If AI is coming for our jobs, is an MBA programme still useful & worth paying for?

As its name suggests, a Masters of Business Administration (MBA) provides a better understanding of business itself, such as in the more specialised areas of finance and accounting.

But beyond this, an MBA programme imparts the soft skills and leadership traits needed to be a successful manager.

Even after the course is completed, MBA holders can tap on their coursemates and alumni to grow their professional network.

However, in today's rapidly-evolving world where a growing number of jobs are expected to be taken over by artificial intelligence (AI) in the future, is an MBA still relevant?

AI cannot be fully ”human”, MBA teaches you to be more “human”

The answer: Yes, it is.

Despite AI’s many capabilities, it cannot fully replace traits that are uniquely “human”... At least in the near future.

According to a global PwC CEO Survey, it was revealed that skills such as “problem-solving”, “adaptability”, “leadership” and “emotional intelligence” are crucial skills for jobs in the future.

While AI can process vast amounts of data, humans are needed to think creatively and adapt their businesses to ever-changing market demands.

In a way, MBA programmes teach you to be “more human” by equipping you with strategic thinking and decision-making skills, and fostering your critical thinking and problem-solving abilities.

MBA programmes also promote a culture of continuous learning, allowing you to adapt, learn new skills, and handle emerging technologies effectively.

AI cannot “manage humans”, MBA teaches you to “manage humans”

For all the super-cool things that AI can do today, it cannot manage humans effectively.

In a recent report published by the World Economic Forum, it shows that analytical thinking and creative thinking continue to be valuable core skills for workers in 2023.

Therefore, it's reasonable to believe that managerial skills will become highly sought after in an age where most menial work is taken over by AI.

MBA programmes focus on leadership development and emotional intelligence, which are essential skills that are irreplaceable in the workplace.

AI also cannot replace the human touch in leadership, empathy, and team motivation.

Not only that, MBA programmes can teach one how to ”manage AI”.

For example, they not only teach digital leadership skills but also emphasise ethical decision-making.

In a world that is increasingly reliant on AI, it's vital to have human oversight to ensure ethical practices, fairness, and accountability in the deployment of AI technologies.

AI might not become “better than humans”, MBA teaches you how to be a “better human”

Is it possible that AI might become “better than humans” one day?

Maybe, but it probably won’t be anytime soon.

On the other hand, an MBA programme teaches you to be a better human being by instilling mindsets and perspectives to strive towards that goal.

MBA programmes instil an entrepreneurial mindset in you, fostering your unique vision, passion, risk-taking ability, and, more importantly, the drive for improvement.

The programmes also improve your business perspective, exposing you to diverse cultures, global markets, and international business practices.

With so many MBA programmes out there, which one should I choose?

Some people would ask ChatGPT, but that’s probably a bad idea — courses are usually not cheap, and you would definitely want to get your money’s worth.

You might also want to consider how much time you can spend on it.

For example, if you can study full-time, most programmes would typically take you a year, while part-time courses can take up to five.

Reviews and rankings are very important for MBAs due to the sheer amount of similar programmes out there, and it’s really quite hard to tell if an MBA programme is worth it without objective benchmarks.

Then there’s also the issue of accessibility, as not all high-ranked programmes are readily available in Singapore.

One such programme that ticks all the boxes above is the MBA programme from the Australian Deakin University, newly launched by upGrad Institute in Singapore.

The Deakin University MBA powered by upGrad Institute

It’s a 2-year part-time online course, and you not only get an MBA from Deakin University at the end of the programme, but you will also receive a Postgraduate Diploma in Management issued by upGrad Institute itself.

Deakin's MBA programme is ranked 20th in the world by the QS Online MBA rankings in 2020 and received the maximum score of five stars from the Graduate Management Association of Australia (GMAA), making it the top MBA programme Down Under.

Deakin University is also ranked in the top 1 per cent of universities globally — a very important factor for people who plan to start their job search immediately after the course is over.

If this is not enough to assure you of the quality of the programme, Deakin's Business School holds two prestigious triple crown accreditations from AACSB and EQUIS, placing it among the top 5 per cent of business schools worldwide.

Another important highlight of the programme is that Deakin graduates belong to a robust global alumni community spanning over 133 countries.

Upon completion of the programme, graduates gain access to this community with perks and benefits such as networking opportunities and professional support — invaluable resources for career advancement.

How do I sign up?

The Deakin University MBA course powered by upGrad Institute for the 2023 intake will start on Oct. 31, 2023, and end on Oct. 31, 2025.

The fee for the 24-month course is S$16,100, with an application fee of S$700.

The minimum age required for the course is 21, and relevant work experience and academic credentials are required.

