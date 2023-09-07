This S’porean jettisoned the Monday blues by flying over S’pore with RSAF jets. Here’s how it went.

At 6am in the morning on Aug. 14, the rings of my alarm were sharper and more excruciating than they normally sounded.

Although the normal waking hours for some, at 6am on a weekday I would typically still have two hours of sleep left.

I had to get up earlier that day because I was joining the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) on a media flight aboard the A330 Multi-Role Transport Tanker (MRTT).

(Sounds exciting? The public (ie. you) can catch the MRTT and a slew of other RSAF aircraft in action at the RSAF55 Open House, but more on that later.)

Like flying to Bali but cooler

After getting past the morning peak hour traffic, I finally arrived at Changi Air Base (East) where my colleague and I were welcomed by RSAF personnel.

I had flown on another media flight with the RSAF before, back when the RSAF operated the older KC-135.

The plane was retired in 2019, and replaced with the A330 MRTT.

What I recalled from that experience was that the interior of the plane was exactly like the kind you see in movies, where the seats were located to the side of the plane’s cabin, facing inwards.

After a quick safety brief and short wait for the inclement weather to clear, we were quickly ushered through the hangars and out onto the tarmac to board the MRTT.

On first impressions, the plane resembled a commercial jetliner but with a serious military paint job. Unsurprising, considering the MRTT is actually a commercial Airbus plane repurposed for military purposes.

For security reasons, I was not allowed to photograph the plane parked on the apron, but here’s a photo of its exterior.

What I did not expect, however, was what the interior of the plane would look like.

It looked exactly like what you would see on a commercial flight — rows of front-facing chairs, narrow aisles, and overhead compartments for baggage. However, I was told these seats can be reconfigured to support other types of missions, such as airlift and aeromedical evacuation missions.

The boarding process was made complete by the funky mist thing you would sometimes see being emitted from the ceiling of the passenger cabin.

Nothing gave away the fact that this was a military jet. (Sadly no, there was no in-flight entertainment system.)

We strapped in, and the RSAF aircrew specialist gave us another quick safety briefing. After a bit of taxiing on the runway, we were airborne.

So far, it felt like we were on a plane headed to Bali for a quick getaway. This was until the pilot manoeuvred the plane.

To avoid exiting the Singapore airspace, the pilot executed a sharp turn and banked at an angle which I never knew commercial jetliners were capable of.

Glancing outside, we were almost perpendicular to the ships waiting off the Singapore coast.

When the plane levelled off, it became apparent that we were flying at a low altitude. We were flying so close to the ground that the coastline, buildings and ships looked as if they were just an arm’s length away.

East Coast Park zipped past the window before Sentosa and the Keppel Bay area came into view. We were eventually offered a bird’s eye view of the Southern Islands, like Lazarus Island and Semakau.

All of a sudden, a pair of F-15SGs flew into formation beside us with grace, giving us a taste of the fighter jet’s involvement in the RSAF55 Open House (RSAF55OH) Aerial Capability Display.

The planes were stealthy, and the quiet was disturbed only by the eruption of camera shutters from inside the MRTT.

My colleague and I tried to get the aircrew to wave at us, only for them to appear and stare back at us sternly. Ouch.

After circling in the air for a while, we swooped past Paya Lebar Air Base before heading out to somewhere over the South China Sea.

A Pilot’s Perspective

I started the week on a high, both literally and figuratively, but what does it feel like to do this every day as a job?

To have my questions answered, I spoke to Tan Yi Kai, a 38-year-old Lieutenant Colonel, who has been flying with the RSAF for 19 years and has over 3,000 flying hours under his belt.

Tan previously flew the KC-135 before his squadron was equipped with the more modern MRTT.

Although my flight was smooth and the pilots made everything feel like a breeze, operating the MRTT is no easy task.

The task which Tan finds most challenging aboard the aircraft is performing air-to-air refuelling.

“It is challenging as there are many moving parts and details to take note of when executing the operation. We have to work closely and communicate effectively within our own team, and also with the receiver aircraft so that we can ensure a safe and successful mission.”

Besides refuelling, the MRTT is also able to carry out missions like airlifting and aeromedical evacuations.

The MRTT was most recently deployed to assist in the evacuation of Afghanistan refugees in 2021.

Tan added that he feels proud that the aircraft he flies enables the RSAF to be more effective and capable in meeting the SAF’s operational demands.

“My favourite thing about being in the RSAF is being able to fly, see the world, and work with like-minded people,” Tan shared.

Besides meaningful missions such as conducting humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, the highlight of his career thus far is the day he flew solo for the first time as a trainee.

The RSAF is commemorating its 55th anniversary this year, and Tan tells me he is proud to have played a role in its development.

As part of the celebrations, Tan is looking forward to sharing with the public a taste of what he experiences at work by flying familiarisation flights at the RSAF’s open house this year.

Join Tan and other airmen at the RSAF55 Open House

The RSAF Open House is returning this year after a seven-year break, in part due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

For two days on Sep. 9 and 10 from 9am to 6pm, the public are invited to Paya Lebar Air Base to participate in the RSAF55OH.

Aside from exhibition halls featuring the past, present and future of the RSAF, visitors can also get a feel of what it is like to be an RSAF aircrew by stepping into static displays of aircraft like the F-15SG, F-16, AH-64D Apache attack helicopter or H225M medium lift helicopter for photo-taking opportunities.

Visitors can also catch RSAF aircraft in action during a 20-minute aerial capability display, which promises to give a glimpse of how the RSAF conducts air defence and integrated operations.

For the full experience, pair your physical visit with a digital website application developed specifically for the RSAF55OH.

Through it, visitors can earn points from activities, and redeem them for goodies or fast passes to skip queues.

The best part? The RSAF55OH is free and no tickets are required.

The list of activities visitors can enjoy goes on and on.

Visitors who had successfully balloted for familiarisation flight tickets will take off on various RSAF aircraft, such as the MRTT piloted by Tan.

Still not moved to visit? Here’s why Tan thinks you should head to Paya Lebar Air Base on Sep. 9 and 10:

“The RSAF55 Open House is a great opportunity for people to come and see what the RSAF is all about. They can enjoy looking at the cool systems and aircraft up close, but more importantly, they will get to know the men and women behind the RSAF. It's a rare opportunity for us to share with the public what we do at work, and we look forward to meeting everyone and sharing our stories with them.”

