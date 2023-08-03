S.E.A. Aquarium’s Ocean Fest has art installations, photo exhibition & more from now till Aug. 13, 2023

For those thinking about family activities to do over the weekend, or maybe just marine lovers in general, S.E.A. Aquarium’s Ocean Fest is happening from now to Aug. 13.

This year’s Ocean Fest 2023: One Shared Future is the event’s fourth edition, and it will take place in celebration of World Oceans Day.

In a bid to “inspire visitors to protect the world’s oceans”, the event will allow visitors to learn more about the state of the oceans, as well as find out more on responsible usage of the ocean’s resources.

Here’s what’s going down during the period.

Art installations

Visitors can marvel at the works of two local artists, Stellah Lim and Victor Emmanuel.

Lim’s art installation, named Mistaken Identity, explores what marine creatures assume and pursue as prey.

Cumulative, a series of four sculptures by Emmanuel, showcases how various marine creatures are impacted by single-use plastics and microplastics.

Both Lim and Emmanuel’s works are constructed from recycled single-use plastics, and made to resemble marine animals.

Photo exhibition

The Eyes On Our Oceans photo exhibition helps visitors understand the impact that human activities such as dynamite fishing and plastic pollution can have on the marine ecosystem.

The photographs are supported by The Ocean Agency, an international non-profit focusing on marine conservation, and the aquarium hopes that these will encourage people to be more aware of how their consumer behaviour can affect the marine environment.

Storytelling

At the aquarium’s Ocean Dome is Once Upon A Tide, where visitors can immerse themselves in tales of “The Fisherman & The Magic Fish” and “The Little Crab”, through the storytelling of Kamini Ramachandran.

Ramachandran has also been described as “Singapore’s most mesmerising storyteller” by ambassador-at-large Tommy Koh.

Pledge wall

Visitors can pledge their commitment to protect the oceans on a pledge wall, which also includes information and QR codes for visitors to scan and sign up for beach clean-ups, or to become a S.E.A. Aquarium volunteer.

Ocean Fest 2023: One Shared Future is included in regular admission to S.E.A. Aquarium.

Tickets for adults cost S$40, while children aged four to 12 can enter for S$30.

Additionally, young ocean enthusiasts, aged seven to 12, can also sign up for the Junior Ocean Detective programme, available at S$68.

They’ll get the opportunity to visit S.E.A. Aquarium’s back-of-house areas and interact with aquarium personnel. The programme also consists of a hands-on craft activity segment that will allow children to learn about the relationships between marine animals.

More information can be found here.

