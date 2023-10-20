Stressed about your cash card value while on the road? Here’s how to never feel that way again.

Driving can be stressful.

I don’t drive, but I’ve spent much of my time being a passenger prince, driven around by my friends.

As such, I have seen first-hand how the nitty gritties of driving can drive someone’s blood pressure up.

One time, while I was sitting in my friend’s car as she was driving along the CTE, she suddenly spouted a string of expletives.

Ahead of us was an active ERP.

To say she panicked a little would be an understatement.

When I asked her what was wrong, she frantically told me that she wasn’t sure if she had enough money in her cash card.

Helplessly, we rolled along with bated breath towards the ERP and our uncertain fate.

When we finally approached it, the beam of projected white light almost felt like a blade slicing through us.

“Please, please, please,” my friend blurted out in worry.

Thankfully, the IU beeped, the green light lit up and the numbers on the IU jumped, washing away the nervousness in the car.

All’s well that ends well, I guess.

My friend later explained that her IU was too old to take newer cards that come equipped with more modern technology that would help prevent such situations on the road.

By modern technology, I mean being able to top up your card without the need for a physical top-up machine.

Time to get on with the times

To really ease your stress (and avoid being caught in a situation like my friend), drivers can opt for the EZ-Link Motoring card.

Suitable for both ERP and carpark transactions, the EZ-Link Motoring card is compatible with both the current dual-mode in-vehicle unit as well as the upcoming On-Board Unit (OBU).

This means that you can start using the card now, and do not have to spend money on a new card when we move over to the new ERP system.

More importantly, the EZ-Link Motoring card can be paired with the EZ-Link mobile app, through which motorists can make top-ups and track transactions.

So, no more panicking when approaching an ERP or getting stuck at the carpark gantry with insufficient value.

Motorists will be able to conveniently check the card’s stored value and top it up if needed.

Of course, don’t do it while you’re driving.

Get your free-riding passenger friend (like me) to help when you’re on the road.

If you lose your card, you can also block the card via the app and get a refund on the amount on your card.

The icing on top of the cake is the EZ-Link Motoring card’s points and rewards system, which offers users a chance to earn from their expenditures.

Users can redeem a variety of rewards, from food and beverages to lifestyle selections, from the EZ-Link Rewards catalogue.

S$7 per card with S$5 load value until Oct. 31

From now until Oct. 31, 2023, motorists can pick up the EZ-Link Motoring card for S$7 each instead of the usual price of S$10.

Each card comes with a S$5 load value.

If you do some quick math, this means that you essentially only spend S$2 for the EZ-Link Motoring card.

Sounds like a good deal to me.

The EZ-Link Motoring card is available on the EZ-Link Shopee shop, at VICOM and STA Inspection centres, 7-Eleven stores, Cheers stores, EZ-Link vending machine at Bugis Junction and FairPrice Express stores at Esso stations.

Stand to win with every 5 ERP or carpark transaction

You can also stand a chance to win S$188 of EZ-Link Wallet credits, or about a month of motoring usage, in a lucky draw.

From now until Nov. 15, 10 winners will be chosen in a lucky draw from each qualifying period.

The remaining qualifying period is from Oct. 16 to Nov. 15.

For every five ERP or car park payments made on the EZ-Link Motoring card tied to their EZ-Link account, motorists earn one chance at the lucky draw.

All new and existing users of the EZ-Link Motoring card will qualify for the lucky draw.

EZ? More like easy.

