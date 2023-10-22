Four Star reopens Kallang Flagship store with 50% off sale from Oct. 25 to 29, 2023

Four Star is reopening their 20,000 sq ft Kallang flagship store from Oct. 25 to 29.

To celebrate the occasion, the store will offer a variety of mattresses, bed frames, storage and pull-out beds, sofas, bedsheet and electronics items at a hefty 50 per cent off.

Four Star Premium Label Mattress

In the market for a new mattress?

You can choose from a variety of Premium Label Mattresses with prices starting from S$199 for a single and S$299 for a super single, to S$399 for a queen and S$499 for a king size.

Detense Arcticsilk Advanze Aire Flex Cu+

Four Star’s latest mattress, the Detense ArticSilk Cu+, prioritises relaxation, cooling, hygiene, and adaptive body support to provide you with better and deeper sleep.

The design adapts to your body shape and moulds into your contours, providing perfect support, comfort and alignment for your body.

This series also has copper infused into their mattress, making it hypoallergenic.

Being a highly conductive material, copper also transfers heat away from the body, ensuring that you remain cool and comfortable throughout the night.

Detense Arcticsilk

The store also has Detense Arcticsilk Advanze Aire Flex mattresses which are made of silk-feel eco fibers, increasing the mattress’ ability to stay cool and disperse heat fast.

Perfect with recent temperatures soaring across Singapore.

The mattresses use Japanese technology to increase airflow, regulating overall mattress temperature.

It also has an anti-static feature that discharges static electricity from human bodies and the environment to reduce stress and muscle tension for better sleep.

Chiro+ Series

If you suffer from constant back aches and muscle sores, the Chiro+ Series is the solution to your problems.

Designed to give orthopaedic posture support, the mattresses’ firmness and durability provide optimal support and alignment to the spine, which can help alleviate pain and discomfort.

Ergonomic Smart Technology Bed

If you’re looking for something a bit more versatile, good news.

Four Star’s new Ergonomic Smart Technology Bed comes with recline and foot placement functions that can be adjusted to suit your comfort via an all-in-one app on your smartphone or tablet.

It was also specially created to support a body's natural contours, promoting healthy alignment and reducing pressure points for a better night's sleep.

There are also multiple massage options and intensities along with a timer mode and a USB charger attached to the bed.

It comes with a 10-year structural warranty and a 1-year motor warranty.

Bed Frames

Be sure to check out Four Star’s Designer Bed Frames and Storage Beds, with prices starting from S$199.

Four Star’s bed frames come with a headboard that are fitted to divan bases, which are made using durable and sturdy wooden frames.

Buyers have the option to choose between synthetic leather and fabric materials, and wooden and metal legs for their bed frames.

Their storage bed frames are equipped with a German hydraulic lift system (which comes with a 10-year warranty) allowing customers to lift the mattress with ease to access the storage compartment.

Here are the types of storage beds:

Lift up Bed

Storage bed with drawers

Storage bed with side cabinets

Pull-out bed

Sofas

Four Star also offers a variety of sofa designs, including L-shaped sofas, three-seater sofas, and recliners.

Customers can personalise their sofa to increase the number of seats, change the layout, and choose between different materials from fabric to leather to fit their unique style and preferences.

Their premium three-seater fabric sofa, leather and fabric one-seater recliner sofa, and electric recliner premium leather sofa costs S$499, S$299, and $999 respectively.

Wardrobe

Another important component of your bedroom is your wardrobe.

Four Star has customised sliding wardrobe doors from S$499, so you can find the right fit and design for your aesthetic.

Dining sets

Starting from S$399, the Sintered Stone Dining Table can stay spotless for a long time with minimal effort.

Its surface is easy to clean and can withstand usual household heat sources like fresh-off-the-stove pots.

Selected models are extendable, which means you can make them bigger to accommodate more people before folding them back in to free up more space around the room.

That’s not all

Four Star’s reopening will also see electronic items like televisions, refrigerators, washing machines, standing fans and more, available with up to 70 per cent discount.

You can expect electronic brands from Courts such as Samsung, LG, Novita, Europace to name a few.

Enjoy these benefits

All customers who have purchased an item from Four Stars will enjoy these benefits:

Up to a 15-year warranty for all premium mattresses

Free extended warranty for all sofas

Free delivery

0 per cent GST (Four Star absorbs this)

Free Taxi Claim upon checkout

Free Parking upon checkout

0 per cent instalment plan for DBS/POSB credit cards

Atome and GrabPay payment options

Free gifts with purchase:

Four Star’s Kallang Flagship Store

Address: 44 Kallang Place, Level 1 & 2, Four Star Building, S339172

Operating Hours: 10am to 10pm daily.

Whatsapp/Call:

9234 4442 (For mattress and bed frames)

9068 1287 (For sofa and other furniture)

Website: www.fourstar.com.sg

This sponsored article by Four Star made this writer want to head down to their sale.

Cover photos via Four Star.