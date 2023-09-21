Free lanterns, snacks & family-friendly activities this Mid-Autumn Festival at Shenton Way from Sep 29. to Oct. 1

Growing up, I’ve only had fond memories of the Mid-Autumn Festival.

As kids, my cousins, siblings and I would have the time of our lives at the temple eating, running around with our lanterns, playing games and looking through our goodie bags.

Even as a teenager, after graduation, it was a time of reunion for my group of close friends.

We would visit our school campus for their annual Mid-Autumn Festival, catch up and reminisce about our days as a student under the full moon.

Mid-Autumn Festival is just around the corner, and if you’re looking to soak in the spirit this year, check out this three-day festival at the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre (SCCC) and Singapore Conference Hall.

Happening from Sep. 29 to Oct. 1, 2023, “Mid-Autumn Family FUN” features 14 specially curated activities jointly organised by SCCC and the Singapore Chinese Orchestra (SCO).

Some are free, and all are family-friendly.

Look forward to these complimentary items you can get at the event, while stocks last:

Free cold brew coffee or tea and piglet basket biscuits (only on Sep. 29)

Free ice-cream, popcorn, kacang puteh, gem biscuits

Free lantern and Mid-Autumn sticker pack

Free tote bag with purchase of any four tickets for the event

Here’s a quick rundown of the activities you can participate in.

The Autumn Fair

More than 50 local and overseas creative makers will be selling their handmade crafts, unique fashion collectibles and art pieces.

Drop by for a variety of arts and crafts workshops, as well as live performances by indie artistes.

In addition to food trucks, the fair will also have stations for free popcorn, gem biscuits, ice cream and kacang puteh from 1pm.

More details here.

Amazing Stargazing

Try to spot the Jade Rabbit on the moon from the Roof Garden of the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre.

Beyond just moon gazing, this free activity will also give visitors a chance to take a look at Saturn. Details here.

For space lovers, a planetarium show will take visitors on a tour of the solar system while sharing fun facts about each planet for S$5.

Fall Riddles

What’s a Mid-Autumn Festival celebration without trying your hand at some lantern riddles?

Test your creativity and language skills on the first floor of the Singapore Conference Hall, from 3pm to 5pm on Sep. 30 and Oct. 1.

It’s free, so there’s no harm in trying.

Performances

“Harmonies Across Generations: A Musical Exploration of Timeless Connections” is a child-friendly concert presented by the Asian Cultural Symphony Orchestra (ACSO).

Curious to hear how Chinese instruments will sound like when played with Western instruments? Hosted by a bilingual emcee, the performance will feature familiar nursery rhymes, children’s songs and popular songs inspired by the moon.

Tickets are S$19. Get a 25 per cent discount with every four tickets purchased.

Itching for a laugh? Witness a clash of veterans and young talents at the Mid-Autumn Crosstalk Celebration.

The show is directed by well-known crosstalk playwright Han Lao Da, who is both a Cultural Medallion and Singapore Chinese Cultural Contribution Award recipient.

Tickets are S$30. Get four tickets to enjoy a 25 per cent discount.

SCO’s “Ancient Moon, Present Light” presents timeless classics such as Moonlit Night on a Spring River and Blossoms under the Full Moon in addition to a few works rearranged by young local composers.

Tickets are between S$20 and S$80.

Activities for families

Can you distinguish between Xiang Pian, Pu’er and Tieguanyin?

Try your hand at brewing with the Brew Brew Tea Workshop by Pek Sin Choon.

As one of the oldest tea merchants in Singapore, they supply tea to more than 80 per cent of bak kut teh shops in Singapore, including Song Fa Bak Kut Teh and Founder Bak Kut Teh.

After this two-hour workshop, participants also get to bring home a box of self-mixed Nanyang tea leaves worth S$20.

Tickets are S$19. Purchase a Mid-Autumn Crosstalk Celebration ticket to get 50 per cent off this workshop.

Whether you’re musically inclined or not, an ocarina is a simple and fun instrument to pick up.

In this workshop, you can decorate your own ocarina and learn how to play the Chinese classic ballad “Descendants of the Dragon” on the instrument.

Tickets are S$11. You can also get 50 per cent off this workshop with a “Harmonies Across Generations” ticket.

Do you know why we eat mooncakes during the Mid-Autumn Festival?

This 30-minute interactive storytelling session designed for children and families will reveal the stories behind the festival’s traditions and the myth of Chang’e and the Jade Rabbit.

Tickets are S$4.

Check out the entire catalogue of events on their website here.

This sponsored article by SCCC and SCO made this writer look forward to eating mooncakes again.

Top photo courtesy of SCCC.