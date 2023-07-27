8 well-loved mooncake brands you can find at Shopee’s Mooncake Fair from Jul. 25 to Sep. 29, 2023

Looking for the best places to get your mooncakes for the upcoming Mid-autumn festival?

From Jul. 25 to Sep. 29, get your mooncakes at the best prices during Shopee’s Mooncake Fair.

Shopee’s Mooncake Fair will feature store and flavour exclusives from partners such as Four Seasons Durians, Shangri-La Hotel and Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel.

It will take place on the following dates:

Early Bird Sale (Jul. 25 to Aug. 22)

In Season Sale (Aug. 23 to Sep. 13)

Last Chance Sale (Sep. 14 to 29)

Throughout this fair, shoppers will be able to stack 10 per cent Shopee vouchers and 10 per cent shop vouchers to enjoy the biggest savings.

During the Early Bird Sale, shoppers can also enjoy 20 per cent off purchases storewide.

What’s more, there will be plenty of upsized deals on Jul. 27 and 28.

Here are eight well-loved brands to look out for:

1) Four Seasons Durians

Rich and creamy, the Wang Zhong Wang Durian Mooncake and Sultan Durian Mooncake feature 100 per cent pure durian puree encased in thin, chewy, snow skin with no added sugar or preservatives.

Halal-certified and vegetarian-friendly, these flavours are exclusive to Shopee.

1-for-1 Wang Zhong Wang Durian Mooncake

2 boxes of 4 each

Original Price: S$296

Sale Price: S$148

Click here to add to cart.

1-for-1 Sultan Durian Mooncake

2 boxes of 4 each

Original Price: S$204

Sale Price: S$102

Click here to add to cart.

2) Gin Thye Official

Gin Thye Official’s Snowskin Durian Red Prawn Mooncake (Charcoal Black) comes in a box of four with eight pieces of free durian mochi.

Snowskin Durian Red Prawn Mooncake (Charcoal Black)

Original Price: S$76

Sale Price: S$44.90

Click here to add to cart.

3) Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel

This year, Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel will be selling Assorted Snowskin Mooncakes in a box of eight with the following flavours: Yuzu Honey with Peach Passion Fruit Praline, Blueberry with Maple Cream Cheese Praline, Irish Cream Latte with Baileys Praline and White Lotus Seed Paste with Salted Egg Praline.

Assorted Snowskin Mooncakes

Original Price: S$88

Sale Price: S$70.40

Click here to add to cart.

4) Shangri-La Singapore Official Store

The Shangri-La x Shopee Four Treasures Mooncake comes in a box of four and features exclusive sea salt black sesame with melon seed and mung bean flavours.

Shangri-La x Shopee Four Treasures Mooncake

Original Price: S$78

Sale Price: S$46

Click here to add to cart.

5) Fairmont Singapore

Celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival with Fairmont Singapore’s exquisite mooncakes, perfect for gifting or personal indulgence this season.

Get ready to be spoilt for choice with the 9-piece mini-baked mooncakes, each brimming with goodness.

Savour the selection of all-new flavours, such as the Green Tea with Red Dates and Wolfberries, Orange Lotus Paste with Pineapple and Melon Seeds, and Toffee with Hazelnut.

Assorted Baked Mini Mooncakes

Original Price: S$106

Sale Price: S$75

Click here to add to cart.

6) Golden Moments

Captivating the hearts of durian-lovers year after year, the Signature Mao Shan Wang Durian Snowskin Mooncake is the go-to mooncake for Mid-Autumn Festival.

It is made with the purest of luscious Mao Shan Wang Durian purée, enrobed in silken charcoal Snow Skin, finished with a premium dash of gold.

1-for-1 Golden Moments Signature Premium Mao Shan Wang Durian Snowskin Mooncake

Original Price: S$257.60

Sale Price: S$128.80

Click here to add to cart.

7) Baker’s Oven

Embedded with dried longan, the Fruity (Low Sugar) Lychee White Lotus with Longan Mooncake comes in a box of four and is a unique combination bursting with fruity tropical flavours.

Halal-certified, it is a limited edition product that is available only on Shopee.

Fruity (Low Sugar) Lychee White Lotus with Longan Mooncake

Original Price: S$80

Sale Price: S$64

Click here to add to cart.

8) Andaz Singapore

The assorted mooncake set from Andaz Singapore comes in a playfully designed two-tier box of four and features the following flavours: Citrus Surprise, Gula Galore, 5 ON 25 Signature Tea and Silver Lotus.

Assorted Mooncakes Set

Original Price: S$86

Sale Price: S$61.92

Click here to add to cart.

This sponsored article by Shopee made this writer look forward to feasting on mooncakes during the Mid-Autumn Festival.

All images via Shopee