipated condominium launch in 2023, given its strategic location and Jurong Lake District’s promising transformation.

If you like what you see so far, you can find out more from J’den’s official website or check out their Facebook and Instagram pages.

You can also call 9733 8007 if you have any inquiries.

This sponsored article by CapitaLand Development made this writer wish she could live in J’den.

Top images via CapitaLand Development