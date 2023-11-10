Back

Plenty of data left? Gomo lets you turn your extra data into roaming data & more

More perks, more value.

| Khine Zin Htet | Sponsored | November 10, 2023, 01:50 PM

I’m a worrywart who likes having backup plans and preparing for emergencies.

My bag is a prime example of this, and has everything from an umbrella for rainy days to painkillers in case I get my ever prevailing headaches.

This tendency to worry meant that when I was younger and surviving on 3GB of data (courtesy of my mother), I was constantly checking my data usage to ensure I had enough to last a month.

So, it goes without saying that when I finally bought my own phone plan with #biggirlmoney, I instantly signed up for a 100GB plan.

It was liberating to finally be able to use my mobile data freely without a nagging feeling at the back of my mind that I might be eating into limited reserves.

An abundance of data

After a few months of running wild with my data usage, I soon realised that 100GB was wayyyy more than enough for me.

I noticed that I would always have extra data remaining each month, although the quantity would differ across the months.

This was despite me watching and even downloading Netflix shows using my data.

I went as far as to use my mobile data at home (where I have internet access) daily, but it still proved difficult for me to use up all my data.

The extra data I had at the end of each month, while liberating, felt like such a waste, so I decided to look for better options.

That’s when I discovered Gomo’s Data Bank, which allows one to convert extra data into something useful.

Image by Gomo

How does “Data Bank" work?

Imagine the data inside the Data Bank as store credits for you to redeem rewards.

Photo by Khine Zin Htet

When you sign up for Data Bank, which comes free with any Gomo plan, deposit any extra data you have before your monthly plan renews and you can start using these “credits” to reward yourself with some perks.

The best part? These “credits” will never expire.

You can save them for future data use (whenever you are in need of more data) or to redeem attractive perks for your mobile plan.

One is a three-day unlimited talktime pack, meaning you can go hours talking to your boyfriend or girlfriend on the phone without the worry of exceeding your talktime plan.

The other is a one-day unlimited data roaming pack to neighbouring countries. This currently includes Malaysia, Indonesia or Thailand.

I was most attracted to this perk, as it meant I could go for day trips to Johor Bahru and get roaming data for basically ~free~.

Get more out of your data

With Gomo’s Data Bank, there’s no need for me to spend all my data before my plan renews.

As the data deposited in the Data Bank lasts forever, I don’t have to think about not having enough in the future as well.

For those who are like me, Data Bank’s perks offer you a way to get more out of your data.

P.S. Gomo is also running a secret AR filter challenge and giving away AirPods. Keep an eye out for the QR code on any Gomo Data Bank advertisements at bus stops.

This sponsored article by Gomo made this writer have one less worry on her mind.

Top photos from Khine Zin Htet and Gomo 

