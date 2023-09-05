9 branded items for less than S$600: this S’porean is set to save S$480 at Lazada’s 9.9 Sale

Shopaholics, listen up.

Lazada will be holding their annual 9.9 Mega Brands Sale on these dates:

Pre-sale: Aug. 25 to Sep. 8

Sale: Sep. 9 to 11

During this time, shoppers can expect a myriad of deals from the following categories on LazMall:

Groceries

Health and Beauty

Mother and Baby

Fashion

Electronics

General Merchandise

Here are nine branded items I plan to buy during the sale with a budget of S$600, which would otherwise have cost me close to S$1,080.

Pre-sale

1) MAC Studio Fix Fluid Foundation Set (30ml)

Original Price: S$118

Pre-sale Price: S$69

As someone who has a combination skin type and prefers using a matte foundation, I plan to get MAC Studio’s Fix Fluid Foundation Set (30ml) so my skin will look flawless and radiant.

I like its oil-controlling formula that offers medium to full coverage, as well as the fact that it is long-lasting and reduces the appearance of my pores.

Add to cart here.

2) Benefit Good PORE You Set

Original Price: S$86

Pre-sale Price: S$59

I’ve heard many rave reviews of Benefit’s makeup products, some of which include their moisturising and natural finish.

As no makeup application is complete without good ol’ primer and setting spray, I’m looking to purchase the Benefit Good PORE You Set which comes with the following items:

Full Size Porefessional Primer (22ml)

Setting Spray (120ml)

Mini Porefessional Primer (7.5ml)

Setting Spray (30ml)

The fact that they are waterproof and fade proof is an absolute lifesaver in Singapore’s melting heat.

Add to cart here.

Groceries

3) Starbucks Cherry Blossom Strawberry Latte Premium Instant Mixes (Bundle of 4 x 24g)

Original Price: S$22.80

Sale Price: S$15.80

I’m a huge fan of Starbucks and have been wanting to try their Starbucks at Home collection for a while now.

What better time than during Lazada’s 9.9 Mega Brands Sale, where I’ll be able to get their Cherry Blossom Strawberry Latte Mixes at a discounted price.

Crafted with 100 per cent arabica coffee, this is a vibrant latte that blends deeply rich espresso, soft fragrances of cherry blossom, and carefully extracted strawberry flavours with a creamy milk.

Add to cart here.

Best-sellers

4) Double Crispy Chicken Sandwich Combo (Carl’s Junior)

Original Price: S$10

Sale Price: S$8.80

The only thing I’ve tried at Carl’s Junior are their beef burgers, so I’m definitely keen on trying the other (chicken) offerings on their menu.

Their Double Crispy Chicken Sandwich Combo fits the bill to a tee, especially since I’ll be able to get it at a discounted price.

Add to cart here.

5) S$10 OFF Voucher Code (TADA)

Original Price: S$10

Sale Price: S$9.20

I’m a frequent user of ride hailing services in Singapore, with five different ride hailing apps on my phone alone.

Given my frequent usage of these services, any amount saved is a welcome reprieve from my credit card bills at the end of the month.

I don’t know about you, but I’ll definitely be jio-ing my friends to check out this deal with me.

Add to cart here.

Fashion

6) Nike Women's Court Legacy Next Nature Shoes (White)

Original Price: S$105

Sale Price: S$63

Everyone needs a good pair of white sneakers in their shoe cabinet.

The Nike Court Legacy Next Nature’s pebbled leather and retro design blends fashion and practicality so I can enjoy high-quality durability and comfort with any outfit I wear.

The shoes are also made from at least 20 per cent recycled materials so I can look good and support the brand’s efforts towards zero carbon and zero waste at the same time.

Add to cart here.

Electronics

7) Sterra Moon True HEPA-13 Air Purifier

Original Price: S$499

Sale Price: S$249

Despite living on a high floor, my room has a tendency to get dusty very easily.

As I want to breathe in air that’s healthy and the Sterra Moon True HEPA-13 Air Purifier claims to remove up to 99.97 per cent of all airborne contaminants, it’s a no-brainer that I’ll be snagging this up.

The air purifier also consumes up to 47 per cent lower electricity and takes up half the space as other brands, so I can both save space in my room and money on my electricity bills.

Add to cart here.

General Merchandise

8) (Online Exclusive) Epitex Anti Bacterial Copper Towel Hand Towel Bath Towel Good Absorbency Gift

Original Price: S$27.90

Sale Price: S$9.90

I’m someone who’s quite picky about the type of towels I use.

Not only do they have to feel soft to the touch, they also have to be absorbent and quick-drying because the weather is so humid.

Epitex’s anti-bacterial hand and bath towels are ideal for me because they are comfortable and lightweight, with good absorbency and fast drying properties.

In particular, I like how the towel collection comes in many colours and has been manufactured using sustainable processes under socially responsible working conditions.

Add to cart here.

9) OSIM uLumbar Back Massager - Compatible with uThrone Gaming Chair with Customisation Massager

Original Price: S$199

Sale Price: S$99

I work from home twice a week and spend up to nine hours each day on my swivel chair.

To enhance my sitting comfort and work-from-home experience, I am considering getting the OSIM uLumbar Back Massager.

Its vibrating lumbar cushion comes in three intensities and claims to soothe back pain as well as provide supportive comfort for one’s back while seated.

Add to cart here.

This sponsored article by Lazada let this writer indulge in her inner shopaholic on a budget.

Top images via Lazada