Fly from Changi Airport to Penang on budget airline Firefly, 10kg of free check-in luggage included

If you love travelling to Malaysia, you might have heard that Malaysian budget airline Firefly launched twice daily flights to Penang from Changi Airport earlier in March this year.

The airline runs two flights a day to-and-fro Penang at convenient timings which allow you to maximise your time at the destination, without feeling too worn out from your overseas jaunt:

Singapore to Penang

FY3663 - 12:40pm to 2:15pm

FY3665 - 9:15pm to 10:50pm

Penang to Singapore

FY3662 - 10am to 11:40am

FY3664 - 6:35pm to 8:15pm

Ticket prices currently start from about RM260 (S$75) for a one-way trip to Penang.

Budget flight with free snacks and complimentary 10kg of check-in luggage

And here’s the even better news: Firefly also offers quite a bit of convenience for a budget option.

Passengers can enjoy complimentary refreshments served by the cabin crew, with additional snacks available for purchase as the flight is over one hour and 20 minutes long.

Perhaps more importantly, passengers will also receive 10kg of complimentary check-in luggage at no additional charge on top of the allowance of 7kg for carry-on luggage.

In addition, the legroom for Firefly is up to 30 inches, which means your legs will have a bit of wriggle room.

The seats, which are arranged in a 3-3 formation, will also be thinner and lighter to provide better personal space.

The seats will also come equipped with USB type A and C power outlets for charging personal devices, and a device holder, which is suited for mobile and tablet devices.

Not bad.

A foodie’s haven in Georgetown

If you are unsure about what to explore in Penang, fret not – it’s not for nothing that Penang is well-known for its culinary delights, especially in Georgetown.

There’s authentic nyonya cuisine, such as those offered by Ivy’s Nyonya Cuisine, located at Jalan Chow Thye in Georgetown.

Alternatively, you can tuck into some delectable Thai crab porridge along 9 Lebuh Keng Kwee.

There are also lovely cafes (halal to boot) such as Jawi House Cafe, which serves an array of Malay, Indian and Middle Eastern dishes.

Shopping and hiking

Of course, no trip to Penang would be complete without a trip to one of its iconic malls such as Gurney Plaza or Queensbay Mall, where you can pamper yourself with their huge variety of affordable shopping options, nail salons and restaurants.

If shopping is not your idea of a holiday, fret not – Penang also boasts plenty of outdoor sights such as The Habitat Penang Hill where you can take in the sight of a pristine rainforest while strolling through its canopy.

If you are more of a beach person, there are places for you to kick back and relax such as the town of Batu Ferringhi where you can shop and dine by the beach at Ferringhi Walk.

On the other hand, if you find such activities too sedentary, you can get your adrenaline pumping with water activities such as parasailing at attractions such as Penang LB Watersports.

Awesome.

You can find more about Firefly’s flight promotions here.

This sponsored article made the author look up flights to Penang for his weekend getaway.

Top image via Changi Airport/Facebook