Running out of places to bring your kids? This S’porean rates 5 family-friendly activities in S’pore.

As someone who isn't too far removed from childhood, I've had my fair share of fun that comes with spending quality time with family.

But life can often feel like a whirlwind of responsibilities and never-ending to-do lists, making it quite a task for parents to keep their young ones active and entertained.

Here are five spots in Singapore that I used to visit in my childhood where parents can bring their kids to have fun, burn energy, and create unforgettable memories together.

1) Indoor playground paradise: SuperPark

Most Singaporeans have probably heard of SuperPark.

It's that place with a gigantic play area and themed zones which are all about the royal purple vibes.

From Sep 1 to 17, the biggest indoor activity park in Singapore is hosting an event called “Super Games Spectacular” (S$33.90/pax for those 100 cm and above), where you can look forward to obstacle challenges and family fun.

Families get to tackle a specially curated trail, score points at seven stations, and the top five families with the most points can win some fantastic prizes, including a staycation at Dao by Dorsett worth up to S$1,120.

But it's not just about the winners.

SuperPark is making sure that up to 5,000 families walk away with gifts, just for being part of the action.

Now, about those seven stations.

You can have a go at oversized pinball, conquer a rock climbing wall, shoot some hoops, bounce high on a trampoline, and even go on a word hunt around obstacle stations.

Activity level: 4.5/5

A full-body cardio workout, but with plenty of chances to take a breather in the cool indoor setting.

Variety of things to try: 5/5

Can easily spend the whole day there, provided your family’s energy levels are up to the challenge.

Parent-child bonding: 4.5/5

The park is very adult-friendly. There are height requirements for the kids for certain activities, but nothing too restrictive.

Verdict: SuperPark is like an indoor playground wonderland, and this event? It's the icing on the cake.

Find out more.

2) Nature junkies rejoice: BEE AMAZED Garden

If your kid is all about nature, then BEE AMAZED Garden is the place to bee.

Here’s the buzz: under the BEE ONE Happy Family programme, you can observe local bees up close and safe at the observatory, dive into the history of beekeeping, and discover the pivotal role these insects play in our food chain.

Sweeten the deal with honey tasting sessions.

You'll get to know everything about honey, from its properties and types to its health benefits and traditional uses. A real treat for your taste buds.

Activity level: 3.5/5

Activities vary; you can go hands-on, but nothing too physically exhausting.

Variety of things to try: 3.5/5

It's a hive of bee-related learning and experiences, so it may get a bit repetitive.

Parent-child bonding: 5/5

Parents can be right there with their kids every step of the way, making it a fantastic way to explore the ecosystem as a family.

Verdict: Extra points for offering a unique and novel experience that's all about bees and bonding.

Find out more.

3) For the junior scientists: KidsSTOP

KidsSTOP, the Children's Science Centre at Science Centre Singapore, is a wonderland for young minds.

With over 20 exhibitions, the science playground tailor-made for kids aged eight and below makes learning STEM a blast.

Kids can explore a living laboratory of plants and animals in their habitats through the Ecogarden, delve into the captivating world of the science of phobias, and embark on a whimsical voyage through the history of toilets in Know Your Poo.

But that’s not all. KidsSTOP rocks with activities, workshops, and mind-blowing science shows like the Fire Tornado Show and the Energy Titan Show.

Singaporeans and PRs can expect admission prices to vary from S$2 to S$10, depending on whether they visit during off-peak or peak hours.

Activity level: 4.5/5

The little ones will definitely be running around and getting their hands dirty.

Variety of things to try: 5/5

Plenty to see, hear, smell, taste, feel, and most importantly, do!

Parent-child bonding: 4.5/5

So much to explore together, with opportunities to give your little scientists room to learn and play independently.

Verdict: An enriching and exciting day of learning awaits.

Find out more.

4) Calling all young Picassos: Children’s Museum Singapore

If you've got an artsy kid at home, the Children's Museum Singapore is a creative wonderland waiting to be explored.

Embark on a time-travelling escapade in the Voyage Back In Time permanent exhibition, where an immersive theatre performance unravels the stories of Singapore's forefathers.

There are also special exhibitions available for a limited time only, such as Happy Birthday! – an exploration of the joyous arrival of newborns to the art of selecting the perfect gift and preparing delectable birthday treats.

The best part? The museum is free for Singaporean and PR adults and children, but don’t forget to book your visit in advance.

As for those willing to dive a bit deeper into creativity, there are activities available for a fee.

These include mosaic art, glue-making, paper sculpting, comics drawing workshops and more.

Activity level: 3/5

A relatively laid-back day.

Variety of things to try: 4/5

Various exhibitions to explore and opportunities for budding artists to get hands-on.

Parent-child bonding: 4/5

Perfect for families passionate about the arts.

Verdict: Cute mementos to bring back home, and a day filled with artistic inspiration.

Find out more.

5) One and only treetop obstacle course: Forest Adventure

Forest Adventure is the ultimate playground for thrill-seekers.

But apart from the adrenaline rush, children can learn the importance of balance, coordination, and problem-solving as they tackle various obstacles.

For the young explorers, The Kids Course (S$40.90/pax) is tailor-made for adventurers aged 5 to 9, boasting a thrilling array of 22 crossings.

For the older adventurers, The Junior Course (S$40.90/pax) offers 26 exciting obstacles and two ziplines, one of which stretches over the Bedok Reservoir.

Activity level: 5/5

A physically demanding adventure that will leave you exhilarated.

Variety of things to try: 2/5

Focus here is on the obstacle course, but the level of variety depends on your child’s age.

Parent-child bonding: 4/5

Parents can accompany their child, and even if you choose not to participate, your support can create lasting memories.

Verdict: An opportunity to conquer the fear of heights while getting a great workout.

Find out more.

This is a sponsored article by Made For Families.

