Free Coca-Cola drinks, Sabre workout, live music & more at Timbre+ One-North from Aug. 4-6, 2023

For those of you who cannot wait for National Day to arrive, we have some good news to share.

You will be able to start your celebration and express your love for Singapore earlier this year by paying a visit to Coca-Cola’s food festival, “Singapore is Cooking”, which will be held from Aug. 4 to 6, 2023, at Timbre+ One-North.

Featuring games and activities inspired by local cuisine, the food fest will allow you to spend quality time with your loved ones and redeem attractive prizes, while celebrating Singapore’s diverse food culture and rich heritage.

Without further ado, here are some highlights of the event:

Coca-Cola x Food Park

To start your journey at the food fest, you would need to purchase a food bundle, which will contain a Coca-Cola product, at the Bottle Shop.

Alternatively, you can also purchase two Coca-Cola products.

Upon making your purchase, you can collect your mission card and get your first lucky chance at the Gashapon machine.

Thereafter, head over to the Coca-Cola Food Park located in Timbre+ outdoor area and complete at least three game challenges to bring home attractive prizes, which include Ninja Foodie 11-in-1 multicooker (6L), SMEG Toasters, Bluetooth speakers, and disposable film cameras.

Before you start your adventure, you can warm up first with a round of Dance Dance Revolution dance-off.

In each round, two players are required to face off, and one will emerge as the winner.

Once you are ready, embark on your journey to fill up your mission card by completing the various games and activities inside the Food Park, which include:

Game 1: Chili Crab swing

To collect a stamp for this game, all you need to do is to take a picture with the Chili Crab swing and post it on social media with the hashtag #SingaporeisCooking.

Game 2: Seesaw x Prata Toss

If you are looking for a challenge, grab a friend and try this game inspired by prata.

After sitting on the two sides of the seesaw, try tossing the prata-printed frisbee into the holes in the wall.

Here’s the catch: to toss your “prata” into the higher holes, the two of you would need to seesaw each other.

Fun.

Game 3: Nasi Lemak Puzzle Hunt

If you are a Nasi Lemak fan, you cannot miss out on this game.

To complete the challenge and collect your stamp, you would need to find the puzzle pieces in the nasi ball pit before completing the puzzle within one minute.

Once you have finished the games, you can present your mission card with the stamps to the brand ambassador stationed at the Capsule Container.

There will also be a doodle wall where you can paint on and share your experience with fellow visitors.

Singapore Book of Records — Pizza Challenge

Time: Aug. 5 from 2pm to 5pm

Location: In front of Burgs

If you are thinking of heading down on Saturday afternoon, you will have the chance to be part of the task force that sets the record for the largest Coca-Cola iconic bottle formation made from pizza at the food fest.

The event emcee will start calling for participants once the ingredients are ready, and they will run you through the pizza-making process before assigning you a specific role.

A judge from the Singapore Books of Records, a non-profit organisation that primarily compiles and adjudicates national records, will be there to determine whether the pizza is indeed the largest Coca-Cola iconic bottle formation made from pizza.

Once the pizza is made and the judge has reached a verdict, you can feast on the pizza you made.

Cool stuff.

Sabrefit workouts

Time:

Aug. 4 from 5pm to 6pm

Aug. 5 from 5pm to 6pm

Aug. 6 from 3pm to 4pm

Location: Timbre+ indoor area near the stage

If you happen to be a fan of Star Wars, or simply want to burn off some calories, you should definitely consider joining this Sabrefit workout held at Timbre+ indoor area near the stage.

You will be able to learn sabre-striking techniques and engage in “combat” using a combat sabre in this high-energy fitness class while adrenaline-pumping music plays in the background.

If you are keen to join one of the three sessions, remember to stop by Timbre+ One-North before Aug. 4 and sign up according to the instructions on the event posters.

Alternatively, you can also reach the event venue 10 to 15 minutes before registration starts, and you will be given a goodie bag upon completion.

Music showdown/Live bands

For music lovers who want to support local artists, you will have the chance to vibe with some trending hits played by local bands at the food fest across all three days.

These bands include:

Supersonic : a dynamic band with a wide-ranging repertoire that spans top 40 hits, rock, and timeless classics.

Singapore Originals: Faraday : an evolving rock band blending acoustic ballads, heavy riffs, angelic harmonies, and more, in their signature sound.

The Vibes : a band founded by Singapore's former footballer Rafi Ali. It offers a diverse range of music to its audiences, including Rock N' Roll, acoustic covers, punk rock, and classic rock, amongst others.

NationOne : a dynamic band known for their fusion of genres like pop, rock, retro R&B, and electronic music.

Their performance timings can be found here.

Event details

Opening hours:

Aug. 4 to 5, from 11am to 10pm

Aug. 6, from 11am to 8pm

Address: Timbre+ One-North, 73A Ayer Rajah Crescent, Singapore 139957

