StarHub offering all-in-one bundle that comes with Netflix, Disney+ & sports channels till Jun. 30, 2023

Like many other intergenerational households, my family and I have different viewing preferences and favourite TV show genres.

While my parents like to watch Chinese dramas, my brother and I prefer to catch the latest releases on Disney+ and Netflix.

To make sure everyone is happy, we have subscriptions to multiple streaming platforms at home, as well as a reliable broadband plan to ensure a lag-free viewing experience.

However, all of that comes with a rather large price tag.

That’s why I was super pleased to find out that StarHub now sells an all-in-one bundle offering Netflix, Disney+, a broadband plan, and then some.

Massive savings

Ok, here’s how the maths adds up.

A basic Netflix subscription starts from S$12.98 a month.

To catch “Marvel Studios’ Secret Invasion”, a Disney+ subscription will set you back another S$11.98 a month.

You will need the internet to enjoy the streaming services you just subscribed to and a 1Gbps broadband subscription with StarHub goes at S$43.30 a month.

For the sports fans, a subscription to Premier+ on StarHub will cost another S$40.36 a month, while the Sports+ TV pass comes at S$25.22 per month.

If you get all these separately, your bill would add up to as much as S$133.84 each month.

Now, StarHub’s all-in-one bundle offers access to Netflix, Disney+ as well as Premier+, Sports+ TV pass and a 1Gbps broadband plan for just S$42.99 for the first 12 months.

This would save you around S$90.85 a month so you can use the spare cash for other things.

Make use of the weekends and upcoming public holiday to get the kids and family together over a screening of “Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” on Disney+.

Here are some other shows you can look forward to on Netflix as well:

Extraction 2 (available now)

The Witcher Season 3 (premieres Jun. 29)

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (available now)

Sports fans at home can rejoice too

Not only will drama lovers at home benefit, sports fanatics will also be able to enjoy a whole suite of sports tournaments from the comfort of their own home.

Tennis fanatics can catch the upcoming US Open which runs on air from Aug. 28 to Sep. 10 while thrill-loving speedsters can catch the Formula 1 Austrian GP from Jun. 30 to Jul. 2.

Another sport event to catch is the FINA World Aquatics Championship 2023 which will be held from Jul. 14 to 30.

Football fans need not spend too much time missing the Premier League, now that it’s over.

With StarHub’s all-in-one bundle, fans can catch the FIFA Women’s World Cup or the CONCACAF Gold Cup 2023 too.

You’re happy, I’m happy, wallet’s happy too

These days, there are so many things to watch on streaming services that it can be hard to decide which platform to subscribe to.

Worry no more.

StarHub — winner of HardwareZone Best Pay TV Service Provider from 2020 to 2023 — is now offering an all-in-one bundle to catch your favourite Netflix and Disney+ shows.

If you already have subscriptions on either platform, don’t worry about losing your existing account details or watch progress.

Through a fuss-free process, you will be able to port over and retain your existing accounts and viewing history at the click of a link.

To find out more or subscribe, head over to StarHub’s website.

With all these, not only will you be happy, so will the rest of your family with the diverse offerings that come with StarHub’s all-in-one bundle.

Most importantly, your wallet will be happy with the huge savings, and that is sure to make everyone happy.

This sponsored article made the writer excited about the new season of “Black Mirror” on Netflix.

Top images via Black Mirror/Twitter, Netflix, Formula 1.