Gordon Ong’s public apology to Mr K Shanmugam

Background: On Aug. 15, 2023, Minister of Law and Home Affairs K Shanmugam posted two Facebook posts addressing a “nasty, false post” which was put up “many years ago,” being circulated deliberately, and stated that he would be filing a police report.

Two people have since posted public apologies to Shanmugam on Facebook. One of them is Gordon Ong, who has asked Mothership to reproduce the full transcript of his apology.

Ong’s apology to Shanmugam

“On 15 and 16 August 2023, at various times, I published false, scandalous statements about Mr K Shanmugam on various Facebook pages, including my personal Facebook page.

I also referred to a post by an imposter who pretended to be Mr Shanmugam’s ex-wife.

I sent these falsehoods actively on no less than 92 occasions on those two days.

I apologise unreservedly to Mr K Shanmugam for making these false and scandalous statements.

I have removed the statements and undertake not to publish any further statements on this, or to make any allegations to the same or similar effect, in any manner whatsoever.

What I did was wrong, and I am very sorry for what I did.”