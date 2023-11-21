Shopping for Christmas gifts? Spend S$30 at Compass One & stand to win prizes worth over S$13,000

I don’t know about you, but I’ve been playing “Christmas Hits” on repeat since Nov. 1, 2023.

After all, Christmas is my favourite time of the year, and nothing beats listening to these merry jingles to usher in the festive spirit.

This year, as I shop for Christmas gifts, I’m looking forward to scoring some of the best festive deals at malls around the country.

One such mall is Compass One, who will be offering a myriad of sales and rewards to attract shoppers.

Here are four food and retail stores that I am keen to explore at Compass One this holiday season:

Eat 3 Bowls

Location: #B1-17

As a diehard fan of braised pork rice, I cannot resist the urge to visit Eat 3 Bowls even though I am not a Sengkang resident.

With its diverse offerings, including street food and bubble tea, the Taiwanese eatery gives me a taste of the island whenever I miss it.

Shabu Sai

Location: #02-31

Just like many Singaporeans, I also love Japanese cuisine, especially Japanese hotpots when it is raining outside.

That’s why I am interested in heading down to Shabu Sai, which is opening this December, and trying out the all-I-can-eat Shabu-Shabu and Sukiyaki buffet.

I can also choose from seven soup bases and more than 60 food items. Nice.

Xpressflower.com

Location: #02-16

Besides the two eateries, I also look forward to visiting Xpressflower.com, as I love decorating my room with flowers and giving them to my loved ones to express my affection for them.

According to the brand, it is the only florist in Singapore with licences for Disney and Sanrio characters, including Hello Kitty and My Melody.

MoneyMax Jewellery

Location: #01-04

As one of the leading retailers of jewellery with a wide selection of gold, diamond, and precious gemstone accessories at competitive prices, MoneyMax is my go-to place to get a Christmas gift for my mum this year.

To make things even better, MoneyMax has also launched a festive promotion where customers can purchase 916 gold jewellery from S$99 and enjoy a 1-for-1 deal for its Truly Diamond collection.

The promotion is valid until Dec. 31, 2023. Terms and conditions will apply.

In-mall rewards

In addition to scoring deals in-store, visitors to Compass One can also bag attractive rewards by making purchases at participating brands from now till Dec. 25, 2023.

All you have to do is download the Compass One Rewards app and sign up for the membership for free.

The full list of participating stores can be found here.

Without further ado, here are the rewards that will be available and how you can bring them home:

Redemptions

Depending on how much you spend at the participating stores from now till Christmas, you can redeem three items:

A two-piece Christmas gift wrapper set when you spend a minimum of S$50 (limited to the first 5,000 members)

A foldable storage box when you spend a minimum of S$150 (limited to the first 3,000 members); and

A S$20 worth of Compass One e-voucher when you spend S$1,000 or more

The e-voucher will be automatically credited to your membership account when the required spend is met.

T&Cs

If you are keen to get your hands on the Christmas gift wrapper set or the foldable storage box, head down to Compass One as early as possible, as there are limited stocks available.

After making your purchase, make sure to make your redemption on the same day at the customer service counter located on the third level of the mall.

Lucky draw

Alternatively, if you want to try out your luck one last time in 2023, you can participate in the festive lucky draw by spending a minimum of S$30 at the participating stores.

You can stand a chance to win attractive prizes with a total worth of more than S$13,000.

These prizes include:

OSIM uDiva 3 Smart Sofa

Slumberland Bristol mattress

OSIM uThrone gaming massage chair

Yale Stellar safe

Nintendo Switch

Lego Harry Potter advent calendar

Lucky draw chances will be awarded based on each transaction at participating stores via the Compass One Rewards app.

Each member will receive a maximum of 10 chances per day and bring home a maximum of one prize.

Winners will be announced on Compass One’s website, Facebook and Instagram pages on Jan. 3, 2024.

Festive activities & initiatives

In between your shopping spree, you can also check out the Christmas-themed activities and initiatives at Compass One, which will run throughout the festive period.

For instance, if you are a parent who is looking to spend some family time or a young-at-heart, you can swing by the mall to meet and greet Santa and his elf on Dec. 9, 10, 16, and 17 at 1pm and 4pm.

You can also check out the festive decorations around Compass One, which will revolve around the theme of Santa’s workshop, between Nov. 17 and Dec. 25.

Finally, if the spirit of giving is calling upon you, you can contribute a minimum of S$10 at the donation box located at the customer service counter and receive a limited edition EZ-Link card with a loaded value of S$5 in return.

All proceeds from the card sale will be donated to Zonta Singapore - Project Pari, and Compass One will donate another S$2 to the cause for every card sold.

For those wondering, Project Pari is an initiative set up by the Zonta Club of Singapore which provides young women from lower-income families with financial assistance and learning opportunities beyond school studies.

You can find out more about everything you can enjoy at Compass One this holiday season here.

Here’s to a Holly Jolly Christmas!

This sponsored article by Compass One was done while Ryuichi Sakamoto’s “Merry Christmas, Mr Lawrence” was playing in the background.

Top images via Compass One