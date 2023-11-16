Being ‘stuck’ in S’pore with your kids during the holidays can be a good thing. Here’s how.

Are you a parent?

More specifically, are you a parent who is looking for a family-friendly getaway which combines the thrills and spills of a theme park, zen-ness of being in nature, as well as the buzz of city life?

What if I told you all of this can all be found in just one place?

I recently had the opportunity to enjoy a one-night stay at D’Resort with my son, where I was pleasantly surprised to find out that there was more to do than I could pack into the short staycay.

As I’ve been to Downtown East a handful of times since its revamp and this was my second time checking into D’Resort, I thought I already knew what to expect.

Now that my son is seven years old, the experience has, along with his age, changed.

The moment we stepped into the Rainforest Family Room at D’Resort (from S$288 per night), my son was ecstatic.

He immediately ran past me to climb onto the bunk bed and claim his spot for the night.

The perennial attraction of ‘double-decker beds’ to children is something we parents probably can never fathom.

Before he even managed to clamber up to the top bunk, he announced loudly: “Wow, it’s so nice! I give it a 10 upon 10!” – as has been his habit lately to give a rating to everything.

The impressive jungle-themed room also came with a queen-sized bed.

What's better? There is even the option of an underwater-themed room to pick from.

On the table, we found a ’treasure chest’ which guests can attempt to unlock by following the clues given.

I won’t spoil the fun, but it is safe to say that the activity will keep your children (and maybe even you) occupied for at least 20 minutes, if not more.

Be forewarned though, it’ll be tough to get your kids out of the room.

It took some coaxing before I managed to pry my son off the bunk bed, out the door, and on to the next activity for the day — cycling.

As one who’s just learning to cycle, it was an activity he was very much looking forward to.

The Coastline Leisure Bike Stop is conveniently situated on the ground floor of D’Resort, with direct access to Pasir Ris Park via a side gate that all hotel guests can access via their key cards.

There’s a wide variety of different bikes to choose from too, including tandem bikes and family bikes for the whole family to ride together.

Prices start from S$10 to S$20 for the first hour, with options for overnight rental as well, which may be more economical.

Hotel guests are entitled to exclusive discounts for the premium mountain bikes.

The route right along the seaside was scenic and we actually managed to spot two flocks of chickens, much to my son’s delight.

It was also our first time getting up close to several large birds — hornbills, we learned — who were feeding on the fruits of some trees along the way.

After the hour-long exercise cum interaction with nature, it was time to refuel.

And boy, were there options at Downtown East — with over 65 eateries spanning Korean, Thai, Indonesian, Indian, Western and Chinese cuisines and halal options — you’ll basically be spoiled for choice.

After some momentary decision paralysis, we finally decided on a BBQ buffet at Siam Square Mookata.

It was between that or Don Dae Bak Korean BBQ, which also offers a buffet option.

Post-dinner with our bellies bursting, it was soon time to hit the sack (parents of young children will understand).

Otherwise, we would have loved to linger on for some shopping or to catch a movie.

There was still the next day of activities to look forward to, however.

A Wild Wild time

Waking up to a glorious view from our room window the next morning and near cloudless skies meant only one thing – it was the perfect day to head to the resort’s water theme park, Wild Wild Wet.

After a lazy morning, we had just enough time to squeeze in a post-lunch splash as we booked a tour at the newly-opened Gallop Stable during the later half of the afternoon.

The park was a welcome respite on a hot day — midday sun be damned.

My son, who has a fear of heights and is usually not too adventurous, managed to have a fantastic time on the water raft ride Ular-Lah and The Waterworks body slide.

There were other kid-friendly rides too, which he went on countless times.

One tip: Resort guests are able to enter through the exclusive North Gate entrance instead of making the trek all the way to the main entrance at E!Avenue.

Another tip? Leave your valuables in the room; otherwise, be prepared to fork out a minimum of S$10 per locker (valid for the whole day).

Wild Wild Wet also has regular deals on their day passes for adults and children, so make sure to check their website before you go.

In addition, D'Resort guests enjoy exclusive discounted tickets to the water park.

At Gallop Stable’s newest branch at Downtown East, located right next to Wild Wild Wet, we were introduced to horses Rose, Eclipse, Jewel, as well as ponies Amoy, Kofi, Peanut and Sonia.

A tour of the stables (prior reservation required) was conducted by branch executive, Rian.

He informed us that most of the horses at the stable were former racehorses or polo horses that were rescued from being put down prematurely.

Rian also gave us a quick crash course on how to properly care for and groom the stately animals.

Of course, the 30-minute tour had to end on a high note (for the kids, at least) with a pony ride.

Lots to do

Before I knew it, it was time to bid goodbye to our mini-holiday.

Albeit short, I must say that it was a great time for family-bonding and I believe core memories were formed.

One plus point about booking a stay at D’Resort is the wide array of deals that you’ll get in return — ranging from dining to shopping discounts — which can save you some dollars.

Realistically, it would be best to allocate two nights to fully enjoy all the activities that the resort has to offer.

Here’s what I would have done or explored if there was more time during my staycay:

Try the Mangrove experience + Sunset paddling on a kayak at Pasir Ris Town Park

Attempt roller skating at Hi-Roller Indoor Skating Rink (Level 5, E!Hub)

Catch a movie at Cathay Cineplexes (Level 4, E!Hub)

Enjoy the S$18 lunch and karaoke session at HaveFun Karaoke (Level 1, E!Avenue)

Explore the many other food, drink and dessert options

If you’re undecided whether or not to go overseas during the school holidays, or if you are put off by the high prices of travel, fret not.

You can still have a good time even if you find yourself ‘stuck’ in Singapore, and on a friendlier budget as well.

Better yet, make sure to book your stays in advance for 2024 to enjoy even greater savings.

This is a sponsored article by Downtown East.

Top images by Candice Cai