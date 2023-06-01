Complete LEGO® NINJAGO® missions & redeem free minifigure at Compass One from Jun 1 to 18, 2023

The school holidays are here, which means it’s finally time for you and your kids to have fun.

From Jun. 1 to 18, a LEGO NINJAGO Academy event will be taking place at Compass One so you can unleash the ninja in you.

There will also be plenty of exciting rewards when you shop and dine at the mall.

Here’s what you can expect:

LEGO NINJAGO Academy

When: Jun. 1 to 18, 2023

Where: Level 2 Atrium

Time: 10:30am to 9:30pm daily

Young heroes are invited to join the LEGO NINJAGO Academy and undergo ninja training.

Prepare to fight evil forces with a weapon building station, a Spinjitzu challenge and elemental challenges that test speed, agility and endurance.

Upon completion of all four game stations, a LEGO NINJAGO minifigure can be redeemed on-site, while stocks last.

Minifigures will be given randomly on a first-come, first-served basis.

Redemptions are limited to:

One minifigure per participant per day

Participants aged 12 years old and below

There will also be a LEGO NINJAGO Academy diorama with Dragon NRG Cores - spot the number of Dragon NRG Cores in the display and the closest guesses will stand a chance to win LEGO sets.

From Jun. 1 to 4, shoppers who make a minimum purchase of S$300 and above on any regular priced LEGO product(s) at the LEGO NINJAGO atrium event in a single receipt will be entitled to receive a S$60 voucher.

Terms and Conditions:

Limited to the first 200 customers

S$60 voucher can only be used at the event

Voucher is valid from Jun. 1 to 18, 2023

From Jun. 1 to 18, shoppers can redeem an exclusive LEGO NINJAGO Pencil Case with a minimum spend of S$89 on LEGO sets purchased at the event.

You can also say hi to life-size NINJA KAI in the mall from 2pm to 6pm on these dates:

Jun. 3, 4, 10, 11, 17, 18

Snap and post your photo on Instagram to redeem a free photo printout.

Instagram accounts must be public for the photo printout.

In-Mall Rewards (May 26 to Jun. 18)

From May 26 to Jun. 18, shoppers can redeem an exclusive LEGO NINJAGO notebook with a minimum spend of S$200 at participating stores in Compass One.

A maximum of three receipts can be combined from participating stores, with at least one receipt from the LEGO Certified Store at Compass One or the LEGO NINJAGO atrium event.

Terms and conditions:

Limited to the first 2,500 members

Limited to one redemption per member per day

Maximum of three same-day transactions (minimum S$20 per transaction except for transactions from LEGO Certified Store and LEGO NINJAGO atrium event)

Redemption is at level 3 customer service counter

Apart from this, shoppers who spend a minimum of S$120 at participating stores can redeem 500 Compass One points.

Terms and conditions:

Limited to the first 5,000 members

Limited to one redemption per member per day

Maximum of three same-day transactions (minimum S$20 per transaction)

Points will be auto-credited when the requirement is met

Here are some stores to check out:

Tuk Tuk Cha Treasures (#01-47)

Established in 2015, Tuk Tuk Cha is a casual Thai café which specialises in authentic Halal Thai food, beverages and trendy desserts.

Tuk Tuk Cha Treasures offers tastes and flavours that other Tuk Tuk Cha outlets do not offer such as signature Krapows with customisable spice levels and various fluffy omelettes to choose from.

Currently, they are having an In-store promo for XXL Thai Milk Tea at only S$7.90.

Moley Apparels (#02-23)

Moley Apparels offers an extensive range of apparel for adults and kids which are well-made, long-lasting and sensibly-priced.

From vibrant prints to quality fabrics, Moley Apparels’ outfits fit well in every size.

Popeyes Famous Louisiana Chicken (#02-29)

Known for their iconic buttermilk biscuits and signature Cajun fried chicken, Popeyes® is the go-to place for Singaporeans who love bold flavours and hearty meals.

The new outlet at Compass One features an aesthetically unique design exclusive to all Popeyes® restaurants operated by Fei Siong Group.

Limited Time Offers

The Chilli Crab Chicken is a locally inspired menu item that will be exclusively available for a limited time.

It combines a sweet, tangy, spicy sauce together with Popeyes® signature juicy, crispy, fried chicken.

The Tom Yum Chicken is a delightful fusion of bold flavours that will transport your taste buds to new heights.

Inspired by Thai cuisine, this innovative creation combines the irresistible crunch of Popeyes® signature 12-hour marinated fried chicken, together with tantalising spices of Tom Yum sauce.

With every bite, customers can expect to experience a harmonious balance of flavours.

The new sauces will be offered with key menu items and will be available in-store on May 30, 2023.

SEORAE (#02-36)

Seorae Korean Charcoal BBQ is the first Korean restaurant in Singapore to offer the signature Korean galmaegisal (premium pork skirt meat).

Said to be reserved only for Korean royalty of the past, this exclusive sirloin-extension — forming only 250 grams between the ribs and belly of a full-grown pig — is a must-try for every foodie.

Marinated in a delicious blend of Korean spices and grilled to perfection, the galmaegisal takes on the characteristics of wagyu beef - rich in flavour, and promises a tender and juicy bite.

Currently, Seorae is giving away a pair of tickets to Seoul every week from May to June.

A total of 18 lucky winners will be sent to Korea in a prize pool worth over S$10,000.

To participate, simply spend S$50 in a single receipt at Seorae to get one lucky draw chance.

Here’s how to participate:

Enjoy your delicious BBQ meats Fill in your details Drop it into the lucky draw box Share this with your friends and family Tune in to Seorae’s LIVE draw every Friday

Terms and conditions apply.

Sparkle (#03-04)

Established in 2019, Sparkle is Singapore’s leading brand for lifestyle merchandise targeted at the younger demographic.

In-store promo: Buy five toys, get one free

Crocs (#03-21/22)

A world leader in innovative and casual footwear, Crocs Inc. is dedicated to the future of comfort.

Their original and most famous style, the Classic Clog, is instantly recognised around the world.

As a testament to their popularity, Crocs has sold more than 300 million pairs in over 90 countries since 2002.

In-store promo:

Buy 10 Jibbitz, get three free

Buy 16 Jibbitz, get 10 free

This sponsored article by Compass One made this writer want to head down to the mall.

Top images via Compass One