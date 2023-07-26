Popular US smoothie brand Jamba opens 1st S’pore outlet at Changi Airport T1

Jamba, a popular smoothie brand from California, U.S., is now in Singapore.

The F&B brand has opened its very first local outlet at Changi Airport Terminal 1 so you can grab a refreshing (and healthy) pick-me-up on the go.

For the uninitiated, Jamba has a pretty loyal following in the U.S., and is beloved by celebrities such as Kylie Jenner, Justin Bieber, and the Jonas Brothers.

Their Singapore menu features popular classics such as the “Mango-a-go-go” and “Strawberries Wild”, as well as new offerings such as “Peanut Butter Moo’d” and “Orange Boosters”.

Beyond these popular classics, the franchise also plans to eventually feature new smoothie flavours unique to Singapore.

According to Jamba, customers can look forward to this sometime in Q4 2023.

The space

The Jamba outlet at Terminal 1 departure hall is conveniently located close to the Skytrain area for those coming from Terminal 3 (and via the MRT).

It is located beside the Heavenly Wang outlet at Terminal 1.

You’ll easily be able to grab your fruit smoothie to go, before heading to your next destination.

Alternatively, opt to hang around at the outlet’s colourful countertop area, if you have time to spare.

Soak in the store’s signature bold, bright colours as you slowly sip on Jamba’s refreshingly thick smoothies.

Smoothies from S$7.90

Menu-wise, choose from 13 colourful drink options, starting from just S$7.90.

With four different smoothie categories – Classic, Plant-based, Power, and Creamy Treat – there are options for everyone, and those who are more health conscious can even decide on their drinks based on its stated number of calories.

For the Classic, Plant-based and Creamy Treat categories, the small size (12oz (354 ml)) will cost S$7.90, while the medium size (16 oz (473 ml)) will cost S$8.90, and the large size (22oz (650 ml)) will cost S$9.90.

Meanwhile, smoothies from the Power category will cost slightly more at S$8.90 for the small size (12oz (354 ml)), S$9.90 for the medium size (16 oz (473 ml)), and S$10.90 for the large size (22oz (650 ml)) respectively.

For another S$1, you can choose to add any one of five “dietary supplements”, such as daily vitamins, chia seeds, soy protein, collagen or kale.

If you prefer pairing your smoothie with a nutritious snack, Jamba also sells a variety of satisfying food options.

This includes energy bowls (at S$13.90 each) – in “Chunky Strawberry” and “Nutty Almond Butter Bowl” flavours – as well as pastries such as “Sesame Seeds Bagel” (S$4.50) and chilled sandwiches like “Turkey Ham and Egg” (S$6.50).

What we tried

When we visited Jamba on its opening day (Jul. 21), four of Jamba’s signature smoothies were recommended, and we could see why upon trying them.

Each smoothie offered a unique taste profile – the “Mango-a-go-go” was sweet and refreshing, perfect for a hot summer’s day; while “Berry Paradise” presented a tart blend of different berries – raspberry, blueberry, strawberry, and more.

We liked the “Mango-a-go-go” the best, but for those who prefer something less sweet, you can opt for either the “Berry Paradise” or “Berry Banana” smoothies.

All smoothies were thick and creamy in consistency, with no awkward lumps that could make slurping them up unnecessarily hard.

We also got to witness the creation of Jamba’s signature energy bowls firsthand.

It’s worth taking note that both the “Chunky Strawberry” and “Nutty Almond Butter Bowl” had very strong nutty flavours, but we felt that the former had a stronger peanut butter flavour while the latter mainly comprised almond butter.

The chilled sandwiches went along nicely paired with the Jamba smoothies, and made for a very fulfilling meal.

We liked the “Egg Mayo” option best for being creamy without being overpowering.

You can also check out the smoothies and other offerings we tried here:

Special promotions

Keen to try out Jamba for yourself?

Head down to the store as Jamba will be offering a special promotion from now till Jul. 30 in celebration of the opening of its first outlet in Singapore.

Under this promotion, customers will be able to enjoy a free scoop of “power up” with the purchase of any cup of smoothie in the medium and large sizes.

The “power up” refers to any one of the five dietary supplements that can be added to Jamba smoothies – “Collagen, Vitamin, Protein, Chia Seed or Kale” – and normally costs another S$1.

This redemption is limited to one smoothie per purchase.

Shiok.

Jamba store details

Address: Changi Airport Terminal 1 Departure Hall, 80 Airport Boulevard, #02-05, Singapore 819642

Opening hours: 10am to 10pm daily

Check out Jamba’s social media pages for the latest updates on the store’s promotions and offerings:

This sponsored article by Jamba had the writer enjoying her “Mango-a-go-go” immensely.

Top images via Mothership and Jamba