Asahi Super Dry recipe changes for 1st time, launch event offers tasting classes, art installations & more till Jul. 20

Asahi has switched up its recipe for the first time since its inception in 1987.

Boasting a refreshed taste and look, the new Asahi Super Dry takes its predecessor’s iconic crispness to the next level.

New Asahi Super Dry

The refreshed flavour profile of Asahi gives drinkers a “quick peak” that smoothly veers into a “clean finish” without any nasty aftertastes, all the better for you to take the next sip.

Asahi Super Dry’s new look stands at the crossroads of Modern Japan, where innovation and tradition converge.

It boasts a deep, matte silver and shiny metallic that both contrast and complement each other, depicting the harmony of the old and the new.

To endear its makeover to imbibers, Asahi is inviting customers to embark on a sensorial experience at its launch event, The Art of Taste.

Here’s a sneak peek of what you can expect.

Photo op at sensorial installations

Ever wondered what goes into Asahi?

At the Super Dry Brewery Installations, you’ll meet Asahi ingredients in their early form — you know, before they reach your beer tower.

Under a cerulean sky, stroll through fields of barley lined with baskets of hops, which houses Asahi Super Dry’s special ingredient, super dry yeast.

Yes, you can touch it.

Next, find out what it’s like to be “fermented” amidst groovy musical lights.

Tasting masterclass

For just S$6, you can become an expert in Asahi Super Dry — or at least the most educated about it around the bar table.

In this 30-minute masterclass hosted by Masters of Super Dry, you’ll learn the distinction between “dry” and “non-dry”, which is harder than you think.

Hint: it has something to do with the foam.

You’ll also see how the beer fares with various cuisines and iconic local spicy, sweet, and sour flavours.

Taste zone

The taste zone is out to prove the versatility of Asahi Super Dry.

It transports you to three different settings that’ll let you sample Asahi Super Dry alongside adventurous food pairings.

Kick off your journey at a local kopitiam, the scene of cheap food and hearty conversations that is familiar to all Singaporeans.

Then slide over to a classy bar setting reminiscent of modern Japan.

There’s also a supermarket display, aka Asahi galore.

Supermarket shelves stocked with Asahi Super Dry will light up when you walk by, drawing you like moths to a flame.

Here’s your best chance to snatch up limited edition products, only available at The Art of Taste.

And if you still can’t beer to part with the Super Dry, stock up on these exclusive beer bundles.

Japanese food vendors

Foodies are in for a treat, as you can wander among food stalls busy cooking up the taste of Japan.

Feast on Kanpai Group’s Osaka and Hokkaido recipes.

And Fukuoaka delicacies from Courtyard Cafe.

And from the shores of Nagoya, Otoko Japanese Restaurant presents some familiar local dishes with a twist.

Live bands

With your bellies satisfied, your eyes and ears can also feast on live performances by local bands, ranging from classic Rock anthems to Mandopop hits.

The lineup includes Monty Crew, SuperSonic, Shirlyn + The UnXpected, O.K READY!, and HOODW¡NKED.

Event details

When: 4:30pm to 10pm, Jul. 7 to 20

Where: Visual Arts Centre, 10 Penang Road, #01-02 Dhoby Ghaut Green

Cost: Free entry (except for the masterclass)

This sponsored article by Asahi made this writer want to drink. But responsibly, of course.

Top photos via Garey Gan and Asahi