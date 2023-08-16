Satisfy all your Thai food cravings with these fan-thai-stic food places at Aperia Mall

When you get a craving for something flavourful and spicy, you may wonder where you can get your late-night Thai food if you need to stock up on some Thai goodies to tide you over until your next trip to Bangkok.

Just a short walk from Lavender MRT station, Aperia Mall has the newly relocated Thai Supermarket with rows and rows of groceries and two Thai restaurants, including one open 24/7, which makes for an excellent supper spot.

Thai Supermarket

The newly revamped Thai Supermarket offers aisles of beloved snacks, drinks and products imported from Thailand.

Snackers are spoiled for choice with shelves of Lay’s with different unique flavours like Thai Boat Noodles, Sriracha, and crab curry.

If you are looking for unique beer, the shop also sells Thailand’s country winner for flavoured beer, Chang’s Espresso Lager.

This combination of beer and caffeine won a Gold Award in the Taste category.

To combat sinus and nasal congestion, the Thai Supermarket offers various inhalers to help with the sniffles.

For budding cooks, you can find a variety of curry pastes to spice up your home cooking and make your favourite Thai dishes in the comfort of your home.

If you are culinarily handicapped, you can try their instant phad Thai and cook at home.

Or if you need more time to cook a meal.

If you are in the area for a meal, you can also stop by the new restaurant by Folks Collective & Slurp Noodle Bar at the Thai Supermarket to get your fill of Thai food.

The new restaurant has dishes and beverages that can give you a taste of Thailand without leaving Singapore, with dishes such as moo ping, Thai boat noodles, prawn cakes and yellow coconut curry.

There is even an alcoholic concoction called “Tastes like a hangover”, and it comes in a bucket with an overturned bottle of rum, soda water and garnished with limes, lemons and oranges.

It comes in two sizes, S$59 for the 1-litre bucket or S$158 for the 3-litre bucket.

Store Location: #01-09 to 19

Opening Hours: 10am to 10pm, daily.

IM-EM Thai Kitchen

Another spot in Aperia Mall that can cure your Thai food craving is IM-EM Thai Kitchen, which serves up a hearty array of Thai dishes.

This restaurant serves classic dishes like grilled moo ping, Thai omelette, tom yum soup, green curry and mango salad.

To even out the savoury and spicy dish, IM-EM also offers mango sticky rice and red ruby for dessert to round off a meal that would leave you full and satisfied.

IM-EM sells crowd favourites like fresh coconut, homemade iced lemongrass and homemade iced milk tea and coffee to quench your thirst.

Store Location: #01-40

Opening Hours: 3 pm to 9:30 pm, daily

Nana Original Thai Food

Change your supper routine and get some Thai food as a late-night meal.

Nana Original Thai Food is another Thai eatery that just opened at Aperia Mall.

This stall offers midnight owls another cuisine to choose from when it is time for the munchies.

The store is open 24/7 and serves dishes from Isaan, northern, southern and central Thailand. If you are in the mood to share, Nana Original Thai Food sells a dish called “Kao Pad Kai Kon Nana”, a prawn and crab scrambled egg fried rice with papaya salad and garlic chicken that can be shared with two to four people.

Or if you feel like having your own portion, Nana Original Thai Food serves classic dishes like Thai basil rice with chicken or pork, olive fried rice, tom yum fried rice and Pad Si Yu.

Store location: #01-53A

Opening hours: 24/7

Not looking for Thai food?

If you are not in the mood for Thai food that day, there are other eateries that you can enjoy.

There is Little Ribbons Pasta Co., where you can customise and build your own pasta to suit your taste. Or you can numb your taste buds with PinWei Mala and indulge in Mala Hotpot.

There are also a wide variety of other restaurants that you can choose from, like Kaeden Cafe, Pohang Seafood, Blanco Court Beef Noodle, TTEOK Sang, and many more.

CapitaStar members can earn bonus 10x STAR$®

As Aperia Mall is one of the participating malls of CapitaStar, patrons who spend a minimum of S$30 in one receipt at any store in Aperia Mall can earn a bonus of 10x STAR$®.

This bonus STAR$® is limited to one redemption per member per day and is capped at S$80 per receipt.

In addition, this is only applicable to the first 100 approved receipt submissions per day.

If you are not a CapitaStar member yet, you can sign up with the promo code CAPITASTAR and get S$5 off your purchase across all CapitaLand Malls.

