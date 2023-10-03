How to save over S$900 while getting new furniture & appliances for your new BTO flat

Getting furniture and appliances for a new BTO flat can be quite a daunting endeavour.

There are so many options available on the market and paying for quality can (more often than not) burn a hole in your pocket.

If that is your situation right now, shopping with a Citi Credit Card might just be what you need to help stick to your budget.

You can enjoy discounts on a wide range of products, including household appliances, bedding, bathroom fixtures, and furniture.

To help you maximise the discounts, we’ve curated a list of products from six participating brands.

This list strikes a balance between hitting all the minimum spend requirements, keeping your out-of-pocket cost low, and ensuring you get a good mix of products across household categories.

From our calculations, you’ll be able to save around S$986 and get some freebies too.

1. EuropAce 12L dehumidifier + odour remover with smart WiFi

This 3-in-1 dehumidifier purifies the air, removes unwanted odours and speeds up laundry drying in addition to its core dehumidifying function.

Its large capacity means that it can suck out more water from the air. It covers up to 260 square feet of space, which is about the size of a master bedroom.

This machine has five different functions to cater to different situations: Inside Drying, Turbo, Dry, Comfort, and Continuous.

Other thoughtful features include an auto-stop function that prevents spillage, a real-time humidity sensor, a digital display, smartphone app control and 360° swivel castors for easy mobility.

More information about the product can be found here.

How much can you save with a Citi Card?

Citi Cardmembers can enjoy an 18 per cent discount on regular-priced items.

Simply use this promo code: CITI + first 6 digits of Citi Card when checking out on EuropAce’s e-store.

This promotion runs until Dec. 31, 2023. Promotion details can be found here.

Current promotional price: S$199.90

Discounted price with Citi Card: S$163.92 (save S$35.98)

2. novita Rocking Massage Chair B2

You don’t have to choose between a massage chair and a rocking chair because this novita chair offers the best of both worlds.

The chair uses high-frequency vibration and heat to target three regions of your body: your neck and shoulders, your back, and your hips.

This helps to improve blood circulation while the tension is kneaded out of your sore muscles.

More information about the product can be found here.

How much can you save with a Citi Card?

Citi Cardmembers can enjoy up to 22 per cent discount as well as additional free gifts on selected novita products, including the novita Rocking Massage Chair B2.

Simply present your Citi Card when checking out at any novita Experience store.

This promotion runs until Oct. 31, 2023. Promotion details can be found here.

Regular price: S$699

Discounted price with Citi Card: S$539 (save S$160) + free gift - plush carpet worth $20 + Air Revitalizer Bundle AR3/B worth $100

3. Sunday Bedding’s Bamboo Sheet Set

Sunday Bedding’s Bamboo Sheet Set consistently receives good reviews.

Made of 100 per cent bamboo rayon, this sheet set is great for our tropical climate as it is cooling to touch, more absorbent than cotton and easily wicks away sweat.

According to Sunday Bedding, the bestseller bamboo sheets are also sustainably harvested and use less water to produce.

Each set comprises one fitted sheet, one duvet cover with four twill ties at the corners, and two queen-sized pillowcases.

More information about the product can be found here.

How much can you save with a Citi Card?

Citi Cardmembers can enjoy a 10 per cent discount with minimum spend of S$200 on Sunday Bedding products.

Use promo code CITIXSUNDAY when checking out on Sunday Bedding’s website or at its stores.

This promotion runs until Dec. 31, 2023. Promotion details can be found here.

Current price: S$312 (for a solid colour Bamboo Sheet Set in King size)

Discounted price with Citi Card: S$280.80 (save S$31.20)

4. hansgrohe’s Crometta E Showerpipe 240

hansgrohe is renowned for its stylish bathroom fixtures.

The Crometta E showerpipe features a large 240mm wide shower head and shower handset with a height-adjustable shower holder.

It also incorporates thoughtful design features – the thermostat prevents unexpected increases in temperature, while the QuickClean technology allows for easy limescale removal.

It also uses up to 40 per cent less water than its other conventional showers, allowing you to reduce water consumption and energy costs.

How much can you save with a Citi Card?

Citi Cardmembers can enjoy a 15 per cent discount on regular-priced hansgrohe products with minimum nett spend of S$1,000. Simply present your Citi Card in store.

This promotion runs until Jul. 31, 2024. Promotion details can be found here.

Recommended retail price: S$1,289.30

Discounted price with Citi Card: S$1,095.90 (save S$193.40)

5. HipVan’s Russell 4-Seater Sofa with Ottoman

If you’re looking for something to spruce up your living room, this 4-seater sofa with eco clean fabric has the right mix of function and aesthetics.

Its modular system allows you to reconfigure the sofa for any space, be it a cosy living room or a spacious entertainment area.

It is also soft, thanks to its fibre and feather filling which allows you to relax in comfort.

How much can you save with a Citi Card?

Citi Cardmembers can enjoy a 10 per cent discount with minimum spend of S$500 and a 15 per cent discount with minimum spend of S$1,000.

Use promo code HVXCITI10 (for 10 per cent discount) or HVXCITI15 (for 15 per cent discount) when checking out on HipVan’s website or at HipVan Suntec Experience Store.

This promotion runs until Dec. 31, 2023. Promotion details can be found here.

Recommended retail price: S$2,499

Discounted price with Citi Card: S$2,124.15 (save S$374.85)

6. BEDANDBASICS LITTKE Storage Bed Frame

Arguably one of the most important pieces of furniture in your house, the bed frame has evolved from a simple support structure for a mattress to become quite multi-functional these days.

The LITTKE Storage Bed Frame isn’t just sturdy and aesthetically pleasing.

It also houses a storage compartment which is perfect for bedding like bed sheets, blankets or quilt covers and even luggage or other bulky items.

The frame is upholstered in smooth water and stain resistant marble velvet and utilises a hydraulic gas lift mechanism made in Spain.

How much can you save with a Citi Card?

Citi Cardmembers can enjoy a 5 per cent discount with minimum spend of S$500 and a 10 per cent discount with minimum spend of S$1,500.

Only products listed here are eligible. This promotion runs until Dec. 31, 2023. Promotion details can be found here.

Use promo code CITI5OFF (for 5 per cent discount) or CITI10OFF (for 10 per cent discount) when checking out.

Original price: S$819 (King-sized LITTKE bed frame in dark grey)

Discounted price with Citi Card: S$778.05 (save S$40.95)

7. The Nuloft LUXE Mattress

Get this Nuloft LUXE mattress to go with your new bed frame.

Designed with 5 Zone Pocket Springs & Ergonomic Micro Precision Springs for targeted support & exceptional stiffness relief, this luxurious mattress by Nuloft will give you a good night’s sleep.

It is also quilted with Cooling Gel Memory Foam & wrapped in ultra-cooling SnoWeave™ Fabric for a cool and comfortable sleep.

How much can you save with a Citi Card?

Citi Cardmembers can enjoy a 10 per cent discount on Nuloft products with S$1,200 minimum spend. Promotion details can be found here.

Use promo code CITI10 on your online purchases at Nuloft.

Recommended retail price: S$1,299 (The Nuloft LUXE Mattress - King-sized)

Discounted price with Citi Card: S$1,169.10 (save S$129.90)

8. Best Denki’s Panasonic fridge

WIth its capacity of 405 litres, this Panasonic fridge will be the perfect size for your new BTO.

This fridge measures 1790mm (height) by 686mm (width) by 695mm (depth) and weighs 67kg.

Its Prime Fresh+ feature keeps meat and fish fresh longer without defrosting while its Ag Clean filter deactivates bacteria and suppresses odours inside the refrigerator.

How much can you save with a Citi Card?

Citi Cardmembers can enjoy a S$20 discount with minimum spend of S$999 and a S$50 discount with minimum spend of S$1,999 in a single receipt at any Best Denki store.

This promotion runs until Oct. 31, 2023. Promotion details can be found here.

Current price: S$1,079

Discounted price with Citi Card: S$1,059 (save S$20)

You don’t need to stress over furnishing your new BTO flat

With these Citi Home & Living offers, furnishing your new BTO flat doesn’t have to be a stressful affair.

In fact, if you shop smart, you can actually save some money.

Citi Cardmembers can find more offers here.

With Citi Cash Back+ Card, you can get 1.6 per cent unlimited cash back on your spend all year round.

Don’t have a Citi Cash Back+ Card yet?

Apply now and enjoy 8 per cent cash back* on up to S$4,000 spend in the first two months.

*T&Cs apply. Applicable for new Citi Cardmembers.

