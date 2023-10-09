Pre-order your meals on GrabFood & pay only 99¢ for delivery, no minimum spend required

Chronic GrabFood delivery users, listen up.

Grab has recently launched a money saving feature on GrabFood which allows you to pre-order food before a certain timing and pay only 99 cents in delivery fees, no minimum spend required.

This “99¢ Pre-Order Delivery” service is available in over 300 locations across Singapore, with three pre-order slots available per day.

If you’re a busy office worker, Pre-Order Delivery is great if you:

Don’t want to be part of the crazy lunch crowd

Simply want to sit in the office and wait for your food

Alternatively, those who may have meetings peppered throughout the day and not enough time to go out and buy food can place a pre-order earlier in the morning while commuting to work.

Here are some merchants near the CBD area that you can pre-order from:

Soup Restaurant

Toastbox

Poke Theory

Tamjai Samgor Mixian

4 fingers

Burger King

Subway

Tongue Tip Lanzhou Beef Noodles

Long John Silvers

Orders can be placed a week in advance and mixed and matched from different merchants.

Here’s how you can check if your location has the “99¢ Pre-Order Delivery” option:

How the pre-order page looks like, where you can choose your date, time slot and merchant for delivery:

Grab has rolled out the “99¢ Pre-Order Delivery” option to over 300 locations but has yet to expand to some areas.

Get your friends and family to send in requests for their preferred locations here and if there is sufficient demand, Grab will consider offering this option at that location.

Currently, Grab is having a limited time offer where users can get S$3 off a minimum spend of S$10 with the promo code 3OFF10, while stocks last.

Plan what to eat ahead of time and save more with lower delivery fees now.

This sponsored article by Grab made this writer thankful for the “99¢ Pre-Order Delivery” option at her workplace.

Top images via CapitaLand Mall and Melanie Lim