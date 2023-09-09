Spending an afternoon at The Woodleigh Mall made me jealous of people living in the Bidadari estate

I’m admittedly not a mall person, but it's always fun to check out a new place from time to time.

And in Singapore’s hot weather, an air-conditioned mall is a fine place to spend an afternoon in.

My colleague and I spent half the day catching up in The Woodleigh Mall, a brand new attraction in Bidadari and conveniently located near Woodleigh station.

The three-storey mall, which just opened in May, was larger than I expected.

Olla Specialty Coffee

Our first stop at noon was Olla Specialty Coffee, a beloved cafe in Sunset Way in Clementi, founded by Singapore Barista Champion Lee Hee Wei.

This is their first café located in a mall, and it actually was pretty busy on a weekday.

The cosy space has a perfect atmosphere for a relaxed brunch.

They also serve up usual cafe fare like avocado toast and shakshuka, but we chose to stick to a simple caffeine boost before lunch.

VeganBurg

For lunch, we opted to dig into VeganBurg, the world’s first 100 per cent plant-based burger joint.

Located at a prominent spot at the mall’s front entrance, the restaurant is hard to miss.

Like Olla Specialty Coffee, this is VeganBurg’s first outlet in a mall aside from their flagship store in Jalan Eunos.

I was surprised to learn that the homegrown brand has another outlet – all the way across the globe in San Francisco.

If you haven’t travelled to the east (or the United States) to try their fully vegan menu, here’s your chance to do so in Singapore.

We tried the Trio Sliders and Varne Asadas Fries, and I highly recommend the award-winning Chilli Krab burger.

Enrichment centres for families

After a filling lunch, we took a walk around the mall to check out its non-F&B offerings (and to boost digestion).

The mall felt very family and kids-centric, owing to a notable number of enrichment schools and tuition centres like Julia Gabriel Centre and The Learning Lab.

I can imagine parents dropping off their children at these centres, and taking the time to grab a bite or run some errands around the mall.

The mall also has its fair share of holistic wellness and healthcare services such as Parkway MediCentre, Eu Yan Sang Premier TCM Centre, Chiropractic Singapore and City Osteopathy & Physiotherapy – all of which are located on the second floor.

There’s also The Green Party on the first floor, and Kiztopia Club, located on the outside of the mall.