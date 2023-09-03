3 affordable household cleaning products to get for fast & effective home cleaning

Keeping your home clean and as bacteria-free as possible may not always be the easiest or most enjoyable of tasks.

I mean, the experience of cleaning a clogged pipe can be quite traumatising and gut wrenching.

While you may not be able to escape routine chores like the scrubbing of surfaces or unclogging of pipes, there are household cleaning products that can make these processes a whole lot more efficient.

Here are three affordable household cleaning products you should get from Jackie Singapore to effectively keep your home clean and free from bacteria and germs.

Jackie Singapore is an ISO certified company and the only local manufacturer of aerosol disinfectant products that are created and manufactured in Singapore.

Their products have undergone rigorous testing and have proven efficacy manufactured in a proper factory facility.

1) Jackie Disinfectant Spray

According to Jackie, their disinfectant aerosol spray disinfects, deodorises and kills 99.99 per cent of germs, including the flu and viruses.

They also have a 99 per cent kill rate against the following bacteria, as tested by PSB Singapore:

Salmonella

Escherichia Coli

Pseudomonas Aeruginosa

Methicillin Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus

Legionella Pneumophila

The spray can be used as a surface or space disinfectant for the following areas:

Keyboards

Door handles

Pet houses

Toilet seats

Car interiors

Furniture

Shoe cabinets

In shoes

Rubbish chutes

Kitchen bins

Toilets

Bedrooms

Hallways

Lifts

2) Jackie Air-conditioner Cleaner 500ml - foaming antibacterial wash formula

Jackie Air-Conditioner Cleaner eliminates mould, pollen, dirt, slime and other build-ups in your aircon so that it won’t be affected by cooling loss or increased electricity usage.

It also has a 99.9 per cent effective rate in killing germs and bacteria such as salmonella and E coli, as tested by PSB Singapore.

With Jackie’s easy-to-use “non-rinsing” air-conditioner cleaner, you won’t have to invite external parties to your home to clean your air-conditioning units.

Not only is DIY cleaning cheaper and faster, it is also more effective with Jackie’s foaming antibacterial wash formula.

Directions for use:

Disconnect power supply and open air intake panel Remove and wash/ rinse filters Use a vacuum cleaner to remove build-ups where necessary Shake can well and spray foam into aluminium coils and fan blades Allow 15 minutes for cleaning and reaction before reinstalling filters and closing air intake panel Switch aircon to air blower mode and allow drying for 10 to 15 minutes (no rinsing is required, and contents will not corrode or harm plastic or metal parts)

One spray can typically provide up to two to three cleaning instances.

As a rule of thumb, air conditioners should be cleaned once every two weeks, depending on how heavy your usage is.

Using Jackie’s air-conditioner cleaner frequently does no harm to your air conditioner and in fact helps your aircon run more efficiently, reducing electricity bills.

Having better air quality will also enhance sleep quality and reduce allergens circulating in an enclosed environment.

3) Jackie Liquid Drain Opener 500ml

An essential item for every household, Jackie’s liquid drain opener is one of Jackie Singapore’s best selling items.

One bottle effectively penetrates and clears clogged pipes from basins, bathtubs, kitchen sinks, showers and other areas where waste water flows.

It also gets rid of bad odours from drain openings and keeps pests like cockroaches, bugs and drain flies away.

Home owners are recommended to use the liquid drain opener once every two weeks.

Directions for use:

Pour one bottle into the clogged location Allow treatment to react for 20 minutes (allow longer treatment time for stubborn clogs) Flush with water

