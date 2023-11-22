15m Christmas tree, snow display, inflatable water playground & up to 50% deals at VivoCity this festive season

Gear up for an exhilarating holiday adventure as VivoCity transforms into a festive wonderland, setting the stage for a season of joy, excitement, and spectacular surprises.

From now till Dec. 25, the mall offers a range of engaging events and promotions to ignite your holiday spirit.

At the heart of this year's Christmas celebration at VivoCity lies the 'Xmas with a Splash' inflatable playground by Kiztopia.

1. ‘Xmas with a Splash’ by Kiztopia

If you are parents to young children, prepare for an Arctic-themed inflatable extravaganza designed to transform every moment into an adventure for both you and your little ones.

Experience the exhilarating 'Xmas with a Splash' event by Kiztopia, where a spacious water play zone promises endless thrills and nonstop fun.

Embark on an unforgettable journey as your little explorers zip down an exhilarating water slide and conquer challenging water obstacle courses at Drago’s Glacier Falls.

For those who prefer to stay dry, there are three gigantic bouncy castles that will leave your little ones giggling with delight.

You can also engage in friendly "snowball" fights in the ball pit and snap selfies with Arctic pals at Raby's Magical Fortress.

Alternatively, go on a climbing expedition and race down thrilling slopes at Eli's Ski Lodge, or navigate obstacle courses at Happy's Igloo Kingdom, where adorable penguins await.

Dive into an hour of play in both wet and dry zones for just S$25 per child or adult, or elevate the excitement with the family package at an unbeatable S$85 for two adults and two children.

If getting wet isn’t your thing, you don’t have to miss out on all the action as you can opt for an hour of sheer fun in the dry zone at only S$20 per child or adult, or seize the family bundle at just S$68.

Event Venue: Outdoor Plaza on Level 1

Date: Nov. 17, 2023 till Jan. 1, 2024

Book your tickets here.

2. Magical Snow Display and 15m-tall Christmas Tree

Step into a snow-kissed fantasy, where the ordinary transforms into the extraordinary with an enchanting snow display that defies Singapore's usual landscape.

Immerse yourself in a magical winter wonderland every night leading up to Christmas, where penguins and their cheery companions spread merriment under the sparkling snow while a grand 15m-tall Christmas tree radiates festive joy at the heart of it all.

Best of all, this frosty world of wondrous snow and twinkling lights is absolutely free of charge.

Venue: Outdoor Plaza on Level 1

Date: Nov. 17, 2023 till Dec. 25, 2023

Snow Display Timings:

Monday to Thursday: 7:30pm and 8:30pm

Friday to Sunday, and Public Holiday: 7:30pm, 8:30pm and 9:30pm

3. Enticing Shopping Rewards

But the excitement doesn't end there.

Embark on a shopping spree like never before with incredible festive deals running from now till Dec. 25, so you can celebrate the most wonderful time of the year in unparalleled style at remarkable savings.

With a minimum purchase of S$100, take a spin on the lucky wheel for a chance to win a mystery store voucher worth up to S$20.

This exclusive offer is limited to the first 80 shoppers on weekdays and 150 shoppers on weekends and public holidays every day.

For those indulging in a minimum spend of S$200, delightful rewards await—a S$10 Mapletree voucher, available until Dec. 25, and a heart-pounding "X’mas with a Splash" experience valued at S$25, available until Dec. 10.

During weekdays, the first 30 shoppers are treated to a S$10 Mapletree voucher and “Xmas with a Splash” tickets, while the next 30 shoppers qualify for a S$10 Mapletree voucher.

On weekends and public holidays, the first 65 shoppers revel in a S$10 Mapletree voucher and “Xmas with a Splash” tickets, while the next 35 shoppers receive a S$10 Mapletree voucher as their reward.

Note that these shopping rewards* are redeemable with a single, same-day receipt, so plan your shopping wisely to get the best value for your Christmas haul.

*Redemptions are limited while stocks last. Terms and conditions apply.

4. Black Friday Deals

From Nov. 24 till Nov. 26, get ready to indulge in the ultimate Black Friday shopping spree at VivoCity with discounts soaring up to 50 per cent off at over 40 participating stores. Here’s a sneak preview of what to expect:

Chloé Atelier des Fleurs, #01-202A

Chloé Atelier des Fleurs beckons shoppers with exclusive Black Friday deals and gifts. Immerse yourself in an olfactory journey through a curated collection of captivating fragrances and luxurious gift sets.

HOOGA, #02-202

HOOGA sets the stage for a cozy Black Friday with an enticing 30 per cent off storewide, featuring a range of stylish and comfortable home essentials.

Lacoste, #01-191

Lacoste unveils an irresistible 50 per cent off storewide. From iconic polo shirts to sophisticated accessories, the lifestyle brand caters to those seeking classic yet contemporary fashion staples.

Nespresso, #01-204

Elevate your coffee ritual with Nespresso's exclusive Black Friday deals, from Nov. 24 till Nov. 27.

Enjoy coffee your way at home with selected Vertuo Next machines at $199* (U.P. $339) and up to $160 off* selected Vertuo Next and milk frother bundles.

If you’d like something more compact, the black Inissia machine is the one for you at just $199* (U.P. $249).

Take your coffee experience on-the-go, receive a complimentary travel mug with 50 Nespresso coffee capsules purchased.

*Terms and conditions apply.

Apart from Black Friday, VivoCity promises a season of joy with an array of festive gifting and feasting ideas.

Click here to find out more.

5. Weekend of exciting activities

Mark your calendars for Dec. 16 and 17, as VivoCity will be offering a weekend of exciting activities to make your holiday experience more memorable.

Shoppers can explore last-minute deals in selected stores with VivoCity here to help complete your holiday gifting at the eleventh hour.

Bring the kids along for a family outing and have a whale of time at the vibrant children's activity zone located at Basement 1.

Ignite the festive fervour at Level 1, where an array of stage games and exhilarating giveaways will infuse every nook of the mall with holiday spirit during the last weekend before Christmas.

Whether you're cozied up with Santa or enchanted by soul-stirring choir melodies and handbell performances, experience the essence of Yuletide magic.

Take your celebrations to new heights by crafting your own festive e-card at the interactive photo booth. Impress your loved ones with personalised e-greetings to make your Christmas a tapestry of cherished and unforgettable moments.

Find out more here.

So what are you waiting for?

Take a trip down to VivoCity and make cherished holiday memories with your family this festive season.

This sponsored article by VivoCity has certainly fueled the excitement for Christmas in this writer.

Top image via VivoCity.