Sanrio characters light up VivoCity this mid-autumn festival from Aug. 31 to Oct. 1

Celebrate this mid-autumn festival with Hello Kitty and other delightful Sanrio characters at VivoCity from Aug. 31 to Oct. 1, 2023.

For a whole month, shoppers and Sanrio enthusiasts alike can pop by the shopping mall and be mesmerised by the enchanting “Garden of Lights” – a floral garden-themed mid-autumn light-up display.

After a day of fun, visitors can head down to the TANGS Mid-Autumn Fair at Level 1, Central Court to sample seasonal mooncakes from 45 specially curated booths, and get exclusive deals only available at the fair.

Hello Kitty Welcome

Chirpy Sanrio tunes can be heard once shoppers step into VivoCity’s Sky Park at Level 3.

You’ll then be greeted by a four-metre wide Hello Kitty flowerbed filled with red and white hydrangea.

The display marks the starting point of the garden adventure, where visitors can then choose to discover three other themed zones.

Sanrio characters Enchanting Garden

Step into a larger-than-life garden where visitors can spot their favourite Sanrio characters amidst the floral-themed displays.

Catch various characters in action and snap picture-perfect photos amongst the colourful set pieces.

A gigantic watering can houses Hello Kitty alongside her neighbours – My Melody, Kuromi, Pompompurin and Badtz-Maru – who’ll be sure to bring out the inner child in you as giant blooms light up the night in the fantastical garden.

Sanrio characters Friendship Bridge

Be dazzled by one of VivoCity’s titular Mid-Autumn highlights – a 50-metre long illuminated tunnel bridge featuring Hello Kitty, My Melody, Little Twin Stars and many more Sanrio characters.

A total of 18 brightly lit arches featuring character-themed icons and designs on them are interspersed within the tunnel for visitors to take cute and romantic pictures against the neon-illuminated and colourful backdrop.

Whether you are a Sanrio enthusiast or not, at least one of the impressive displays will surely catch your attention.

Hello Kitty Garden Maze

Let your experience culminate at Hello Kitty’s floral maze.

Dressed in a pretty pink floral dress and standing at a towering seven metres – Kitty stands atop the illuminated garden maze in the garden’s highlight display.

Immerse your little ones by navigating them towards her, an experience they’ll surely enjoy.

Exploring the colourful garden will be sure to give shoppers plenty of photo opportunities.

A picture holds a lifetime’s worth of memories, but who’s to say that it can’t bring something more tangible too.

Visitors can stand to win S$50 Mapletree vouchers by simply snapping a photo with the Sanrio characters and sharing why the mid-autumn festival is significant to them on Instagram with the hashtag #VivoGardenOfLights and #SanrioSingapore.

Participants must be following @vivocitysingapore and @sanriosingapore to be eligible for the contest.

Can’t get enough of Sanrio?

Bring home your favourite Sanrio characters from the Sanrio pop-up store at Level 1 (near OWNDAYS), which will be selling a selection of merchandise and collectibles.

TANGS Mid-Autumn Fair

But really, what’s a Mid-Autumn festival without some mooncakes?

Indulge in your favourite Mid-Autumn festive goodies at the TANGS Mid-Autumn Fair from Aug. 31 to Sep. 29.

Discover an array of both traditional and modern mooncakes from 45 local and international vendors, offering a diverse range from classic lotus paste to innovative snow skin flavours.

Shoppers can also enjoy exclusive VivoCity deals like Goodwood Park Hotel’s bundled package of four mooncakes for S$90.

Visitors can also get a 10 per cent discount on all of Fairmont Hotel’s snowskin mooncakes, located at Bras Basah Road. The hotel features snowskin mooncakes with flavours such as Lychee Martini, Baileys and Yuzu.

Shoppers’ Rewards

As shoppers pick up mid-autumn goodies, shop or dine in the mall, don’t miss the chance to bring home additional rewards by visiting the information counters.

The first 90 shoppers on weekdays and 180 shoppers on weekends with a minimum spend of S$200 in a maximum of two same-day receipts will receive a S$10 Mapletree Voucher to carry on with more shopping.

A valid VivoRewards+ account is required upon redemption.

This article is sponsored by VivoCity, and rekindled the author’s love for Sanrio.

Top photos via VivoCity