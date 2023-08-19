My mooncake box this year can charge my phone. I love it.

The Mid-Autumn Festival is around the corner, and you know what that means: mooncakes.

Granted, I only eat mooncakes when they’re just there, but I do enjoy yummy ones when my tastebuds are lucky enough to try them.

My attention was piqued when my colleague mentioned this specific mooncake comes with a box that doubles up as a wireless charger.

The flavours

When I was given the opportunity to try Peach Garden’s mooncakes this year, I was intrigued by the flavours they have to offer:

Signature Premium Collagen Yuzu Lemon Mooncake

Immunity Boosting Orange Mooncake with Orange Peel and Pine Nuts

Healthy Black and White Sesame Mooncake

Signature Premium White Lotus Mooncake with Macadamia Nuts (Reduced Sugar)

Signature Golden Lotus Mooncake with One Yolk (Reduced Sugar)

Peach Garden Deluxe Assorted Nuts and Kam Hua Ham Mooncake

Golden Pandan Mooncake with One Yolk (Reduced Sugar)

Signature Premium White Lotus Mooncake with Two Yolks (Reduced Sugar)

According to Peach Garden, they craft their mooncakes completely by hand, using only natural premium ingredients, and opting for reduced oil and sugar, all while ensuring no preservatives are added.

Out of which, I was the most excited about the Signature Premium Collagen Yuzu Lemon Mooncake, which Peach Garden says was extremely popular last year.

After trying it, the first thing I noticed was how refreshing it tasted. While it still had the consistency of lotus paste, the yuzu taste was pronounced enough that the mooncake was a lot lighter on the palate than traditional flavours.

It’s something that would go great with coffee or tea.

This year, Peach Garden introduced Immunity Boosting Orange Mooncake with Orange Peel and Pine Nuts, which has a stronger citrus taste than the yuzu option. Both flavours were yummy enough that I reached for a second piece without knowing it.

For mooncake purists, there are also the traditional flavours such as Deluxe Assorted Nuts, Kam Hua Ham and Signature Golden Lotus Mooncake with One Yolk.

Peach Garden also has snowskin mooncakes, which we unfortunately were not able to try this time around.

The boxes

Now, the fun part.

The Special Edition Carousel Lantern Box, which has an LED light and rotating image of the Singapore skyline, doubles up as a lantern – which will be great to use during the Mid-Autumn Festival, especially after some parks prohibited the use of candles.

Here’s what it looks like:

Very pretty.

The other option, the Limited Edition Wireless Charger Box, allows you to, well, charge your phone while you’re enjoying your mooncakes.

One thing to note is that the charger will have to be plugged in to a power source before you can charge your phone.

Very useful.

Peach Garden Mooncakes are available from now till Sep. 29, 2023 at all their restaurants and online store.

Peach Garden restaurants can be found at The Heeren, OCBC Centre, Thomson Plaza, Chinatown Point and The Metropolis.

The list of Peach Garden locations and contact numbers can be found here.

They also have a number of promotions available:

Early bird discount (Aug. 16 - Sep. 14): 20 per cent off

Regular discount (Sep. 15 - 29): 15 per cent off

From now till Sep. 29, OCBC, DBS/POSB, UOB, Citibank and American Express cardholders will also enjoy an additional five per cent discount on four and eight piece mooncakes, except for the Premium White Lotus Mooncake with Four Yolks (Reduced Sugar) flavour.

This sponsored article by Peach Garden made the writer look forward to eating more good mooncakes while charging her phone.

Top photos by Lee Wei Lin