8 haunted houses, 11 thrill rides & 2 scare zones at Sunway Lagoon’s Halloween event

Do you feel drained at work because the next public holiday is more than 50 days away?

Are you in need of an adrenaline pump to make the final push for 2023?

If your answer is “yes” to the questions above, a night at Sunway Lagoon’s annual festival of fear — Nights of Fright 9 (NOF9) — might just be what you need.

At this year’s edition of NOF, you’ll get to experience eight haunted houses, one haunted theatre, two scare zones, 11 thrill rides, and two show stages.

For those wondering, Sunway Lagoon is a theme park spanning around 36 hectares in Sunway City, around 1.5 times bigger than Universal Studio Singapore.

It is also a short 15-minute drive from Kuala Lumpur or a 4.5-hour drive from Singapore.

Overall, there are six adventure zones at Sunway Lagoon:

Water Park Amusement Park Wildlife Park X Park Scream Park Sunway Lost Lagoon

The theme park also launched its latest addition, Sunway Lagoon Night Park recently, which showcases modern cowboy culture, shows, and entertainment to visitors after dark.

You can spend your entire day at Sunway Lagoon as there are various dining options available, and the park is located right next door to Sunway Resort Hotel and Spa, according to its website.

Details of NOF9

If you are a brave soul who is thinking of heading down, you will be glad to know that you can immerse yourself in the horror of Halloween as early as next Friday (Sep. 29).

The event will be held on the following dates highlighted in green between 7:30pm and 11:30pm:

An admission ticket for NOF9, which comes with a pair of Devil’s Horn, will cost RM128 (S$37.47).

However, do note the event is only for individuals who are 13 years or older.

Guests are also not allowed to wear costumes, full-face make-up, and masks to the park.

Ready for a test of courage? Here are some highlights of NOF9 that may excite you more.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre - Out. Back. Attack!

If you are a fan of the movie series, you cannot miss out on experiencing the horror in real life at NOF9.

Upon entering the venue, you will find yourself in the Texas house where all the slaughters happened, filled with a collection of scalps and victims.

The Asylum

At the Asylum, Singaporeans will find two familiar locations: the View Road Hospital and Old Changi Hospital.

As two of Singapore’s most haunted mental institutions, the two hospitals have caused many to undergo strange and spooky experiences over the years.

As you attempt to escape the Asylum, beware of the prisoners trapped within and be spooked out by their heart-wrenching cries.

May the odds be ever in your favour.

Grand Canyon River Rapids

Besides haunted houses, you can also get your heart racing by braving the Grand Canyon River Rapids.

On this thrill ride, you will travel down a swift and bumpy stream while being surrounded by lush foliage.

You will not be able to escape until the haunting ends, so do not board the float if your heart cannot handle it.

Stage performances

In between your visits to the haunted houses and thrill rides, you can also catch a quick breath by watching the stage performances featuring characters from world-renowned stories — with a twist of horror.

For example, you can get to see how Little Red Riding Hood executes her revenge on the terrible Big Bad Wolves after waiting and planning for years.

You will also have the opportunity to witness a cult of witches performing a ritual to raise an army of undead slaves for their Witch Queen.

However, things didn’t go according to the witches’ plan, and a war broke out with a new master created.

Will you get yourself out of this conflict, or become collateral damage? Or perhaps you will enjoy the chaos?

Freaky Nightmares

Before you end the night, show off your dance moves at the Freaky Nightmares, a massive dance party where you can vibe to trending tracks played by a DJ and watch fire performers showcase their best tricks.

Add-ons for an ultimate experience

If you cannot wait to feel the chills down your spine at NOF9, you can purchase the following packages to make your night even more thrilling.

For example, you can enter the park half an hour earlier than regular visitors and beat the queue by purchasing an Xpress Pass with early access on top of your admission ticket, which will cost RM98 (S$28.69).

Alternatively, if you are a fan of indoor roller skating, you can also purchase the Xpress Pass with early access with a full-day adult admission ticket to Sk8te City Kuala Lumpur for RM108 (S$31.62).

The usual price for a full-day adult admission ticket to Sk8te City Kuala Lumpur is RM80 (S$23.42).

However, do note that rental for skate shoes is not included in the package.

For those who would like to keep the night in photographs, you can consider the following package at the price of RM138 (S$40.13):

Xpress Pass with early access

Sk8te City Kuala Lumpur adult admission ticket (full-day) without skate shoes rental

Rabbit’s ears headband

Blood bag

Retail voucher worth RM10 (S$2.92)

Photo opportunity with character + 6R photo print + digital card

Secret spot photo-taking opportunity

Finally, if you are in for the ultimate, full experience of NOF9, you cannot miss the VIP package, which comes at the price of RM298 (S$87.24).

The package includes:

Admission ticket to NOF9

Xpress Pass with early access

Sk8te City Kuala Lumpur adult admission ticket (full-day) without skate shoes rental

Rabbit’s ears headband

Themed dinner

Retail voucher worth RM20 (S$5.86)

Photo opportunity with character + 6R photo print + digital card

Ready for thrills and shivers? Purchase your tickets to NOF9 here.

If you are going for the VIP package, you can make your booking by calling Sunway Lagoon at +603 5622 1937 or via email at [email protected].

This sponsored article by Sunway Lagoon made the writer look forward to dressing up as Emily from Corpse Bride for Halloween.

Top images via Sunway Lagoon