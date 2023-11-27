S’porean spends day at i12 Katong with her little sister & wins countless things. Here’s how she did it.

As a lifelong Marine Parade resident, I've practically grown up in i12 Katong, having visited countless times over the years.

A few months ago, I signed up for KLIK, the new rewards programme under Keppel Land, to squeeze every bit of goodness out of my spending.

Since then, it’s been a routine – ever so often, after some solid shopping sprees, I exchange my points for a little treat.

And last Monday, on my off-day, I went all out with my 7-year-old little sister, who joined me as she was on school holiday.

Bistro Bytes

We woke up bright and early, kicking off our day with some breakfast at Bistro Bytes—a fresh F&B curation at i12 Katong that allows you to order a wide range of cuisines in a single go, through this cool locker-style takeaway concept.

Our pick of the day was 001Cafe, which serves up specialty drinks, traditional coffee, tea, toast, and a medley of Singaporean favourites.

My little sister ordered the classic kaya toast, crisped to perfection, and generously slathered with fragrant coconut jam.

Nevermind that my breakfast was a straightforward kopi-o kosong.

The breakfast deal still felt sweet, especially given the 50 per cent off on Bistro Byte orders for SAFRA members.

This treat can also be yours when you spend a minimum of S$10 through the KLIK app - just remember to key in the promo code safra50 upon checkout.

All That Jazz Dance Academy and Absolute Boutique Fitness Studio

We then headed to All That Jazz Dance Academy where my sister had her weekly ballet lessons, while I made my way to Absolute Boutique Fitness Studio to burn some calories with a good-ole spin session.

After both our workouts, I was ready to cash in on my earned stack of vouchers.

With the spending requirement comfortably met during my splurge on stylish lululemon athleisure for my mum's birthday, I wasted no time in submitting the receipt through the KLIK app to unlock those well-deserved rewards.

To get your hands on these vouchers, simply hit the S$150 minimum spend during weekdays.

Though do keep in mind that if you're splurging on supermarket or enrichment classes for the little ones, aim for the S$200 mark to enjoy the same fantastic perks.

Perks on the KLIK app

With that out of the way, let’s go through everything I received through the KLIK app.

First up, I eagerly seized the opportunity for S$2 parking credits on weekdays, cruising in with my wheels.

This is limited to the first 100 redemptions, applicable for parking on Monday to Thursday only.

Next in line, I happily used my free S$5 Worth of KLIK points at Re.juve to redeem a refreshing cold-pressed juice.

Then came the sweet treat of a complimentary food/beverage voucher worth S$5, which my little sister joyfully exchanged for two cream puffs at Dulcet & Studio.

To cap off our afternoon with a cinematic flair, I used the fourth and final perk—a free Golden Village ticket worth S$11.50 (limited to the first 40 redemptions per weekday).

We opted for the Taylor Swift Eras Tour movie, immersing ourselves in an afternoon filled with iconic music and the enchantment of the big screen.

Unlock rewards with KLIK points

For those eager to explore the vibrant offerings of i12 Katong over the weekends, rest assured because all it takes is a minimum spend of S$150 (or aim for S$200 if you have your eye on supermarket and enrichment delights) to unlock two out of four of the rewards mentioned above.

They are the free S$5 Worth of KLIK points, also limited to the first 80 redemptions, as well as the free food/beverage voucher worth S$5 (limited to the first 40 redemptions daily).

What's more, for all those who spend a minimum of S$150 between Nov. 18 and Dec. 25, there's an exciting lucky draw in the cards.

Participants stand a chance to win a luxurious OGAWA Cosmo X Massage Chair (worth S$6,980), the epitome of relaxation.

Additionally, three fortunate winners will walk away with a lavish 2D1N Grand Mercure Singapore Roxy Studio Suite staycation (worth S$555 each).

As if that's not enticing enough, another ten lucky winners will get to pocket S$100 worth of KLIK points, adding a dash of delight to their shopping adventures this holiday season.

Rewards for top spenders

But that’s not all that i12 Katong has up its sleeve.

The top spenders get an exclusive treat: a S$200 F&B Voucher, with fantastic dining options like Prive, Typhoon Cafe, and Cou Cou Hotpot.

Weekly winners are being announced at i12 Katong, and you could be the next one.

The three dining establishments go on somewhat of a culinary carousel:

Typhoon Cafe: Nov. 18 to 24, Dec. 9 to 15

Nov. 18 to 24, Dec. 9 to 15 Cou Cou Hotpot: Nov. 25 to Dec. 1, Dec. 16 to Dec. 22

Nov. 25 to Dec. 1, Dec. 16 to Dec. 22 Prive: Dec. 2 to Dec. 8, Dec. 23 to 25

I visited i12 Katong on Nov. 20 and called the rest of my family down to Typhoon Cafe, where we shared some quality family time over a hearty Taiwanese dinner.

In particular, we really enjoyed the hearty beef noodle soup, flavourful xiao long bao, and crispy XL chicken chop.

Become a KLIK member

Now is the perfect time to become a KLIK member, especially if you want to make your gifts extra special this season with i12 Katong’s exclusive Christmas Gift Tags.

KLIK members have the privilege to redeem these festive tags with any purchase, adding a delightful touch to their presents.

As a bonus for new KLIK members, receive a gift tag from an existing member and enjoy S$5 worth of KLIK points.

Don't miss the opportunity to be part of this rewarding shopping community and start reaping the benefits today.

Christmas Extravaganza in December

In the month of December, i12 Katong is also gearing up for a Christmas extravaganza.

Dive into the festive spirit with carnival rides such as Choo Train and Festive Carousel from Dec. 2 to 18.

Immerse yourself in enchanting sounds and visual delights at the Sound of Art Exhibition from Dec. 21 to 24 and enjoy heartwarming moments with Santa at the Meet and Greet sessions from Dec. 15 to 17 and Dec. 22 to 25.

Soak in the joyous tunes of Christmas Carols from Dec. 23 to 25 and explore the Year End Bazaar from Dec. 26 to 31.

Check out the full list of atrium events here.

This sponsored article by i12 Katong made this writer thankful to dive into a world of exclusive KLIK rewards.

Top images by i12 Katong/Actstitude.