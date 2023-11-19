Up to 85% off beds & more at Four Star’s annual Black Friday sale from Nov. 22 to 26

If you’ve spent the past few months rolling around in an old, creaky bed trying to fall asleep or simply wish you had more storage space at home, listen up.

Four Star will be holding their annual Black Friday sale at their biggest warehouse space in Ang Mo Kio from Nov. 22 to 26, with over 5,000 items on the catalogue.

If you’re looking to get new furniture for your home before the coming GST increase, now’s your chance.

Here’s what you can find there.

Cool mattress 1: Detense ArcticSilk CU+ Mattress

Four Star’s proprietary mattress — Detense ArcticSilk CU+ — promises to roll relaxation, cooling, hygiene, and adaptive support into one.

Let’s break ‘Detense ArcticSilk CU+’ down into its parts and features:

Detense: Contains anti-static capabilities, helping to reduce muscle tensions and promote deeper sleep

ArcticSilk: Absorbs body warmth for better, more cooling, sleep

CU+: Has an eco-friendly and anti-microbial construction, making it more hygienic

Besides these features, the mattress is also designed to adapt to your body shape and provide better support.

Cool mattress 2: Chiro+ series Back Care Mattress

If the year has felt unusually long and back-breaking, Four Star’s mattresses in the Chiro+ series might come in handy.

The mattresses are specially designed to provide orthopaedic posture support.

Being on the firmer side, Chiro+ series mattresses also help relieve minor back pain, shoulder pain, discomfort, and stiffness caused by uncomfortable sleeping surfaces.

As a plus, the mattresses are constructed with eco-efficient materials so you can rest easy about the environmental impact of your bed.

Lots of storage beds

Hate clutter at home and want to make it disappear? Need more space to store your exploding sneaker collection?

Get yourself a storage bed.

Four Star’s storage bed frames come equipped with a German hydraulic lift system and a ten-year warranty.

This means that keeping your home clutter free will not take much effort.

Choose from four types of storage beds: lift-up beds, storage beds with drawers, storage beds with side cabinets, and pull out beds.

You can even customise the material of the bed frame and combine different functions and colours, making sure the bed fits the vibe of the room.

Bed frames & storage beds start at S$199 during the sale.

Lots of sofas

If you're planning a year-end Christmas classics movie marathon, you’re going to want to have a comfortable sofa to relax on.

At the year-end sale, you’ll find a wide variety of sofas to choose from.

Found a sofa you like at the warehouse space but the colourway doesn’t really suit your taste?

You’ll be able to customise it to your liking.

Each sofa also comes with a complimentary extended warranty.

For reference, a recliner sofa will go at S$299 and a 3-seater sofa will go at S$499 at the sale.

Lots of dining sets

For your year-end festive season get-togethers, you might need a new dining table.

You’ll be able to find one at the Four Star sale, with dining sets starting at S$399.

Lots of pretty bed frames

Want to make your bedroom look like one you’d find at a 4-star beachside resort?

Bring home one of these bed frames.

And lots more

Besides all this furniture, you won’t have to fret over getting your choice furniture home because Four Star will provide free delivery if you shop during the sale period too.

Free taxi claim and parking will also be availed to you upon check out, adding to your savings.

Other perks if you shop during the sale period include:

Up to 15-year warranty for all premium mattresses

Free extended warranty for all sofas

0 per cent instalment plan for DBS, POSB, UOB, OCBC, and AMEX credit cards

Atome and GrabPay payment options

If you hit the minimum purchase requirements, you’ll also get to go home with one of these bad boys.

Cruise into the year end with good sleep, good cheers with friends, and a whole lot of savings on your new furniture.

Four Star Black Friday Sale

Where

Four Star Ang Mo Kio Central Warehouse

38 Ang Mo Kio Industrial Park 2, Work+Store Building Level 8 Lobby A, Singapore 569511

When

Nov. 22 to 26, 10am to 10pm (daily)

WhatsApp/Call

For mattress and bed frames: 9234 4442

For Sofa and other furniture: 9068 1287

Website

www.fourstar.com.sg

Looking at all the photos of mattresses and bed frames made the writer of this sponsored article sleepy, but in a good way.

All images courtesy of Four Star.