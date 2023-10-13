ICA-ITE Work-Study Diploma: Golden opportunity to jumpstart your career with ICA

For many fresh-out-of-school graduates, finding the right path to a successful and meaningful career can be challenging.

Even more so when many opportunities usually come and go in the blink of an eye.

Three ITE graduates shared with Mothership how their decision to sign up for a Work-Study Diploma (WSDip) last year paved the way for a career with ICA.

Launched last year, the WSDip in Security Operations is a unique earn-and-learn apprenticeship programme designed for ITE graduates who have decided on becoming guardians of Singapore’s borders.

56 trainees embarked on this journey for the inaugural intake in 2023. Some are currently undergoing the ICA Basic Course, while others have successfully completed it and have been deployed to Woodlands Checkpoint.

What is WSDip?

WSDip is an apprentice-based training programme open to eligible National ITE Certificate (NITEC) and Higher NITEC graduates.

Graduates in the programme will join companies as trainees. Not only will they get full-time salaries, but they are also entitled to full employment benefits and opportunities for career progression.

The diploma is also fully sponsored by the company.

Most of the training will be held by industry experts in the workplace, while other modules will be taught at the ITE campus.

The course typically runs for 2.5 years, and graduates will receive a nationally recognised diploma upon completion.

Key benefits of the Work-Study Diploma

Before you hear more from the trainees, here are some compelling reasons to keep in mind why you should seriously consider the Work-Study Diploma in Security Operations:

Work, earn, and learn simultaneously

One of the most attractive features of this programme is that it allows you to work, earn a monthly salary, and pursue a diploma concurrently. It's a fantastic opportunity to gain practical experience while studying.

Attractive remuneration

Trainees can look forward to an attractive base monthly salary, with the potential to earn up to $37,000 annually or more with incentives, bonuses, OT and other allowances.

Fully-sponsored and recognised diploma

The diploma programme is fully sponsored by ICA, removing the financial burden of tuition fees from your shoulders. Trainees will also receive a nationally recognised diploma upon completion.

Sign-on Bonus

Upon completion of the WSDip programme, trainees can sign on with ICA to become a Sergeant 2 and receive a $8,000 sign-on bonus, along with a higher remuneration package, subject to Terms and Conditions.

Career advancement and learning opportunities

ICA encourages professional development and academic upgrading of officers, offering part and full-time degree sponsorship opportunities. There are also opportunities to progress to Inspector ranks and beyond.

Some insights from current trainees

We interviewed three trainees from the inaugural batch to gain insights into their experiences and perspectives.

Why choose a career with ICA?

We also asked the trainees about the appeal of working with ICA:

Iman said he was first drawn by the sign-on bonus package but soon appreciated the friendly environment and mentorship provided.

“I look forward to becoming a professional and courageous ICA Officer .”

Shanti, who had considered joining ICA as a Sergeant after polytechnic, found the programme a perfect fit due to her interest in uniformed groups.

“When I initially heard about this course, I applied without hesitation. I know there may be challenges, but I firmly believe that I can overcome these obstacles. Thanks to our trainers, I have gained knowledge and experience on the job.”

Justin sees working with ICA as a chance to become “a guardian protecting Singapore's borders”.

“I’m thankful to my fellow batchmates and ICA for giving me this opportunity.”

Applications now open for 2024 intake

Applications are now open to all ITE graduating students from any course of study and graduates from the past three years.

You can submit your application at Careers@Gov.

