Limited edition Sumikkogurashi tissue products wipe anything from your tears, butt, kitchen & more

Sumikkogurashi lovers, you’re in for a treat.

Vinda Tissue has collaborated with the brand to come up with limited edition Sumikkogurashi tissue products so you can wipe your tears, butt, kitchen and more in style.

They are currently having a promotion where shoppers who spend a minimum of S$32 on their tissue products will receive a FREE Vinda x Sumikkogurashi foldable grocery bag (worth S$15).

Three kawaii character designs will be given at random, while stocks last.

Here’s how they look like close-up and folded:

For the uninitiated, Vinda Tissue is known for their unique Knitted Fiber Technology that layers virgin wood pulp fibers to form a singular sheet of tissue that is extra soft and absorbent; strong even when wet.

Here’s a list of Vinda Tissue x Sumikkogurashi products you can buy:

Facial Tissue

Made with signature Knitted Fiber Technology, Vinda facial tissues are strong even when wet and do not leave irritating fuzz and bits as you wipe your tears and perspiration.

They come in four different varieties: Soft Pack, Box, Travel Pack and Pocket Handkerchief.

Vinda Deluxe 3ply Soft Pack​

4 packs x 110 sheets​: S$5.50

Vinda Deluxe 3ply Box Tissue​

4 packs x 80 sheets: S$6.70​

Vinda Deluxe 3ply Travel Pack​

4 packs x 50 sheets: S$2.25​

Vinda Deluxe 4ply Pocket Handkerchief​

10 packs x 8 sheets​: S$1.50

Similar to the Vinda Deluxe 3ply products, the Vinda Deluxe Pocket Handkerchief boasts the same made Knitted Fiber Technology, making it stronger when wet.

They also do not tear and leave bits easily especially so due to the luxurious 4 ply thickness.

Kitchen Towels

Vinda Deluxe 2ply Kitchen Towel Roll​

6 Rolls x 60 sheets:​ S$7.60​

By now, you would have noticed that there is a recurring theme in this article, and it’s the ~quality~ of Vinda’s tissue products.

Vinda Deluxe 2ply Kitchen Towel Roll​s are extra strong and safe, and​ do not tear nor leave bits on food.

The kitchen towel also absorbs oil up to three times of its own product weight, and is certified food safe.

Toilet Paper

Vinda Deluxe Smooth Feel 3ply

16 rolls x 250 sheets: S$15.60

Vinda Deluxe Smooth Feel 3ply toilet rolls are…?

You guessed it - strong even when wet and made of 100 per cent sustainably sourced virgin wood pulp.

Besides being individually wrapped for better hygiene​, Vinda’s toilet rolls are also 21 per cent longer than other brands, one of the longest sheet the market offers (no pun intended).

They do not tear and leave bits easily due to their 3 ply thickness, which means an easier time in the toilet.

Vinda Prestige 4D-Deco Embossed 3ply

16 rolls ​x 200 sheets: S$15.60​

Besides having the same qualities as Vinda Deluxe Smooth Feel 3ply toilet rolls, Vinda Prestige 4D-Deco Embossed 3ply toilet rolls are also dermatologically tested to be gentle to the skin.

They also have the patented 4D-Deco embossed pattern that makes the tissue softer to the touch and feeling thicker.

Where to Buy

If you like what you see, these Vinda Tissue x Sumikkogurashi products can be purchased at the following retailers and online stores:

