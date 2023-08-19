This 1st-time gamer tried playing this in-app game to stand a chance to win S$258 cashback

In all 26 years of my life, I have never been a mobile game person.

This lack of interest has translated to my lack of skills in playing these games, which has only discouraged me from playing them even more.

However, when my colleagues informed me that EZ-Link had rolled out “ParaDash”, a game through which I could celebrate Singapore’s 58th birthday and stand a chance to win S$258 cashback , I must admit I was moved.

In this limited-time game within the EZ-Link app, a parachutist will jump off from a helicopter, just like the Red Lions.

The player will need to guide the parachutist through changing wind speeds and directions while avoiding birds, as both the wind and the birds can sway the parachutist off course.

The goal is to ensure the parachutist lands within the landing zone, which is the area marked with an “X”.

The parachutist’s direction can be controlled by tapping on the left and right arrows located at the bottom of the screen.

Even if you are a newbie to mobile games like me, you don’t need to be nervous about playing ParaDash, as you will be rewarded with a star regardless of whether the parachutist lands inside or outside the landing zone.

One star translates to one chance in the grand lucky draw, through which you stand a chance to win cashback of up to S$258.

In the event that the parachutist lands within the landing zone, you will stand a chance to win cashback ranging between S$0.28 and S$0.58, which will be credited to your last used SimplyGo EZ-Link card instantly.

To play the game, you will need to upgrade your EZ-Link card to a SimplyGo EZ-Link card and travel with the newly upgraded card to earn chances to play the game.

Determined to give it my best shot, I set off on a mission to earn as many game chances as possible so that I could play the game and win the S$258 cashback eventually ace it.

Step 1: Upgrading my card

As I have always used my bank card to take public transport, the first step to completing my mission was to dig out my old EZ-Link card and upgrade it to a SimplyGo EZ-Link card.

While the digging took some time, it was worthwhile because I had the opportunity to win cashback by travelling with my SimplyGo EZ-Link card and playing ParaDash, which I wouldn’t have if I travelled with my bank card.

It was also pretty easy to upgrade my card at the ticketing machines located in MRT stations.

All I needed to do was to put my card on the sensor and tap the “Upgrade to SimplyGo” button on the screen.

The entire upgrading process only took approximately 30 seconds to complete - how efficient.

Step 2: Add my card to EZ-Link app

Next, I downloaded the EZ-Link app and added my newly upgraded card to it by clicking the “Add Card” button.

My card was added successfully after I typed in the CAN ID of my card, located at its back.

Step 3: Play the game

Finally, I was ready to get my hands on “ParaDash” and ace it.

I clicked on the “Discover” icon at the bottom of my screen within my EZ-Link app and, voila, found the game under “Play & Win!”.

Having read through the rules of the game in advance, I felt fairly confident that I knew the game well, so I clicked on the “proceed” button immediately to start my first in-app game.

My #1 attempt

My first attempt ended up alright, even though I was quite nervous when I pressed “Start”.

I managed to help the parachutist avoid the birds (narrowly), and also pressed the direction buttons on time when the wind direction changed.

In the end, I managed to land the parachutist on the periphery of the landing area and earned a star.

Together with the five stars I received upon entering the game, I now had six stars in my possession, which translated to six chances in the lucky draw.

Nice.

My #2 attempt

Feeling encouraged by the results of my first attempt, I quickly embarked on my second attempt at the game.

However, I was met with some strong winds this time and didn’t manage to press the direction buttons in time to set the parachutist on the right course.

As the parachutist failed to land in the landing area, I only received one star in the end.

Step 4: Earn more game chances

After finishing my second attempt at the game, I was notified that I had no more game chances left.

To earn more chances, I took a few train rides over the weekend and invited my friend to play the game by sharing my referral code with her.

According to EZ-Link, users will earn one game chance with every accumulated S$2 spent.

Every successful referral will also render one more chance to play the game, with your referee being given a game chance as well.

All in all, I received three more chances to play ParaDash.

Game time!

My #3, 4, 5 attempts

As I became more familiar with ParaDash, I gradually became better at it.

For example, I came to the realisation that I didn’t need to be so nervous and tap the direction buttons all the time.

I could afford to let the parachutist glide on their own, especially when the wind direction was working in my favour.

With more practice and a bit of luck, I managed to receive a total of S$1.14 worth of cashback from my third, fourth, and fifth attempts at the game.

The cashback was credited to my EZ-Link card instantly.

So far, I have accumulated seven stars, giving me seven chances in the lucky draw.

Nice.

Lucky draw mechanics

If the above has convinced you to play ParaDash, it might be a good idea to get your hands on it now, as the game will only be available till Aug. 31, 2023.

The lucky draw for the cashback will be held by the end of September, and winners will be announced on EZ-Link's social media pages within four weeks from the lucky draw date.

If you are amongst the 58 lucky winners, you will be notified via the email address you have registered on the EZ-Link app, and the cashback amounts will be credited to your last used SimplyGo EZ-Link card.

The cashback will come in four tiers: S$258, S$158, S$88, and S$58.

Perks of SimplyGo EZ-Link cards

Playing ParaDash is just one of the many perks you can receive from upgrading your EZ-Link cards to a SimplyGo EZ-Link card.

For starters, you can top up your cards remotely through the EZ-Link app, allowing you to skip queues during peak hours.

You can also automate the process by applying for auto top-up.

Additionally, you will be able to view your card balance and trip fares on the EZ-Link app while receiving card balance alerts and transaction notifications through push notifications.

You can also use the card to pay at retail outlets and earn one EZ-Link Rewards point with every S$0.10 spent.

The points can be subsequently used to redeem rewards from merchants from various categories, including food and beverage, beauty, and travel.

In the event that you lose your card, you can block it remotely via the EZ-Link app to prevent misuse.

Find out more about SimplyGo EZ-Link cards and their perks here.

