5 places in the CBD to get your healthy food fix

Did you start off 2023 determined to fix your eating habits and get in shape?

Did that resolve quickly fizzle out as work and life quickly caught up with you?

Same.

With less than three months left in the year, there’s still time to get back on track.

And eating healthy doesn’t just mean boring salads and counting your macros.

If you work in the CBD, you’re in luck, because there’s a wide variety of healthy and delicious options available.

Here’s five of our picks:

1. Nature’s Nutrition

With flavourful options like Chicken Tikka and curried chickpeas, eating at this quinoa bowl joint will never be boring.

If you’re feeling extra healthy, they also sell kombucha, which is known to be good for gut health.

And if you’re looking to add some superfoods into your diet, they also carry items like coconut oil, chia seeds and manuka honey.

Nature's Nutrition

Address: Far East Square 137 Amoy Street #01-04, Singapore 049965

Opening hours: 10am to 5:30pm, Monday to Friday (except Public Holidays)

2. Super Simple

With prices starting at S$9.90, this is one of the more affordable options in the CBD area.

Other than the usual chicken and tofu options, they also offer picanha steak, seabream and shrimp as possible protein choices.

According to some reviews, portions at this joint are generous too, so you don’t have to worry about caving in and snacking midway through the day.

Super Simple

Address:

China Square Food Centre, 51 Telok Ayer St #01-04, Singapore 048441

International Plaza 10 Anson Road #01-39, Singapore 079903

Opening hours: 11am to 2:30pm, Monday to Friday and 5.30pm to 8.30pm, Monday to Thursday. Closed on Public Holidays.

3. Superfood Kitchen

Another budget-friendly option is Superfood Kitchen, where the bowls start at an even lower price of S$7.90 for a Le Cajun, their signature bowl comprising roasted Cajun chicken with spiced couscous and a variety of fresh vegetables.

And if you want a more convenient meal that you can have on-the-go, the burritos at Superfood start at just S$6.90.

Check out their menu options here, which come with a helpful nutritional breakdown, so you know exactly what you are putting into your body.

You can even customise your meal further when you order from their stall using an auto platform which breaks down the macronutrients of each dish on-the-spot using a real-time counting function.

Superfood Kitchen has also introduced three new menu items: Papa Java, Papa Java (Vegetarian) and K-Fever, all of which are marked with ‘Healthier Choice’ labels and have lower calories, sugar, and higher amounts of proteins and whole grains.

Superfood Kitchen

Address: 252 North Bridge Rd, Raffles City Shopping Centre #B1-78, Singapore 179103

Opening hours: 11am to 9pm, Monday to Sunday

Check out their other outlets here.

4. Bamboo Bowls

Bamboo Bowls offers healthy chef-crafted bowls inspired by various cities in Asia like Kyoto, Taipei and Bombay.

Some of the names you might recognise behind these bowls include celebrity chefs Bjorn Shen, Damian D’Silva and Jay Morjaria.

Still, they manage to keep things affordable, with each bowl starting at S$10.

It can get a little crowded at lunchtime, so be sure to order ahead via their app.

Bamboo Bowls

Address:

Far East Square, 137 Amoy St #01-01 to 3, Singapore 049965

Marina Bay Link Mall, 8A Marina Boulevard, #B2-33, Singapore 018984

Opening hours:

Far East Square: 11am to 3pm and 4pm to 7.30pm, Monday to Friday and 10.30am to 3pm, Saturdays

Marina Bay Link Mall: 8am to 7.30pm, Monday to Friday

5. Grain Traders

With prices for a grain bowl starting at S$17.50, Grain Traders is a pricier option best suited for days where you really want to treat yourself, but still feel the need to eat clean.

Protein choices include tuna tataki and 100 Day grass-fed beef flap parrillada, while you can choose from complex carbohydrates like brown rice nasi lemak and barley with mushrooms.

Grain Traders

Address: 138 Market Street, CapitaGreen, Ground Floor, Singapore 048946

Opening hours: 8am to 5pm, Monday to Friday

This sponsored article by Superfood Kitchen made the author want to start eating healthier.

Top image via Superfood Kitchen and Bamboo Bowls.