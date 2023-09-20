10 reasons why we’re excited to cruise onboard Royal Caribbean's Anthem of the Seas

I have to admit, I would rather fly overseas than go on a cruise.

After all, I am someone who relishes in the freedom to explore new locations on foot and in trying different cuisines wherever I go.

But now that I've reached that stage in life where trips with friends mean their children tagging along, I see the appeal in cruise travel.

It's like a floating city with plenty to do and explore for everyone - it's inclusive.

Why you should cruise with Anthem of the Seas

With this in mind, I was pleasantly surprised to discover Royal Caribbean’s well-loved Anthem of the Seas cruise.

Besides there being heaps of dining choices, there are also an abundance of activities and chill spots for families, friends and solo-travellers alike.

Here are 10 reasons why you should sail with Anthem of the Seas, even if you think you’re not a cruise person.

1. World-class entertainment

Are you a fan of Queen?

Anthem of the Seas will host Olivier-Award winning jukebox musical We Will Rock You, built around 24 of Queen’s greatest hits.

Featuring classic rock hits such as Bohemian Rhapsody and Don’t Stop Me Now, the musical tells the story of a group of Bohemians who fight to save rock’n’roll music in a post-apocalyptic world.

One of the many world-class entertainment options onboard the ship included in your cruise price, this musical is guaranteed to get you dancing and singing all night long.

2. Adrenaline-pumping activities

You don’t have to head to a theme park to get your fill of adrenaline.

Try out RipCord by iFly, the first skydiving experience at sea, to experience the liberating feeling of freefalling in a safe environment.

Or try out the FlowRider surf simulator, and get in on some speeding and spinning action with bumper cars.

*Guest must be 5 years old and 42 inches tall to ride with a guardian, or 8 years and 48 inches tall to ride alone

3. Chill with great views

Get in some me-time at the Solarium, which is open to guests aged 16 and above only.

Positioned at the front of the ship, the Solarium boasts swimming pools, whirlpools and a lounge area where you can soak up the sun while enjoying Instagram-worthy views.

There is also the North Star observation capsule, which won the Guinness World Record for tallest viewing deck on a cruise ship.

Soaring more than 100 metres above sea level, passengers can enjoy a spectacular 360-degree view of some of the world’s most beautiful shores.

4. Satisfy every craving

There’s something for everyone with the wide variety of restaurants available on board the ship.

For example, retro-themed diner Johnny Rockets serves up burgers, shakes and fries with a focus on all-American fare.

Sushi fans can get their fix at Izumi and meat lovers can sink their teeth into perfectly seared steak at Chops Grille.

5. Complimentary buffet

Guests can try foods from all over the world at the complimentary buffet-style Windjammer Marketplace.

Some highlights include the crispy buttermilk fried chicken, Vietnamese braised Ho Chi Minh pork and Caribbean goat curry.

Gluten-free and vegetarian options are also available.

Windjammer Marketplace is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

6. Suitable for those looking for a quick getaway

Have limited leave days and just want to do a short trip?

The ongoing crowd-favourite itineraries are three to five night sailings that will cover Penang in Malaysia and Phuket in Thailand.

Go from enjoying Penang’s world-famous hawker food like char kway teow and assam laksa to waking up in Phuket the next day, ready to bask in the sun on one of its many pristine beaches.

7. Or those who want a longer trip to rest and recharge

Royal Caribbean has also introduced new longer itineraries sailing from Singapore.

The eight-night Bali getaway will take guests to Celukan Bawang and Benoa in Bali and Lombok, popular tourist attractions known for their breath-taking temples, must-see waterfalls, and surf-friendly beaches.

There is also a 10-night Vietnam and Thailand escape, which includes popular destinations in Vietnam like Nha Trang, Ho Chi Minh City and Chan May.

The sailing also features an overnight visit to Bangkok where guests can visit landmarks such as The Grand Palace and the famous Wat Phra Kaew (Temple of the Emerald Buddha).

8. Different rooms for every type of traveller

Want to wake up to the seaview? Book yourself into a balcony stateroom where the sights are right outside your door.

There are also virtual balcony staterooms which utilise cutting-edge technology to deliver a view in every room with real-time, floor-to-ceiling displays.

Those looking to indulge a little more can opt for the Royal Suite Class, which offers exclusive experiences, inclusive amenities, luxury accommodations and even a ‘Royal Genie’ butler (but book early as these sell out fast).

9. Edu-tainment for the kids

The award-winning Adventure Ocean Youth Programme is designed to keep the little ones educated and entertained.

Available to children from the ages of three to 11, the programme makes learning fun through play.

Younger children aged three to five can also be kept engaged throughout the day in the Adventure Ocean Aquanauts group, where they will get a chance to take part in science experiments.

Parents can drop their little ones at Adventure Ocean and enjoy a romantic date night.

10. Travel responsibly

Anthem of the Seas is packed with eco-friendly features like low-energy LED and fluorescent lights, as well as motion sensors to save energy.

The sustainability-friendly ships also have high-tech waste management facilities to deal with rubbish responsibly and efficiently.

Where possible, the ship recycles, re-purposes or converts waste to energy.

Like other Royal Caribbean ships, Anthem of the Seas will also be outfitted with advanced wastewater purification systems to clean wastewater generated from sinks, showers, laundry, galleys, toilets and medical facilities onboard to produce clean water.

The water is then used for showering, drinking and the pools.

First time in Asia

Anthem of the Seas is arriving in Singapore in late-2024 and will sail in Asia for the first time.

To celebrate Anthem’s upcoming arrival in Singapore, Royal Caribbean is offering up to 50 per cent off cruise fares and up to S$550 in instant savings.

Kids also sail free and seniors can enjoy a 5 per cent discount on selected sailings.

The promotion lasts from Sep. 20 till 25, 2023, terms and conditions apply.

Bookings can be made via their website here.

This sponsored article by Royal Caribbean International made the author want to take a cruise for the first time in her adult life.

Images via Royal Caribbean International and Rei Chong.