Very nice S’pore mooncake boxes in 2023

It's the Mid-Autumn season again, and you know what that means: mooncakes.

These days, what's arguably more exciting is the packaging mooncakes come in.

We've checked out what’s available this year, and here’s our list of what we think are very nice boxes you can consider for your gifting purposes.

The Clifford Pier Mooncake Tingkat (90th Anniversary Edition) by The Fullerton Bay Hotel Singapore

At the top of our list is The Fullerton Bay Hotel Singapore’s tingkat-inspired offering. Created to commemorate Clifford Pier’s 90th anniversary this year, the tiffin carrier is both functional and very colourful.

The words 花好月圆 – which translates to blissful harmony – are emblazoned on one side of the tingkat.

Each set comes with four baked mooncakes, in unique flavours that reflect the diversity of Singapore’s hawker heritage:

Mixed Nuts with Satay Peanut Sauce Baked Mooncake

Salted Lotus with Hae Bee Hiam Baked Mooncake

Assam Lotus with Mango Baked Mooncake

Pandan Coconut with Chendol Baked Mooncake

This limited-edition set costs S$108 and is available for purchase here.

InterContinental Singapore Premium Assorted Baked Mooncakes with Golden Imperial Pearl Tea

The red leatherette bag, which you can use to store cosmetics or stationery, can also double up as your Chinese New Year arm candy. Huat.

Each set includes baked mooncakes in one of each flavour:

White Lotus Seed Paste with Double Yolks

Red Lotus Seed Paste with Single Yolk

White Lotus Seed Paste with Macadamia Nuts and Pumpkin Seeds

Assorted Nuts with Plant-Based Ham

The set costs S$118 and is available for purchase here.

Shangri-La Singapore Shang Palace Four Treasures

This set of drawers is given a touch of modernity with its baby blue base.

We definitely envision this sitting on someone's table to store trinkets or makeup.

Each set includes baked mooncakes in one of each flavour:

Reduced sugar white lotus seed paste with double yolk

Reduced sugar white lotus seed paste with single yolk

Reduced sugar plain white lotus seed paste

Yam with Shredded Coconut and Black Sesame

The set costs S$88 and is available for purchase here.

Baker's Brew Rosé Chloe Collection

The tweed box looks perfect for storing (and bringing around) makeup, and it's just the right shade of pink.

Each set includes baked mooncakes in one of each flavour:

Yam Single Yolk Baked Mooncake

Charcoal Black Sesame Baked Mooncake

Lotus Single Yolk Baked Mooncake

Gula Melaka and Desiccated Coconut Baked Mooncake

The set costs S$98 and is available for purchase here.

Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel Assorted Snowskin Mooncakes

We're not sure if we prefer this as a lantern, or as a jewellery chest, but we know that we love the lattice screen on this.

This set of eight mini snowskin mooncakes include two of each flavour:

Yuzu Honey with Peach Passionfruit Praline Snowskin Mooncake

Blueberry with Maple Cream Cheese Praline Snowskin Mooncake

Irish Cream Latte with Baileys Praline Snowskin Mooncake

White Lotus Seed Paste with Salted Egg Praline Snowskin Mooncake

There are other options available, such as the Pure 'Mao Shan Wang' Premium Grade Durian Snowskin Mooncakes, and the traditional baked offerings.

The set costs S$88 and is available for purchase here.

They are also available at TANGS Mid-Autumn fairs, located at:

My Mum's Cookies Harmony Mooncake Gift Set

The smallest box out of the lot, this one will prove handy if you don't have a lot of space at home.

Each set includes baked mooncakes in one of each flavour:

No Cane Sugar Premium White Lotus with Salted Mung Bean and Single Yolk

Low Sugar Mixed Nuts

The set costs S$45.80 and is available for purchase here.

PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay Singapore Celestial Chest (Delightful Four Collection)

This one's for the watch junkies out there. This box comes with a set of cushions which you can slot into the box and store your watches. The botanical motifs are evergreen (hehe).

Each set includes baked mooncakes in one of each flavour:

Lychee with Wolfberries Mooncake

Single Yolk with White Lotus Paste Mooncake

Double Yolk with White Lotus Paste Mooncake

Charcoal Black Sesame Paste with Melon Seed and Gold Dust

The set costs S$98 and is available for purchase here.

Pan Pacific Singapore Four Treasures Baked

Fans of classic-looking packaging will enjoy this offering from Pan Pacific's Hai Tien Lo, which is one of the most famous Cantonese restaurants in Singapore.

Each set includes baked mooncakes in one of each flavour:

White Lotus Paste with Single Yolk

White Lotus Paste with Double Yolk

White Lotus Paste with Melon Seed

Pandan Paste with Pumpkin Seed

The set costs S$92 and is available for purchase here.

They are also available at TANGS Mid-Autumn fairs, located at:

The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore Mixed Mini Baked Mooncakes Celestial Collection (Tin Box + Pastel Pink Canvas Bag)

Not only is the tin box super cute — just think of all the things you can keep in them — the pink bag will be a great addition to any Barbiecore's closet.

This set of eight mini baked mooncakes include two of each flavour:

Egg Yolk with White Lotus Paste Mini Baked Mooncake

Macadamia Nuts with White Lotus Paste Mini Baked Mooncake

Walnut with White Lotus Paste Mini Baked Mooncake

Almond with Red Bean Paste Mini Baked Mooncake

The set costs S$112 and is available for purchase here.

They are also available at TANGS Mid-Autumn fairs, located at:

Top photos by Livia Soh