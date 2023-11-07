This S’porean’s guide to maximising the 11.11 sales on Shopee, ZALORA, Amazon & SHEIN

In a country like Singapore where shopping is practically a national sport, the 11th of November is much more than a date.

It is a spectacular symphony of deals and discounts that will have your wallet dancing with delight.

Citi Singapore has partnered with Shopee, ZALORA, Amazon, and SHEIN to bring you exclusive price drops, proving to be your preferred bank partner this Singles’ Day.

From fashion and apparel, beauty and personal care, electronics and gadgets, to home and decor – there are exclusive sales to cater to every type of shopper.

All you have to do is whip out your Citi Credit Card and prepare to immerse yourself in sensational savings.

Here are some key dates to note in your calendar.

1) Shopee 11.11 Big Sale

From Nov. 11 to 13, score up to S$80 off with Citi Cards and turbocharge your 11.11 shopping spree:

S$8 off with min. S$100 spend

S$18 off with min. S$250 spend

S$40 off with min. S$500 spend

S$80 off with min. S$1,000 spend

Mastercard exclusive:

S$15 off with min. S$150 spend

To redeem, head over to Citi Singapore’s official microsite.

Been eyeing the immersive Prism+ X270 240Hz Curved Gaming Monitor?

How about the precise Braun IPL Silk Expert Pro?

Maybe even the sophisticated TAKA Jewellery 999 Pure Gold Heart Pendant?

11.11 is the perfect opportunity to get your hands on featured items at unprecedented low prices.

Featured items include the Zenyum Sonic Electric Toothbrush – your path to superior oral health and a dazzling, confident grin.

As well as the Torriden Dive In Low Molecular Hyaluronic Acid Soothing Cream, your secret to hydrated, glowing skin.

But here's an additional pro tip for you: Use Citi vouchers for extra discounts on top of these heavily reduced prices.

Furthermore, Shopee is giving away S$50 worth of Shopee vouchers with no minimum spend. All you have to do is tune into four exciting livestreams on Nov. 10 and 11.

Hosted by local celebrities such as Patricia Mok, Suhaimi Yusof and more, a keyword will be unveiled in each livestream.

Participants will be required to form a sentence using the keywords gathered across all four live streams to qualify for the Grand Prize.

The exact mechanics for winning will be detailed during the live event itself.

Here are the details:

11.11 Countdown Livestream with local celebrity Patricia Mok on Nov. 10, 11:30pm to 1am

11.11 Big Sale Livestream with digital creator Hailey Teo (@xianwenpoops) on Nov. 11, 12pm to 1:30pm

11.11 Big Sale Livestream with comedian Mayiduo on Nov. 11, 8pm to 9:30pm

11.11 Big Sale Livestream with entertainer Suhaimi Yusof on Nov. 11, 10:30pm to 12am

Access points to the live streams can be found within the Shopee app, as indicated below:

What’s more?

Even before 11.11, Citi Singapore has you covered with unbeatable prices on daily category deals, starting from Oct. 31.

Get the following discounts when you use any Citi Debit or Credit Card:

S$5 off with min. S$70 spend

S$9 off with min. S$90 spend

S$80 off with min. S$1,000 spend

Keep a lookout for the different categories featured each day:

To redeem, head over to Citi Singapore’s official microsite.

Snag the Health & Wellness Big Sale (Nov. 7) to transform your hair with the Himalaya Anti-Hair Fall Shampoo for lush, beautiful locks.

Or the sleek and understated New Balance Unisex 580 (Standard) - White during the OOTD Big Sale (Nov. 8).

Indulge in staple NESCAFE 3in1 Original Instant Coffee during the Food & Beverages Big Sale (Nov. 9) for the perfect blend of rich coffee, creamy milk, and just the right amount of sweetness.

2) ZALORA

ZALORA VIP Cardmembers are in luck as well.

From now till Nov. 10, you can expect 10 per cent off (capped at S$15) when you hit the minimum spend of S$120.

It gets better.

From Nov. 11 to 13, all ZALORA Cardmembers will receive 9 per cent off (capped at S$12), when you hit the minimum spend of S$120.

To redeem, head over to this link.

Apply these promotions to the chic Aldo Meggy Crossbody Bag.

Embrace a distinctive style with the alluring fragrance of the Yves Saint Laurent Libre Eau De Parfum Spray.

Considering a footwear upgrade? Look no further than the Tommy Hilfiger Supercup Leather Sneakers.

3) Amazon

The deals don't stop here.

From now till Nov. 13, all Mastercard members can get S$10 off with a minimum spend of S$150.

To redeem, apply the promotion code CITIMCANOV upon checkout with your Citi Mastercard.

The Roborock S8 Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner will make it an absolute breeze to enjoy a spotless, pristine living space.

The Medicube Zero Pore Pad 2.0 is the brand’s upgraded peeling toner that supports pore tightening, leaving your skin smooth and moisturised.

In need of a natural energy boost? The Kinohimitsu Bird's Nest With Ginseng regulates blood flow, alleviates various ailments, and shields the skin from UV-induced ageing.

4) SHEIN

Last but not least, you can get S$13 off with a minimum spend of S$65 and S$20 off with a minimum spend of S$100 from now till Dec. 31.

To redeem, head over to this link.

While SHEIN is renowned for affordable clothing, here are some other charming products worth exploring.

The Black Portable Projector H1 is your ticket to high-quality indoor and outdoor mobile home entertainment experiences and office presentations.

Discover a compact travel companion with the New Style Luggage, a 20-inch durable suitcase.

Elevate your kitchen with this Retro Electric Kettle, featuring a stylish green stainless steel design.

Rewards Galore

If you’re looking for more exclusive offers and savings, and you happen to be a Citi Cardmembers, you’re in luck.

The Citi Rewards Card is your key to enjoying 10X Points on online and shopping purchases, which you can easily offset using Citi Pay With Points.

And if you don't already have a Citi Rewards Card yet, there's no better time to apply.

New Citi Cardmembers can enjoy a generous welcome offer of 40,000 bonus Points* with a minimum spend of $800 within the first 2 months. Apply now here.

With thrilling livestreams and the opportunity to secure up to S$80 off with Citi Cards on Shopee, you can elevate your shopping spree to new heights.

So, make the most of your 11.11 shopping extravaganza and make every purchase count with Citi Cards. Find out more here.

*T&Cs apply.

This sponsored article by Citi Singapore made this writer excited for all the 11.11 deals.

